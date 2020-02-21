Three-round 2020 NFL mock draft 2.0: Pats grab QB in Round 2

I love the NFL Scouting Combine and I'm not afraid to admit it.

Not just because it's a week-long convention of NFL coaches, front office managers, scouts and media members -- though I do like seeing old and new friends in wonderfully compact downtown Indianapolis.

I actually enjoy watching the superb athleticism of the young men trying to impress hundreds of evaluators sitting in Lucas Oil Stadium. Call it the "Underwear Olympics" if you must, but I appreciate the effort given by these prospects reaching for their dreams.

It's always interesting to create a mock draft before the event and then get to see how certain individuals improve their draft stock. Yes, prospects should primarily be graded on their game film and how they were viewed by their teammates and coaches, but that shouldn't discount the impact their performance in Indy has on their overall evaluation.

The combine is great at providing tiebreakers for prospects with similar film grades. And remember, college football players do not play against equal levels of competition. Viewing their athleticism (as well as interviews, medicals and other tests to which we do not have access) helps teams sort out similarly talented prospects who might not have many common opponents. Players might also be asked to perform different tasks on an NFL field (within different schemes) than they did in college, so comparing their relative movement skills helps sort them into different tiers.

So below is one scenario of how the first two days of the 2020 NFL Draft could play out in April prior to the knowledge gained at the combine. (I'll have my mock 3.0 for you shortly after the event).

I have included a few first-round trades and projected compensatory picks for the third round (Picks 97-104) based on free agent departures last spring. The NFL usually awards comp picks in late February.

Round 2

PICK 33 Laviska Shenault - WR School: Colorado | Year: Junior

PICK 34 Austin Jackson - OT School: USC | Year: Junior

PICK 35 Zack Baun - Edge School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 36 Justin Jefferson - WR School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK 37 Hunter Bryant - TE School: Washington | Year: Junior

PICK 38 Jake Fromm - QB School: Georgia | Year: Junior



PROJECTED TRADE WITH PANTHERS.

PICK 39 Jonathan Taylor - RB School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior

PICK 40 Bradlee Anae - Edge School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK 41 Leki Fotu - DT School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK 42 Noah Igbinoghene - CB School: Auburn | Year: Junior

PICK 43 Damien Lewis - OG School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK 44 Brycen Hopkins - TE School: Purdue | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 45 J.K. Dobbins - RB School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

PICK 46 Terrell Burgess - S School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK 47 Clyde Edwards-Helaire - RB School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK 48 Jalen Reagor - WR School: TCU | Year: Junior

PICK 49 Terrell Lewis - Edge School: Alabama | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 50 Kyle Dugger - S School: Lenoir-Rhyne | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 51 A.J. Terrell - CB School: Clemson | Year: Junior

PICK 52 Marlon Davidson - DT School: Auburn | Year: Senior

PICK 53 Lloyd Cushenberry - C School: LSU | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 54 Curtis Weaver - Edge School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 55 K.J. Hamler - WR School: Penn State | Year: Sophomore (RS)



PROJECTED TRADE WITH FALCONS.

PICK 56 Antoine Winfield Jr. - S School: Minnesota | Year: Sophomore (RS)



PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS.

PICK 57 C.J. Henderson - CB School: Florida | Year: Junior

PICK 58 Antonio Gandy-Golden - WR School: Liberty | Year: Senior

PICK 59 Jordyn Brooks - LB School: Texas Tech | Year: Senior

PICK 60 Denzel Mims - WR School: Baylor | Year: Senior

PICK 61 Julian Okwara - Edge School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK 62 Harrison Bryant - TE School: Florida Atlantic | Year: Senior

PICK 63 Kristian Fulton - CB School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK 64 Trevis Gipson - Edge School: Tulsa | Year: Senior (RS)

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.