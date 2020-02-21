Three-round 2020 NFL mock draft 2.0: Pats grab QB in Round 2

  • By Chad Reuter
I love the NFL Scouting Combine and I'm not afraid to admit it.

Not just because it's a week-long convention of NFL coaches, front office managers, scouts and media members -- though I do like seeing old and new friends in wonderfully compact downtown Indianapolis.

I actually enjoy watching the superb athleticism of the young men trying to impress hundreds of evaluators sitting in Lucas Oil Stadium. Call it the "Underwear Olympics" if you must, but I appreciate the effort given by these prospects reaching for their dreams.

It's always interesting to create a mock draft before the event and then get to see how certain individuals improve their draft stock. Yes, prospects should primarily be graded on their game film and how they were viewed by their teammates and coaches, but that shouldn't discount the impact their performance in Indy has on their overall evaluation.

The combine is great at providing tiebreakers for prospects with similar film grades. And remember, college football players do not play against equal levels of competition. Viewing their athleticism (as well as interviews, medicals and other tests to which we do not have access) helps teams sort out similarly talented prospects who might not have many common opponents. Players might also be asked to perform different tasks on an NFL field (within different schemes) than they did in college, so comparing their relative movement skills helps sort them into different tiers.

So below is one scenario of how the first two days of the 2020 NFL Draft could play out in April prior to the knowledge gained at the combine. (I'll have my mock 3.0 for you shortly after the event).

I have included a few first-round trades and projected compensatory picks for the third round (Picks 97-104) based on free agent departures last spring. The NFL usually awards comp picks in late February.

Round 2

PICK

33

Laviska Shenault - WR

School: Colorado | Year: Junior

PICK

34

Austin Jackson - OT

School: USC | Year: Junior

PICK

35

Zack Baun - Edge

School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

36

Justin Jefferson - WR

School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK

37

Hunter Bryant - TE

School: Washington | Year: Junior

PICK

38

Jake Fromm - QB

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH PANTHERS.

PICK

39

Jonathan Taylor - RB

School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior

PICK

40

Bradlee Anae - Edge

School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK

41

Leki Fotu - DT

School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK

42

Noah Igbinoghene - CB

School: Auburn | Year: Junior

PICK

43

Damien Lewis - OG

School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK

44

Brycen Hopkins - TE

School: Purdue | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

45

J.K. Dobbins - RB

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

PICK

46

Terrell Burgess - S

School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK

47

Clyde Edwards-Helaire - RB

School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK

48

Jalen Reagor - WR

School: TCU | Year: Junior

PICK

49

Terrell Lewis - Edge

School: Alabama | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

50

Kyle Dugger - S

School: Lenoir-Rhyne | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

51

A.J. Terrell - CB

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

PICK

52

Marlon Davidson - DT

School: Auburn | Year: Senior

PICK

53

Lloyd Cushenberry - C

School: LSU | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

54

Curtis Weaver - Edge

School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

55

K.J. Hamler - WR

School: Penn State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH FALCONS.

PICK

56

Antoine Winfield Jr. - S

School: Minnesota | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS.

PICK

57

C.J. Henderson - CB

School: Florida | Year: Junior

PICK

58

Antonio Gandy-Golden - WR

School: Liberty | Year: Senior

PICK

59

Jordyn Brooks - LB

School: Texas Tech | Year: Senior

PICK

60

Denzel Mims - WR

School: Baylor | Year: Senior

PICK

61

Julian Okwara - Edge

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK

62

Harrison Bryant - TE

School: Florida Atlantic | Year: Senior

PICK

63

Kristian Fulton - CB

School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK

64

Trevis Gipson - Edge

School: Tulsa | Year: Senior (RS)

