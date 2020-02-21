Three-round 2020 NFL mock draft 2.0: Eagles hit DBs in Round 3

  • By Chad Reuter
I love the NFL Scouting Combine and I'm not afraid to admit it.

Not just because it's a week-long convention of NFL coaches, front office managers, scouts and media members -- though I do like seeing old and new friends in wonderfully compact downtown Indianapolis.

I actually enjoy watching the superb athleticism of the young men trying to impress hundreds of evaluators sitting in Lucas Oil Stadium. Call it the "Underwear Olympics" if you must, but I appreciate the effort given by these prospects reaching for their dreams.

It's always interesting to create a mock draft before the event and then get to see how certain individuals improve their draft stock. Yes, prospects should primarily be graded on their game film and how they were viewed by their teammates and coaches, but that shouldn't discount the impact their performance in Indy has on their overall evaluation.

The combine is great at providing tiebreakers for prospects with similar film grades. And remember, college football players do not play against equal levels of competition. Viewing their athleticism (as well as interviews, medicals and other tests to which we do not have access) helps teams sort out similarly talented prospects who might not have many common opponents. Players might also be asked to perform different tasks on an NFL field (within different schemes) than they did in college, so comparing their relative movement skills helps sort them into different tiers.

So below is one scenario of how the first two days of the 2020 NFL Draft could play out in April prior to the knowledge gained at the combine. (I'll have my mock 3.0 for you shortly after the event).

I have included a few first-round trades and projected compensatory picks for the third round (Picks 97-104) based on free agent departures last spring. The NFL usually awards comp picks in late February.

Round 3

PICK

65

Malik Harrison - LB

School: Ohio State | Year: Senior

PICK

66

Saahdiq Charles - OT

School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK

67

Solomon Kindley - OG

School: Georgia | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

68

Jeff Gladney - CB

School: TCU | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

69

Jaylon Johnson - CB

School: Utah | Year: Junior

PICK

70

Brandon Jones - S

School: Texas | Year: Senior

PICK

71

Damon Arnette - CB

School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH CHARGERS.

PICK

72

Matt Peart - OT

School: Connecticut | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

73

Rashard Lawrence - DT

School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK

74

Ben Bredeson - OG

School: Michigan | Year: Senior

PICK

75

Jauan Jennings - WR

School: Tennessee | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

76

Ben Bartch - OT

School: Saint John's | Year: Senior

PICK

77

James Lynch - DE

School: Baylor | Year: Junior

PICK

78

Adam Trautman - TE

School: Dayton | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

79

Tyler Biadasz - C

School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

80

Darrell Taylor - Edge

School: Tennessee | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

81

Cameron Dantzler - CB

School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

82

Jordan Elliott - DT

School: Missouri | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

83

Josh Uche - Edge

School: Michigan | Year: Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BRONCOS.

PICK

84

Jonah Jackson - OL

School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

85

Troy Pride Jr. - CB

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK

86

Collin Johnson - WR

School: Texas | Year: Senior

PICK

87

Anfernee Jennings - Edge

School: Alabama | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

88

Stanford Samuels III - CB

School: Florida State | Year: Junior

PICK

89

Ashtyn Davis - S

School: Cal | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

90

Akeem Davis-Gaither - LB

School: Appalachian State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

91

Cam Akers - RB

School: Florida State | Year: Junior

PICK

92

Keith Ismael - C

School: San Diego State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

93

Antonio Gibson - RB

School: Memphis | Year: Senior

PICK

94

James Proche - WR

School: SMU | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

95

K.J. Hill - WR

School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

96

Larrell Murchison - DT

School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

97

K'Von Wallace - S

School: Clemson | Year: Senior

Projected compensatory pick.

PICK

98

Thaddeus Moss - TE

School: LSU | Year: Junior (RS)

Projected compensatory pick.

PICK

99

Troy Dye - LB

School: Oregon | Year: Senior

Projected compensatory pick.

PICK

100

Robert Windsor - DT

School: Penn State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

101

Trevon Hill - Edge

School: Miami | Year: Senior (RS)

Projected compensatory pick.

PICK

102

Bryan Edwards - WR

School: South Carolina | Year: Senior

Projected compensatory pick.

PICK

103

Lucas Niang - OT

School: TCU | Year: Senior

Projected compensatory pick.

PICK

104

Jalen Hurts - QB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior

Projected compensatory pick.

