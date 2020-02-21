Three-round 2020 NFL mock draft 2.0: Eagles hit DBs in Round 3

I love the NFL Scouting Combine and I'm not afraid to admit it.

Not just because it's a week-long convention of NFL coaches, front office managers, scouts and media members -- though I do like seeing old and new friends in wonderfully compact downtown Indianapolis.

I actually enjoy watching the superb athleticism of the young men trying to impress hundreds of evaluators sitting in Lucas Oil Stadium. Call it the "Underwear Olympics" if you must, but I appreciate the effort given by these prospects reaching for their dreams.

It's always interesting to create a mock draft before the event and then get to see how certain individuals improve their draft stock. Yes, prospects should primarily be graded on their game film and how they were viewed by their teammates and coaches, but that shouldn't discount the impact their performance in Indy has on their overall evaluation.

The combine is great at providing tiebreakers for prospects with similar film grades. And remember, college football players do not play against equal levels of competition. Viewing their athleticism (as well as interviews, medicals and other tests to which we do not have access) helps teams sort out similarly talented prospects who might not have many common opponents. Players might also be asked to perform different tasks on an NFL field (within different schemes) than they did in college, so comparing their relative movement skills helps sort them into different tiers.

So below is one scenario of how the first two days of the 2020 NFL Draft could play out in April prior to the knowledge gained at the combine. (I'll have my mock 3.0 for you shortly after the event).

I have included a few first-round trades and projected compensatory picks for the third round (Picks 97-104) based on free agent departures last spring. The NFL usually awards comp picks in late February.

Round 3

PICK 65 Malik Harrison - LB School: Ohio State | Year: Senior

PICK 66 Saahdiq Charles - OT School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK 67 Solomon Kindley - OG School: Georgia | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 68 Jeff Gladney - CB School: TCU | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 69 Jaylon Johnson - CB School: Utah | Year: Junior

PICK 70 Brandon Jones - S School: Texas | Year: Senior

PICK 71 Damon Arnette - CB School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)



PROJECTED TRADE WITH CHARGERS.

PICK 72 Matt Peart - OT School: Connecticut | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 73 Rashard Lawrence - DT School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK 74 Ben Bredeson - OG School: Michigan | Year: Senior

PICK 75 Jauan Jennings - WR School: Tennessee | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 76 Ben Bartch - OT School: Saint John's | Year: Senior

PICK 77 James Lynch - DE School: Baylor | Year: Junior

PICK 78 Adam Trautman - TE School: Dayton | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 79 Tyler Biadasz - C School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 80 Darrell Taylor - Edge School: Tennessee | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 81 Cameron Dantzler - CB School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 82 Jordan Elliott - DT School: Missouri | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 83 Josh Uche - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Senior



PROJECTED TRADE WITH BRONCOS.

PICK 84 Jonah Jackson - OL School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 85 Troy Pride Jr. - CB School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK 86 Collin Johnson - WR School: Texas | Year: Senior

PICK 87 Anfernee Jennings - Edge School: Alabama | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 88 Stanford Samuels III - CB School: Florida State | Year: Junior

PICK 89 Ashtyn Davis - S School: Cal | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 90 Akeem Davis-Gaither - LB School: Appalachian State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 91 Cam Akers - RB School: Florida State | Year: Junior

PICK 92 Keith Ismael - C School: San Diego State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 93 Antonio Gibson - RB School: Memphis | Year: Senior

PICK 94 James Proche - WR School: SMU | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 95 K.J. Hill - WR School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 96 Larrell Murchison - DT School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 97 K'Von Wallace - S School: Clemson | Year: Senior



Projected compensatory pick.

PICK 98 Thaddeus Moss - TE School: LSU | Year: Junior (RS)



Projected compensatory pick.

PICK 99 Troy Dye - LB School: Oregon | Year: Senior



Projected compensatory pick.

PICK 100 Robert Windsor - DT School: Penn State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 101 Trevon Hill - Edge School: Miami | Year: Senior (RS)



Projected compensatory pick.

PICK 102 Bryan Edwards - WR School: South Carolina | Year: Senior



Projected compensatory pick.

PICK 103 Lucas Niang - OT School: TCU | Year: Senior



Projected compensatory pick.

PICK 104 Jalen Hurts - QB School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior



Projected compensatory pick.

