Bucky Brooks 2020 NFL mock draft 2.0: CeeDee Lamb to Dallas

With the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine kicking off this week, here's my updated mock for Round 1 of this year's draft.
School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)
Despite Burrow's idle threats, the Bengals select the Ohio native to be their new franchise quarterback.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
Ron Rivera's defensive background won't allow him to bypass the best pass rusher in the draft.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
The Lions have a pressing need at cornerback but the opportunity to land a Swiss Army knife playmaker with explosive traits wins out in this scenario.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Dave Gettleman's affinity for the "hog mollies" could lead the Giants to add an edge blocker to protect their young quarterback.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Dolphins need a young QB1 to build around. Despite Tagovailoa's injury history, he is the most talented quarterback prospect in the class.
School: Oregon | Year: Senior
The departure of Philip Rivers puts the Chargers in the QB market. Herbert could be a nice fit as an athletic, high-IQ passer with intriguing physical tools.
School: Auburn | Year: Senior
Adding a monster in the middle of the Panthers' defense is essential to Matt Rhule's rebuilding plan.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
Upgrading the protection around Kyler Murray is a top priority for the Cardinals.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
The Ohio State standout fills the void created by Jalen Ramsey's departure a season ago.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
The Browns need another rock-solid edge blocker in the starting lineup.
School: Louisville | Year: Junior
Ultra-athletic edge blocker with the size, length and skill to blossom into an elite NFL offensive tackle.
School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)
After watching their division rivals hoist the Lombardi Trophy due to a draft day quarterback gamble that changed the course of the franchise, the Raiders could roll the dice on an ultra-talented prospect with MVP potential.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The ultra-smooth route runner from Alabama would give the Colts a Reggie Wayne-like playmaker opposite T.Y. Hilton.
School: South Carolina | Year: Senior
As a big, physical interior defender with extraordinary length and strength, Kinlaw is an ideal building block at the point of attack.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
The likely departure of Chris Harris Jr. makes the cornerback position a top priority. Henderson is an aggressive cover corner with size, speed and athleticism to blanket top receivers with ease.
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The LSU standout is the kind of urgent athlete Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff prefer on defense.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
The Cowboys could let Amari Cooper walk as a free agent and replace him a rugged WR1 with dynamic playmaking skills or simply add another explosive piece to the offensive puzzle.
School: Alabama | Year: Senior
Brian Flores could use another long, rangy athlete to match up with big-bodied WR1s around the league.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
Swift linebacker with legit sideline-to-sideline range as a run-and-chase linebacker.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
Re-tooling the defense with explosive athletes could get the Jaguars playing like the unit that nearly won the AFC a few years ago.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Eagles need more speed on the outside. Ruggs is a burner with outstanding hands and ball skills.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
Hard-hat-and-lunch-pail player with enough pass-rush skills to make immediate contributions as a rookie starter.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
McKinney's combination of toughness, instincts and athleticism would add a dimension to the Patriots' defense.
School: LSU | Year: Senior
Fulton is a playmaking cornerback with the size and athleticism to thrive opposite Marshon Lattimore.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
Despite questions about his tackling ability, Delpit would upgrade the speed and athleticism in the Vikings' secondary.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
Swift would add some pop to the Dolphins' RB room. He's a true three-down back, possessing explosive skills as both a runner and receiver.
School: Penn State | Year: Junior
The ex-Penn State standout has the length, athleticism and burst Seattle covets in an edge rusher.
School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)
Baun's versatility and pass-rush skills could make him an enticing option for the Ravens.
School: USC | Year: Junior
If Jack Conklin leaves as a free agent, the Titans could target his replacement on Day 1. Jackson is a dependable edge blocker with the combination of length, power and athleticism to hold up well as a young starter.
School: Washington | Year: Junior (RS)
With Aaron Rodgers entering the twilight of his career, the Packers could snag their quarterback of the future and let him spend a few years as an apprentice before taking over the franchise.
School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior (RS)
It's time to find an eventual successor to Richard Sherman on the island. The Mississippi State product is a perfect fit for the 49ers' Cover 3 scheme as a long, rangy athlete with a high IQ and good ball skills.
School: Auburn | Year: Senior
The Chiefs need a young edge defender with pass-rush skills and run-stopping ability to align opposite Frank Clark. Davidson is a stout defender with strong hands and a high-revving motor.
