Bucky Brooks 2020 NFL mock draft 2.0: CeeDee Lamb to Dallas

  By Bucky Brooks
With the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine kicking off this week, here's my updated mock for Round 1 of this year's draft.

PICK

1

Joe Burrow - QB

School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)

Despite Burrow's idle threats, the Bengals select the Ohio native to be their new franchise quarterback.

PICK

2

Chase Young - Edge

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

Ron Rivera's defensive background won't allow him to bypass the best pass rusher in the draft.

PICK

3

Isaiah Simmons - S/LB

School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

The Lions have a pressing need at cornerback but the opportunity to land a Swiss Army knife playmaker with explosive traits wins out in this scenario.

PICK

4

Jedrick Wills - OT

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Dave Gettleman's affinity for the "hog mollies" could lead the Giants to add an edge blocker to protect their young quarterback.

PICK

5

Tua Tagovailoa - QB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The Dolphins need a young QB1 to build around. Despite Tagovailoa's injury history, he is the most talented quarterback prospect in the class.

PICK

6

Justin Herbert - QB

School: Oregon | Year: Senior

The departure of Philip Rivers puts the Chargers in the QB market. Herbert could be a nice fit as an athletic, high-IQ passer with intriguing physical tools.

PICK

7

Derrick Brown - DT

School: Auburn | Year: Senior

Adding a monster in the middle of the Panthers' defense is essential to Matt Rhule's rebuilding plan.

PICK

8

Tristan Wirfs - OT

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

Upgrading the protection around Kyler Murray is a top priority for the Cardinals.

PICK

9

Jeff Okudah - CB

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

The Ohio State standout fills the void created by Jalen Ramsey's departure a season ago.

PICK

10

Andrew Thomas - OT

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

The Browns need another rock-solid edge blocker in the starting lineup.

PICK

11

Mekhi Becton - OT

School: Louisville | Year: Junior

Ultra-athletic edge blocker with the size, length and skill to blossom into an elite NFL offensive tackle.

PICK

12

Jordan Love - QB

School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)

After watching their division rivals hoist the Lombardi Trophy due to a draft day quarterback gamble that changed the course of the franchise, the Raiders could roll the dice on an ultra-talented prospect with MVP potential.

PICK

13

Jerry Jeudy - WR

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The ultra-smooth route runner from Alabama would give the Colts a Reggie Wayne-like playmaker opposite T.Y. Hilton.

PICK

14

Javon Kinlaw - DT

School: South Carolina | Year: Senior

As a big, physical interior defender with extraordinary length and strength, Kinlaw is an ideal building block at the point of attack.

PICK

15

C.J. Henderson - CB

School: Florida | Year: Junior

The likely departure of Chris Harris Jr. makes the cornerback position a top priority. Henderson is an aggressive cover corner with size, speed and athleticism to blanket top receivers with ease.

PICK

16

K'Lavon Chaisson - Edge

School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The LSU standout is the kind of urgent athlete Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff prefer on defense.

PICK

17

CeeDee Lamb - WR

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

The Cowboys could let Amari Cooper walk as a free agent and replace him a rugged WR1 with dynamic playmaking skills or simply add another explosive piece to the offensive puzzle.

PICK

18

Trevon Diggs - CB

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

Brian Flores could use another long, rangy athlete to match up with big-bodied WR1s around the league.

PICK

19

Kenneth Murray - LB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

Swift linebacker with legit sideline-to-sideline range as a run-and-chase linebacker.

PICK

20

Patrick Queen - LB

School: LSU | Year: Junior

Re-tooling the defense with explosive athletes could get the Jaguars playing like the unit that nearly won the AFC a few years ago.

PICK

21

Henry Ruggs III - WR

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The Eagles need more speed on the outside. Ruggs is a burner with outstanding hands and ball skills.

PICK

22

A.J. Epenesa - Edge

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

Hard-hat-and-lunch-pail player with enough pass-rush skills to make immediate contributions as a rookie starter.

PICK

23

Xavier McKinney - S

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

McKinney's combination of toughness, instincts and athleticism would add a dimension to the Patriots' defense.

PICK

24

Kristian Fulton - CB

School: LSU | Year: Senior

Fulton is a playmaking cornerback with the size and athleticism to thrive opposite Marshon Lattimore.

PICK

25

Grant Delpit - S

School: LSU | Year: Junior

Despite questions about his tackling ability, Delpit would upgrade the speed and athleticism in the Vikings' secondary.

PICK

26

D'Andre Swift - RB

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

Swift would add some pop to the Dolphins' RB room. He's a true three-down back, possessing explosive skills as both a runner and receiver.

PICK

27

Yetur Gross-Matos - Edge

School: Penn State | Year: Junior

The ex-Penn State standout has the length, athleticism and burst Seattle covets in an edge rusher.

PICK

28

Zach Baun - OLB

School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

Baun's versatility and pass-rush skills could make him an enticing option for the Ravens.

PICK

29

Austin Jackson - OT

School: USC | Year: Junior

If Jack Conklin leaves as a free agent, the Titans could target his replacement on Day 1. Jackson is a dependable edge blocker with the combination of length, power and athleticism to hold up well as a young starter.

PICK

30

Jacob Eason - QB

School: Washington | Year: Junior (RS)

With Aaron Rodgers entering the twilight of his career, the Packers could snag their quarterback of the future and let him spend a few years as an apprentice before taking over the franchise.

PICK

31

Cameron Dantzler - CB

School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior (RS)

It's time to find an eventual successor to Richard Sherman on the island. The Mississippi State product is a perfect fit for the 49ers' Cover 3 scheme as a long, rangy athlete with a high IQ and good ball skills.

PICK

32

Marlon Davidson - Edge

School: Auburn | Year: Senior

The Chiefs need a young edge defender with pass-rush skills and run-stopping ability to align opposite Frank Clark. Davidson is a stout defender with strong hands and a high-revving motor.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

