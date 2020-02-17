Cardinals agree to 3-year deal with OT D.J. Humphries

D.J. Humphries was set to hit free agency in a few weeks as one of the top left tackles on the market. Not anymore.

The Cardinals and Humphries agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. The new deal will pay Humphries $30 million over the first two years and $29 million guaranteed, Garafolo added. It comes in the aftermath of the blindside blocker's first season as a 16-game starter.

Arizona made notable strides on offense with rookie coach Kliff Kingsbury and rookie quarterback Kyler Murray. Its 26-year-old left tackle is also clearly viewed as a key factor in that formula.

Humphries' trajectory is pointing upward after an inauspicious start to his career. A first-round pick in 2015, he quickly found himself buried on the depth chart and was a healthy scratch for his entire rookie season. Injuries limited him to just 27 games over the next three years.

The Cardinals are betting big that 2019 was more in line with what's ahead for Humphries.