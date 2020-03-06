Three-round 2020 NFL mock draft 3.0: QB for Colts in Round 3

Tua Tagovailoa at No. 2. It could happen!
The Washington Redskins face the same dilemma that the Arizona Cardinals encountered in 2019 with Josh Rosen and Kyler Murray: do they trade the quarterback they drafted in the first round a year ago (Dwayne Haskins, in this case) and select a more talented player at the position?
In this mock, I say yes. New head coach Ron Rivera has to make the call that is best for his team's future. He can't worry about the resources used on players before he arrived.
Coaches are under pressure to provide winning results in a hurry. They do not have time to wait for a player they didn't draft to fulfill his promise. To paraphrase Bill Parcells, coaches are usually not too keen on having their cooking judged on groceries provided by the previous regime.
This mock also shows some different blood in Round 3 compared with my previous version, as the NFL Scouting Combine helped settle some tiebreakers between prospects battling for positioning in the back end of Day 2 (Rounds 2-3). As you can see, I have included a few first-round trades and projected compensatory picks for the third round (Picks 97-104) based on free agent departures last spring.
Round 3
School: Georgia | Year: Sophomore (RS)
School: USC | Year: Senior
School: LSU | Year: Senior
School: Boise State | Year: Senior
School: LSU | Year: Junior
School: Saint John's | Year: Senior
School: Michigan | Year: Senior
School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)
School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior (RS)
School: Lenoir-Rhyne | Year: Senior
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
School: TCU | Year: Senior (RS)
School: Temple | Year: Junior (RS)
School: Florida State | Year: Junior
School: Tennessee | Year: Senior (RS)
School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior
School: UCLA | Year: Junior
School: Texas | Year: Senior
School: Kansas | Year: Senior
School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
School: Wake Forest | Year: Senior
School: Florida Atlantic | Year: Senior
School: LSU | Year: Senior
School: Clemson | Year: Senior
School: Appalachian State | Year: Senior (RS)
School: Florida | Year: Senior (RS)
School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)
School: Memphis | Year: Senior
School: Wyoming | Year: Senior
School: South Carolina | Year: Senior
School: Michigan | Year: Senior
School: Temple | Year: Junior
Projected compensatory pick.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior (RS)
Projected compensatory pick.
School: Colorado | Year: Senior
Projected compensatory pick.
School: Liberty | Year: Senior
School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Junior
Projected compensatory pick.
School: Tulsa | Year: Senior (RS)
Projected compensatory pick.
School: North Carolina | Year: Senior
Projected compensatory pick.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior
Projected compensatory pick.
Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.