Three-round 2020 NFL mock draft 3.0: QB for Colts in Round 3

  • By Chad Reuter
Tua Tagovailoa at No. 2. It could happen!

The Washington Redskins face the same dilemma that the Arizona Cardinals encountered in 2019 with Josh Rosen and Kyler Murray: do they trade the quarterback they drafted in the first round a year ago (Dwayne Haskins, in this case) and select a more talented player at the position?

In this mock, I say yes. New head coach Ron Rivera has to make the call that is best for his team's future. He can't worry about the resources used on players before he arrived.

Coaches are under pressure to provide winning results in a hurry. They do not have time to wait for a player they didn't draft to fulfill his promise. To paraphrase Bill Parcells, coaches are usually not too keen on having their cooking judged on groceries provided by the previous regime.

This mock also shows some different blood in Round 3 compared with my previous version, as the NFL Scouting Combine helped settle some tiebreakers between prospects battling for positioning in the back end of Day 2 (Rounds 2-3). As you can see, I have included a few first-round trades and projected compensatory picks for the third round (Picks 97-104) based on free agent departures last spring.

Round 3

PICK

65

Isaiah Wilson - OT

School: Georgia | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PICK

66

Michael Pittman - WR

School: USC | Year: Senior

PICK

67

Kristian Fulton - CB

School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK

68

John Hightower - WR

School: Boise State | Year: Senior

PICK

69

Jacob Phillips - LB

School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK

70

Ben Bartch - OG

School: Saint John's | Year: Senior

PICK

71

Josh Uche - Edge

School: Michigan | Year: Senior

PICK

72

Curtis Weaver - Edge

School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

73

Neville Gallimore - DT

School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

74

Kyle Dugger - S

School: Lenoir-Rhyne | Year: Senior

PICK

75

Jake Fromm - QB

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

PICK

76

Jeff Gladney - CB

School: TCU | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

77

Matt Hennessy - C

School: Temple | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

78

Cam Akers - RB

School: Florida State | Year: Junior

PICK

79

Darrell Taylor - Edge

School: Tennessee | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

80

Justin Madubuike - DT

School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior

PICK

81

Darnay Holmes - CB

School: UCLA | Year: Junior

PICK

82

Brandon Jones - S

School: Texas | Year: Senior

PICK

83

Hakeem Adeniji - OL

School: Kansas | Year: Senior

PICK

84

Jonah Jackson - OL

School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

85

Cesar Ruiz - C

School: Michigan | Year: Junior

PICK

86

Essang Bassey - CB

School: Wake Forest | Year: Senior

PICK

87

Harrison Bryant - TE

School: Florida Atlantic | Year: Senior

PICK

88

Rashard Lawrence II - DT

School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK

89

K'Von Wallace - S

School: Clemson | Year: Senior

PICK

90

Akeem Davis-Gaither - LB

School: Appalachian State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

91

Jabari Zuniga - Edge

School: Florida | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

92

DaVon Hamilton - DT

School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

93

Antonio Gibson - RB

School: Memphis | Year: Senior

PICK

94

Logan Wilson - LB

School: Wyoming | Year: Senior

PICK

95

Bryan Edwards - WR

School: South Carolina | Year: Senior

PICK

96

Ben Bredeson - OG

School: Michigan | Year: Senior

PICK

97

Harrison Hand - CB

School: Temple | Year: Junior

Projected compensatory pick.

PICK

98

Solomon Kindley - OG

School: Georgia | Year: Junior (RS)

Projected compensatory pick.

PICK

99

Davion Taylor - LB

School: Colorado | Year: Senior

Projected compensatory pick.

PICK

100

Antonio Gandy-Golden - WR

School: Liberty | Year: Senior

PICK

101

Amik Robertson - CB

School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Junior

Projected compensatory pick.

PICK

102

Trevis Gipson - Edge

School: Tulsa | Year: Senior (RS)

Projected compensatory pick.

PICK

103

Jason Strowbridge - DE

School: North Carolina | Year: Senior

Projected compensatory pick.

PICK

104

Jalen Hurts - QB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior

Projected compensatory pick.

