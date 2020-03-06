Three-round 2020 NFL mock draft 3.0: QB for Colts in Round 3

Tua Tagovailoa at No. 2. It could happen!

The Washington Redskins face the same dilemma that the Arizona Cardinals encountered in 2019 with Josh Rosen and Kyler Murray: do they trade the quarterback they drafted in the first round a year ago (Dwayne Haskins, in this case) and select a more talented player at the position?

In this mock, I say yes. New head coach Ron Rivera has to make the call that is best for his team's future. He can't worry about the resources used on players before he arrived.

Coaches are under pressure to provide winning results in a hurry. They do not have time to wait for a player they didn't draft to fulfill his promise. To paraphrase Bill Parcells, coaches are usually not too keen on having their cooking judged on groceries provided by the previous regime.

This mock also shows some different blood in Round 3 compared with my previous version, as the NFL Scouting Combine helped settle some tiebreakers between prospects battling for positioning in the back end of Day 2 (Rounds 2-3). As you can see, I have included a few first-round trades and projected compensatory picks for the third round (Picks 97-104) based on free agent departures last spring.

Round 3

PICK 65 Isaiah Wilson - OT School: Georgia | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PICK 66 Michael Pittman - WR School: USC | Year: Senior

PICK 67 Kristian Fulton - CB School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK 68 John Hightower - WR School: Boise State | Year: Senior

PICK 69 Jacob Phillips - LB School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK 70 Ben Bartch - OG School: Saint John's | Year: Senior

PICK 71 Josh Uche - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Senior





PICK 72 Curtis Weaver - Edge School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 73 Neville Gallimore - DT School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 74 Kyle Dugger - S School: Lenoir-Rhyne | Year: Senior

PICK 75 Jake Fromm - QB School: Georgia | Year: Junior

PICK 76 Jeff Gladney - CB School: TCU | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 77 Matt Hennessy - C School: Temple | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 78 Cam Akers - RB School: Florida State | Year: Junior

PICK 79 Darrell Taylor - Edge School: Tennessee | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 80 Justin Madubuike - DT School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior

PICK 81 Darnay Holmes - CB School: UCLA | Year: Junior

PICK 82 Brandon Jones - S School: Texas | Year: Senior

PICK 83 Hakeem Adeniji - OL School: Kansas | Year: Senior





PICK 84 Jonah Jackson - OL School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 85 Cesar Ruiz - C School: Michigan | Year: Junior





PICK 86 Essang Bassey - CB School: Wake Forest | Year: Senior

PICK 87 Harrison Bryant - TE School: Florida Atlantic | Year: Senior

PICK 88 Rashard Lawrence II - DT School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK 89 K'Von Wallace - S School: Clemson | Year: Senior

PICK 90 Akeem Davis-Gaither - LB School: Appalachian State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 91 Jabari Zuniga - Edge School: Florida | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 92 DaVon Hamilton - DT School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 93 Antonio Gibson - RB School: Memphis | Year: Senior

PICK 94 Logan Wilson - LB School: Wyoming | Year: Senior

PICK 95 Bryan Edwards - WR School: South Carolina | Year: Senior

PICK 96 Ben Bredeson - OG School: Michigan | Year: Senior

PICK 97 Harrison Hand - CB School: Temple | Year: Junior



Projected compensatory pick.

PICK 98 Solomon Kindley - OG School: Georgia | Year: Junior (RS)



Projected compensatory pick.

PICK 99 Davion Taylor - LB School: Colorado | Year: Senior



Projected compensatory pick.

PICK 100 Antonio Gandy-Golden - WR School: Liberty | Year: Senior

PICK 101 Amik Robertson - CB School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Junior



Projected compensatory pick.

PICK 102 Trevis Gipson - Edge School: Tulsa | Year: Senior (RS)



Projected compensatory pick.

PICK 103 Jason Strowbridge - DE School: North Carolina | Year: Senior



Projected compensatory pick.

PICK 104 Jalen Hurts - QB School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior



Projected compensatory pick.

