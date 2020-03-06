Three-round 2020 NFL mock draft 3.0: Broncos go D in Round 2

Tua Tagovailoa at No. 2. It could happen!

The Washington Redskins face the same dilemma that the Arizona Cardinals encountered in 2019 with Josh Rosen and Kyler Murray: do they trade the quarterback they drafted in the first round a year ago (Dwayne Haskins, in this case) and select a more talented player at the position?

In this mock, I say yes. New head coach Ron Rivera has to make the call that is best for his team's future. He can't worry about the resources used on players before he arrived.

Coaches are under pressure to provide winning results in a hurry. They do not have time to wait for a player they didn't draft to fulfill his promise. To paraphrase Bill Parcells, coaches are usually not too keen on having their cooking judged on groceries provided by the previous regime.

This mock also shows some different blood in Round 3 compared with my previous version, as the NFL Scouting Combine helped settle some tiebreakers between prospects battling for positioning in the back end of Day 2 (Rounds 2-3). As you can see, I have included a few first-round trades and projected compensatory picks for the third round (Picks 97-104) based on free agent departures last spring.

Round 2

PICK 33 Denzel Mims - WR School: Baylor | Year: Senior

PICK 34 Cole Kmet - TE School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior

PICK 35 Damien Lewis - OG School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK 36 Zack Baun - Edge School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 37 Clyde Edwards-Helaire - RB School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK 38 James Lynch - DL School: Baylor | Year: Junior





PICK 39 Grant Delpit - S School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK 40 Justin Jefferson - WR School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK 41 Brandon Aiyuk - WR School: Arizona State | Year: Senior

PICK 42 Noah Igbinoghene - CB School: Auburn | Year: Junior

PICK 43 Jordan Brooks - LB School: Texas Tech | Year: Senior

PICK 44 Laviska Shenault - WR School: Colorado | Year: Junior

PICK 45 J.K. Dobbins - RB School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

PICK 46 A.J. Epenesa - Edge School: Iowa | Year: Junior

PICK 47 Brycen Hopkins - TE School: Purdue | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 48 Lloyd Cushenberry - C School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK 49 Bradlee Anae - Edge School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK 50 Jeremy Chinn - S School: Southern Illinois | Year: Senior

PICK 51 Marlon Davidson - DT School: Auburn | Year: Senior

PICK 52 Terrell Lewis - Edge School: Alabama | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 53 Antoine Winfield Jr. - S School: Minnesota | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PICK 54 K.J. Hamler - WR School: Penn State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PICK 55 Ezra Cleveland - OT School: Boise State State | Year: Junior (RS)



PROJECTED TRADE WITH FALCONS.

PICK 56 Leki Fotu - DT School: Utah | Year: Senior



PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS.

PICK 57 Troy Pride - CB School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK 58 Jalen Reagor - WR School: TCU | Year: Junior

PICK 59 Matt Peart - OT School: Connecticut | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 60 Chase Claypool - WR School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK 61 Julian Okwara - Edge School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK 62 Adam Trautman - TE School: Dayton | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 63 Jaylon Johnson - CB School: Utah | Year: Junior

PICK 64 Malik Harrison - LB School: Ohio State | Year: Senior

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.