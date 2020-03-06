Three-round 2020 NFL mock draft 3.0: Broncos go D in Round 2

Print
  • By Chad Reuter
More Columns >

Tua Tagovailoa at No. 2. It could happen!

The Washington Redskins face the same dilemma that the Arizona Cardinals encountered in 2019 with Josh Rosen and Kyler Murray: do they trade the quarterback they drafted in the first round a year ago (Dwayne Haskins, in this case) and select a more talented player at the position?

In this mock, I say yes. New head coach Ron Rivera has to make the call that is best for his team's future. He can't worry about the resources used on players before he arrived.

Coaches are under pressure to provide winning results in a hurry. They do not have time to wait for a player they didn't draft to fulfill his promise. To paraphrase Bill Parcells, coaches are usually not too keen on having their cooking judged on groceries provided by the previous regime.

This mock also shows some different blood in Round 3 compared with my previous version, as the NFL Scouting Combine helped settle some tiebreakers between prospects battling for positioning in the back end of Day 2 (Rounds 2-3). As you can see, I have included a few first-round trades and projected compensatory picks for the third round (Picks 97-104) based on free agent departures last spring.

Round 2

PICK

33

Denzel Mims - WR

School: Baylor | Year: Senior

PICK

34

Cole Kmet - TE

School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior

PICK

35

Damien Lewis - OG

School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK

36

Zack Baun - Edge

School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

37

Clyde Edwards-Helaire - RB

School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK

38

James Lynch - DL

School: Baylor | Year: Junior

PICK

39

Grant Delpit - S

School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK

40

Justin Jefferson - WR

School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK

41

Brandon Aiyuk - WR

School: Arizona State | Year: Senior

PICK

42

Noah Igbinoghene - CB

School: Auburn | Year: Junior

PICK

43

Jordan Brooks - LB

School: Texas Tech | Year: Senior

PICK

44

Laviska Shenault - WR

School: Colorado | Year: Junior

PICK

45

J.K. Dobbins - RB

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

PICK

46

A.J. Epenesa - Edge

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

PICK

47

Brycen Hopkins - TE

School: Purdue | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

48

Lloyd Cushenberry - C

School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK

49

Bradlee Anae - Edge

School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK

50

Jeremy Chinn - S

School: Southern Illinois | Year: Senior

PICK

51

Marlon Davidson - DT

School: Auburn | Year: Senior

PICK

52

Terrell Lewis - Edge

School: Alabama | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

53

Antoine Winfield Jr. - S

School: Minnesota | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PICK

54

K.J. Hamler - WR

School: Penn State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PICK

55

Ezra Cleveland - OT

School: Boise State State | Year: Junior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH FALCONS.

PICK

56

Leki Fotu - DT

School: Utah | Year: Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS.

PICK

57

Troy Pride - CB

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK

58

Jalen Reagor - WR

School: TCU | Year: Junior

PICK

59

Matt Peart - OT

School: Connecticut | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

60

Chase Claypool - WR

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK

61

Julian Okwara - Edge

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK

62

Adam Trautman - TE

School: Dayton | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

63

Jaylon Johnson - CB

School: Utah | Year: Junior

PICK

64

Malik Harrison - LB

School: Ohio State | Year: Senior

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0