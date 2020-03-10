Bucky Brooks 2020 NFL mock draft 3.0: Eagles land Henry Ruggs

  By Bucky Brooks
With the NFL Scouting Combine in the books and pro-day season underway, here's my updated mock for Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft:

PICK

1

Joe Burrow - QB

School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)

The Bengals can't resist the opportunity to take an Ohio native as their QB1 to build around.

PICK

2

Chase Young - Edge

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

The jury is still out on whether Dwayne Haskins will be the team's franchise quarterback for the long-term, but Ron Rivera gives him a year to prove himself while adding the top defender in the draft.

PICK

3

Isaiah Simmons - LB/S

School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

Matt Patricia could opt for the Clemson standout to add a Swiss Army Knife to the defensive lineup.

PICK

4

Jedrick Wills - OT

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The Giants must upgrade the offensive line to give Daniel Jones an opportunity to make a major leap in his development as a second-year starter.

PICK

5

Tristan Wirfs - OT

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

If the Dolphins are uncertain about Tua Tagovailoa's long-term durability, the team could take a blue-chip offensive tackle to help fix a leaky offensive line.

PICK

6

Tua Tagovailoa - QB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The presence of Tyrod Taylor as a bridge quarterback enables the Chargers to take Tua and use a redshirt year to give him every opportunity to return to full health.

PICK

7

Derrick Brown - DT

School: Auburn | Year: Senior

Adding a monster in the middle of the Panthers' defense is essential to Matt Rhule's rebuilding plan.

PICK

8

CeeDee Lamb - WR

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

Kliff Kingsbury adds more firepower to the Cardinals' offense by reuniting Lamb with his college QB. The Kyler Murray-Lamb connection instantly gives the Cardinals' offense more sizzle and explosiveness.

PICK

9

Jeff Okudah - CB

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

The Jaguars have traded away a pair of elite corners ( Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye) in the past several months. Okudah has the physical tools, technical game and mentality to become an All-Pro cornerback early in his career.

PICK

10

Andrew Thomas - OT

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

The Browns need another rock-solid edge blocker in the starting lineup.

PICK

11

C.J. Henderson - CB

School: Florida | Year: Junior

If Joe Douglas addresses the Jets' offensive tackle situation in free agency, he could grab one of the top cover corners in the draft to solidify a weak spot in the defensive backfield.

PICK

12

Jerry Jeudy - WR

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The best route runner in the draft would give Jon Gruden a dynamic playmaker on the perimeter to build the passing game around.

PICK

13

Mekhi Becton - OT

School: Louisville | Year: Junior

With Anthony Castonzo opting to return for the 2020 campaign after contemplating retirement this offseason, the Colts grab an ultra-athletic edge blocker to provide insurance and a successor at the position.

PICK

14

Jordan Love - QB

School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)

Love could be an ideal fit for Bruce Arians' aggressive, vertical passing attack.

PICK

15

Javon Kinlaw - DT

School: South Carolina | Year: Senior

The Broncos need more active big bodies along their defensive front. Kinlaw is a versatile interior defender capable of playing anywhere inside the tackle box.

PICK

16

A.J. Epenesa - Edge

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

After failing to get consistent sack production from a pair of speed-rushing types ( Vic Beasley and Takk McKinley), the Falcons could opt for a hard-working power rusher off the edge.

PICK

17

Xavier McKinney - S

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The Cowboys desperately need a playmaker in the middle of the field. McKinney is a high-IQ player with the combination of size, speed and athleticism to make plays all over the field.

PICK

18

Justin Herbert - QB

School: Oregon | Year: Senior

Miami gets an experienced quarterback (four-year starter) with outstanding physical tools and a high IQ. Herbert has been undervalued throughout the pre-draft process, but the Dolphins could fall in love with his maturity, work ethic and aptitude as a QB1 candidate.

PICK

19

Kenneth Murray - LB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

Swift linebacker with sideline-to-sideline range as a run-and-chase linebacker.

PICK

20

Yetur Gross-Matos - Edge

School: Penn State | Year: Junior

With Yannick Ngakoue saying he's not interested in signing a long-term deal with the Jaguars, the team could add another edge rusher to the stable to upgrade its defensive front.

PICK

21

Henry Ruggs III - WR

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The Eagles need more speed on the outside. Ruggs is a burner -- he ran the fastest 40-yard dash of this year's NFL Scouting Combine at 4.27 seconds -- with outstanding hands and ball skills.

PICK

22

Tee Higgins - WR

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

Adding size, athleticism and playmaking ability to the WR corps is a top priority for Buffalo. Higgins' big-play ability would allow Josh Allen to be more aggressive as a passer, particularly in the red zone.

PICK

23

Zack Baun - OLB

School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

The former Wisconsin standout's versatility and athleticism would upgrade the Patriots' linebacker corps and give Bill Belichick more options when determining how to attack opponents.

PICK

24

Kristian Fulton - CB

School: LSU | Year: Senior

Fulton is a playmaking cornerback with the size and athleticism to thrive opposite Marshon Lattimore.

PICK

25

Grant Delpit - S

School: LSU | Year: Junior

If the Vikings add a center fielder to the lineup, Harrison Smith can spend more time in the box. Delpit is a rangy playmaker with size, speed and athleticism.

PICK

26

D'Andre Swift - RB

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

Swift would add some pop to the Dolphins' offense as a three-down back with explosive skills as a runner and receiver.

PICK

27

Austin Jackson - OT

School: USC | Year: Junior

The talented edge blocker from USC possesses the length and athleticism to play at a high level on the left or right side.

PICK

28

Marlon Davidson - Edge

School: Auburn | Year: Senior

The Ravens have a thing for rugged players with high-revving motors and violent hands. Davidson checks those boxes and brings a little versatility as an inside-outside playmaker on the line.

PICK

29

Trevon Diggs - CB

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

The potential loss of Logan Ryan in free agency could prompt the Titans to add a long, rangy corner with ball skills to the lineup. Diggs is still mastering the nuances of the position, but it's hard to find big corners with his skill set.

PICK

30

Joshua Jones - OT

School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)

Protection is more important than ever with Aaron Rodgers in the back stretch of his career. Jones is a nimble athlete with outstanding feet and hands as a pass protector.

PICK

31

A.J. Terrell - CB

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

The 49ers need to add more athletic playmakers to the defensive backfield. Terrell is a rock-solid cover corner with outstanding instincts, ball skills and toughness.

PICK

32

K'Lavon Chaisson - Edge

School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Adding a speedy pass rusher with outstanding first-step quickness and burst could help the Chiefs' defense preserve leads with Patrick Mahomes lighting up the scoreboard every week.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

