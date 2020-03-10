Bucky Brooks 2020 NFL mock draft 3.0: Eagles land Henry Ruggs

With the NFL Scouting Combine in the books and pro-day season underway, here's my updated mock for Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft:
School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)
The Bengals can't resist the opportunity to take an Ohio native as their QB1 to build around.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
The jury is still out on whether Dwayne Haskins will be the team's franchise quarterback for the long-term, but Ron Rivera gives him a year to prove himself while adding the top defender in the draft.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
Matt Patricia could opt for the Clemson standout to add a Swiss Army Knife to the defensive lineup.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Giants must upgrade the offensive line to give Daniel Jones an opportunity to make a major leap in his development as a second-year starter.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
If the Dolphins are uncertain about Tua Tagovailoa's long-term durability, the team could take a blue-chip offensive tackle to help fix a leaky offensive line.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The presence of Tyrod Taylor as a bridge quarterback enables the Chargers to take Tua and use a redshirt year to give him every opportunity to return to full health.
School: Auburn | Year: Senior
Adding a monster in the middle of the Panthers' defense is essential to Matt Rhule's rebuilding plan.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
The Jaguars have traded away a pair of elite corners ( Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye) in the past several months. Okudah has the physical tools, technical game and mentality to become an All-Pro cornerback early in his career.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
The Browns need another rock-solid edge blocker in the starting lineup.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
If Joe Douglas addresses the Jets' offensive tackle situation in free agency, he could grab one of the top cover corners in the draft to solidify a weak spot in the defensive backfield.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The best route runner in the draft would give Jon Gruden a dynamic playmaker on the perimeter to build the passing game around.
School: Louisville | Year: Junior
With Anthony Castonzo opting to return for the 2020 campaign after contemplating retirement this offseason, the Colts grab an ultra-athletic edge blocker to provide insurance and a successor at the position.
School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)
Love could be an ideal fit for Bruce Arians' aggressive, vertical passing attack.
School: South Carolina | Year: Senior
The Broncos need more active big bodies along their defensive front. Kinlaw is a versatile interior defender capable of playing anywhere inside the tackle box.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
After failing to get consistent sack production from a pair of speed-rushing types ( Vic Beasley and Takk McKinley), the Falcons could opt for a hard-working power rusher off the edge.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Cowboys desperately need a playmaker in the middle of the field. McKinney is a high-IQ player with the combination of size, speed and athleticism to make plays all over the field.
School: Oregon | Year: Senior
Miami gets an experienced quarterback (four-year starter) with outstanding physical tools and a high IQ. Herbert has been undervalued throughout the pre-draft process, but the Dolphins could fall in love with his maturity, work ethic and aptitude as a QB1 candidate.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
Swift linebacker with sideline-to-sideline range as a run-and-chase linebacker.
School: Penn State | Year: Junior
With Yannick Ngakoue saying he's not interested in signing a long-term deal with the Jaguars, the team could add another edge rusher to the stable to upgrade its defensive front.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Eagles need more speed on the outside. Ruggs is a burner -- he ran the fastest 40-yard dash of this year's NFL Scouting Combine at 4.27 seconds -- with outstanding hands and ball skills.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
Adding size, athleticism and playmaking ability to the WR corps is a top priority for Buffalo. Higgins' big-play ability would allow Josh Allen to be more aggressive as a passer, particularly in the red zone.
School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)
The former Wisconsin standout's versatility and athleticism would upgrade the Patriots' linebacker corps and give Bill Belichick more options when determining how to attack opponents.
School: LSU | Year: Senior
Fulton is a playmaking cornerback with the size and athleticism to thrive opposite Marshon Lattimore.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
If the Vikings add a center fielder to the lineup, Harrison Smith can spend more time in the box. Delpit is a rangy playmaker with size, speed and athleticism.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
Swift would add some pop to the Dolphins' offense as a three-down back with explosive skills as a runner and receiver.
School: USC | Year: Junior
The talented edge blocker from USC possesses the length and athleticism to play at a high level on the left or right side.
School: Auburn | Year: Senior
The Ravens have a thing for rugged players with high-revving motors and violent hands. Davidson checks those boxes and brings a little versatility as an inside-outside playmaker on the line.
School: Alabama | Year: Senior
The potential loss of Logan Ryan in free agency could prompt the Titans to add a long, rangy corner with ball skills to the lineup. Diggs is still mastering the nuances of the position, but it's hard to find big corners with his skill set.
School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)
Protection is more important than ever with Aaron Rodgers in the back stretch of his career. Jones is a nimble athlete with outstanding feet and hands as a pass protector.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
The 49ers need to add more athletic playmakers to the defensive backfield. Terrell is a rock-solid cover corner with outstanding instincts, ball skills and toughness.
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Adding a speedy pass rusher with outstanding first-step quickness and burst could help the Chiefs' defense preserve leads with Patrick Mahomes lighting up the scoreboard every week.
Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.