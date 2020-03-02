Daniel Jeremiah 2020 NFL mock draft 2.0: Patriots take Herbert

With the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in the books, here's my updated mock for Round 1 of this year's draft.
School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)
When it's all said and done, I don't foresee any drama here. The Bengals land their franchise QB.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
I wouldn't rule out the potential that Washington could snag QB Tua Tagovailoa with this pick. However, Young would give the Redskins one of the most dominant defensive lines in the league.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
I fully expect the Lions to trade out of this pick. They can slide back a couple of spots and still grab Okudah.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
Lots of good options here, but protecting QB Daniel Jones is the priority.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
If Tua's medical reports continue to come back clean, he won't get out of the top five.
School: Louisville | Year: Junior
The Chargers could grab Oregon QB Justin Herbert here, but if they aren't sold on him, addressing the offensive line is a must.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
Simmons is a rare combination of height (6-foot-4), weight (238 pounds) and speed (4.39 40). New Panthers coach Matt Rhule wants to build a fast defense. This is a good start.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Cardinals re-signed left tackle D.J. Humphries in February; adding Wills would give QB Kyler Murray two athletic bookends to work with.
School: Auburn | Year: Senior
The Jaguars hit a home run last year with pass rusher Josh Allen (10.5 sacks as a rookie), and they hit another one with this pick.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
The Browns need to address the offensive tackle position, and Thomas is a steady player.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
It sounds like the Jets will aggressively address the offensive line in free agency. If so, they can address their need at cornerback right here.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Raiders (26.2 points per game in 2019, 24th in the NFL) need to score more. Enter Jerry Jeudy.
School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)
I believe the Colts will bring in a veteran QB (likely Philip Rivers), and that will allow Love plenty of time to develop.
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Bucs need to work out the contract situation with Shaq Barrett, who is headed for free agency after posting 19.5 sacks in 2019, but adding more punch on the defensive line would make sense no matter what happens.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
The Broncos need more speed and athleticism at linebacker.
School: South Carolina | Year: Senior
The Falcons need an edge rusher, but I think Kinlaw is too good to pass up.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
Assuming veteran receiver Amari Cooper departs in free agency, Lamb would be a great fit for Dallas.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Dolphins have needs everywhere, but it would be fun to watch Ruggs reunite with Tua to ignite a stagnant offense.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
Raiders general manager Mike Mayock loves Clemson products, and Terrell is a long, athletic player who would fit beautifully with his former teammate, 2019 second-round pick Trayvon Mullen.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
Jags GM David Caldwell has always coveted explosive linebackers (while sacrificing size) during his front-office career. Queen (4.5 40) can fly.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
The Eagles need to give QB Carson Wentz more weapons.
School: Penn State | Year: Junior
The Bills could go WR here, but Gross-Matos is a big-upside player at a position of need.
School: Oregon | Year: Senior
It's highly doubtful Herbert will make it this far, but I could see New England targeting him if he starts to slide.
School: Arizona State | Year: Senior
Aiyuk is one of my favorites in this class. His run-after-the-catch skills would be featured in this Saints offense.
School: LSU | Year: Senior
Fulton erased some concerns about his speed at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran a 4.46 40. He had some rough moments at the end of the year, but his body of work is solid.
School: USC | Year: Junior
The Dolphins can't leave the first round without addressing the offensive line. Jackson is well-liked around the league.
School: Alabama | Year: Senior
This is a perfect scheme for Diggs, who has elite ball skills.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
The Ravens have always believed in taking the best available player. Mark Ingram, Lamar Jackson and Gus Edwards each ran the ball 133 times or more in 2019, but there are plenty of carries to go around in this offense.
School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)
It looks as if the Titans will likely lose right tackle Jack Conklin in free agency. Jones would slide right into that spot.
School: Baylor | Year: Senior (RS)
Mims has helped himself as much as any player in the draft during the spring, between his awesome Senior Bowl and outstanding combine.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The 49ers will not pick here. They don't have a single pick in the second, third or fourth round, so trading back for more selections is a necessity.
School: TCU | Year: Junior (RS)
Blacklock would wreak havoc next to the franchise-tagged Chris Jones.
