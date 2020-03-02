Daniel Jeremiah 2020 NFL mock draft 2.0: Patriots take Herbert

  • By Daniel Jeremiah
With the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in the books, here's my updated mock for Round 1 of this year's draft.

1

Joe Burrow - QB

School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)

When it's all said and done, I don't foresee any drama here. The Bengals land their franchise QB.

2

Chase Young - Edge

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

I wouldn't rule out the potential that Washington could snag QB Tua Tagovailoa with this pick. However, Young would give the Redskins one of the most dominant defensive lines in the league.

3

Jeff Okudah - CB

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

I fully expect the Lions to trade out of this pick. They can slide back a couple of spots and still grab Okudah.

4

Tristan Wirfs - OL

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

Lots of good options here, but protecting QB Daniel Jones is the priority.

5

Tua Tagovailoa - QB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

If Tua's medical reports continue to come back clean, he won't get out of the top five.

6

Mekhi Becton - OT

School: Louisville | Year: Junior

The Chargers could grab Oregon QB Justin Herbert here, but if they aren't sold on him, addressing the offensive line is a must.

7

Isaiah Simmons - LB/S

School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

Simmons is a rare combination of height (6-foot-4), weight (238 pounds) and speed (4.39 40). New Panthers coach Matt Rhule wants to build a fast defense. This is a good start.

8

Jedrick Wills - OT

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The Cardinals re-signed left tackle D.J. Humphries in February; adding Wills would give QB Kyler Murray two athletic bookends to work with.

9

Derrick Brown - DT

School: Auburn | Year: Senior

The Jaguars hit a home run last year with pass rusher Josh Allen (10.5 sacks as a rookie), and they hit another one with this pick.

10

Andrew Thomas - OT

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

The Browns need to address the offensive tackle position, and Thomas is a steady player.

11

C.J. Henderson - CB

School: Florida | Year: Junior

It sounds like the Jets will aggressively address the offensive line in free agency. If so, they can address their need at cornerback right here.

12

Jerry Jeudy - WR

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The Raiders (26.2 points per game in 2019, 24th in the NFL) need to score more. Enter Jerry Jeudy.

13

Jordan Love - QB

School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)

I believe the Colts will bring in a veteran QB (likely Philip Rivers), and that will allow Love plenty of time to develop.

14

K'Lavon Chaisson - Edge

School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The Bucs need to work out the contract situation with Shaq Barrett, who is headed for free agency after posting 19.5 sacks in 2019, but adding more punch on the defensive line would make sense no matter what happens.

15

Kenneth Murray - LB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

The Broncos need more speed and athleticism at linebacker.

16

Javon Kinlaw - DT

School: South Carolina | Year: Senior

The Falcons need an edge rusher, but I think Kinlaw is too good to pass up.

17

CeeDee Lamb - WR

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

Assuming veteran receiver Amari Cooper departs in free agency, Lamb would be a great fit for Dallas.

18

Henry Ruggs III - WR

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The Dolphins have needs everywhere, but it would be fun to watch Ruggs reunite with Tua to ignite a stagnant offense.

19

A.J. Terrell - CB

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock loves Clemson products, and Terrell is a long, athletic player who would fit beautifully with his former teammate, 2019 second-round pick Trayvon Mullen.

20

Patrick Queen - LB

School: LSU | Year: Junior

Jags GM David Caldwell has always coveted explosive linebackers (while sacrificing size) during his front-office career. Queen (4.5 40) can fly.

21

Justin Jefferson - WR

School: LSU | Year: Junior

The Eagles need to give QB Carson Wentz more weapons.

22

Yetur Gross-Matos - Edge

School: Penn State | Year: Junior

The Bills could go WR here, but Gross-Matos is a big-upside player at a position of need.

23

Justin Herbert - QB

School: Oregon | Year: Senior

It's highly doubtful Herbert will make it this far, but I could see New England targeting him if he starts to slide.

24

Brandon Aiyuk - WR

School: Arizona State | Year: Senior

Aiyuk is one of my favorites in this class. His run-after-the-catch skills would be featured in this Saints offense.

25

Kristian Fulton - CB

School: LSU | Year: Senior

Fulton erased some concerns about his speed at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran a 4.46 40. He had some rough moments at the end of the year, but his body of work is solid.

26

Austin Jackson - OT

School: USC | Year: Junior

The Dolphins can't leave the first round without addressing the offensive line. Jackson is well-liked around the league.

27

Trevon Diggs - CB

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

This is a perfect scheme for Diggs, who has elite ball skills.

28

D'Andre Swift - RB

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

The Ravens have always believed in taking the best available player. Mark Ingram, Lamar Jackson and Gus Edwards each ran the ball 133 times or more in 2019, but there are plenty of carries to go around in this offense.

29

Joshua Jones - OL

School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)

It looks as if the Titans will likely lose right tackle Jack Conklin in free agency. Jones would slide right into that spot.

30

Denzel Mims - WR

School: Baylor | Year: Senior (RS)

Mims has helped himself as much as any player in the draft during the spring, between his awesome Senior Bowl and outstanding combine.

31

Xavier McKinney - S

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The 49ers will not pick here. They don't have a single pick in the second, third or fourth round, so trading back for more selections is a necessity.

32

Ross Blacklock - DT

School: TCU | Year: Junior (RS)

Blacklock would wreak havoc next to the franchise-tagged Chris Jones.

