Daniel Jeremiah 2020 NFL mock draft 1.0: Four QBs in top 15

The NFL has released the list of underclassmen that have been granted early entry to the 2020 NFL Draft, ushering in the official start to Mock Draft season! With 93 days until Round 1 kicks off in Las Vegas, here's my first look at how the first 32 picks of the 2020 draft class could play out.

NOTE: The final draft order may change depending on the outcome of Super Bowl LIV.

PICK 1 Joe Burrow - QB School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)



Burrow doesn't have elite arm strength, but he checks every other box, and he's a beautiful fit in the Bengals' offense.

PICK 2 Chase Young - Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior



The Redskins already have some talented pieces on the defensive line, but Young is a once-in-a-decade talent.

PICK 3 Jeff Okudah - CB School: Ohio State | Year: Junior



Detroit could easily auction off this slot to those teams in search of a quarterback. If the Lions stick and pick, Okudah would provide a much-needed upgrade in their secondary.

PICK 4 Mekhi Becton - OT School: Louisville | Year: Junior



Dave Gettleman loves big, physical football players, and they don't get any bigger than Becton (listed at 6-foot-7, 369 pounds). He is a mauler in the run game, and he's shockingly nimble in pass protection.

PICK 5 Tua Tagovailoa - QB School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Tua does come with durability concerns, but it's a risk worth taking for the QB-starved Dolphins. He can sit behind Ryan Fitzpatrick for a season while he recovers from hip surgery.

PICK 6 Jedrick Wills - OT School: Alabama | Year: Junior



The Chargers are in the QB market, but they also have a desperate need to upgrade the OL. Wills is a rock-solid player, and he'll start from Day 1 at right tackle for the Bolts.

PICK 7 Derrick Brown - DT School: Auburn | Year: Senior



Matt Rhule will be given the time to build this team the right way, and that starts with upgrading in the trenches. Brown is one of the top three or four talents in this draft class.

PICK 8 Tristan Wirfs - OG School: Iowa | Year: Junior



The Cardinals need to protect their investment in Kyler Murray. Some believe Wirfs will stay at tackle in the NFL, but I see him as an All-Pro-caliber guard at the next level.

PICK 9 Isaiah Simmons - S School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)



Pairing Simmons with last year's first-round pick, Josh Allen, will give the Jaguars two elite defensive athletes to build around. He can play linebacker or safety.

PICK 10 Andrew Thomas - OT School: Georgia | Year: Junior



The Browns must upgrade their offensive tackle situation. Thomas has some areas for improvement, but he'll be too tempting to pass up.

PICK 11 K'Lavon Chaisson - Edge School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)



General manager Joe Douglas is desperate to upgrade the OL, but in this scenario, the run at the position has already taken place. Chaisson is an outstanding athlete and would fit smoothly into the Jets' scheme.

PICK 12 CeeDee Lamb - WR School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior



The Raiders need more playmakers. I believe Lamb is the best receiver in this draft class.

PICK 13 Jordan Love - QB School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)



The Colts haven't publicly committed to Jacoby Brissett as their starter in 2020, and Love is simply too intriguing to pass up. He might need to sit for a year, but the payoff could be huge.

PICK 14 Justin Herbert - QB School: Oregon | Year: Senior



Teams are all over the map on Herbert. However, he does fit the profile for Bruce Arians -- he's big, strong and smart.

PICK 15 Jerry Jeudy - WR School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Jeudy would give the Broncos one of the most exciting collections of young skill-position players in the league. Adding him to a group that already includes Drew Lock, Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant and Phillip Lindsay would strike fear into opposing defensive coordinators.

PICK 16 A.J. Epenesa - Edge School: Iowa | Year: Junior



The Falcons have tried and failed to land a consistently productive edge rusher. Epenesa doesn't have the highest ceiling, but I believe he'll be a dependable 8-to-10-sack performer at the next level.

PICK 17 Xavier McKinney - S School: Alabama | Year: Junior



McKinney is the best safety in the draft, and he addresses a glaring need for the Cowboys.

PICK 18 D'Andre Swift - RB School: Georgia | Year: Junior



Swift is a special player and would team with Tua to create some excitement in Miami.

PICK 19 Patrick Queen - LB School: LSU | Year: Junior



The Raiders need to get faster and more dynamic on defense. Queen plays sideline to sideline, and he's outstanding in coverage.

PICK 20 C.J. Henderson - CB School: Florida | Year: Junior



The Jaguars have a need at cornerback, and Henderson is widely viewed as the second-best player at the position in this draft class.

PICK 21 Henry Ruggs III - WR School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Speed! The Eagles are focused on getting faster this offseason, and Ruggs is the most explosive player in the draft.

PICK 22 Tee Higgins - WR School: Clemson | Year: Junior



The Bills need to add a big-bodied playmaker. Higgins is a jump-ball specialist.

PICK 23 Grant Delpit - S School: LSU | Year: Junior



The Patriots could look at an offensive lineman here (see: Michigan center Cesar Ruiz), but they need to add some youth and athleticism at the safety position, as well.

PICK 24 Justin Jefferson - WR School: LSU | Year: Junior



Jefferson is very precise as a route runner, and I love his toughness. He'll fit perfectly next to Michael Thomas.

PICK 25 Javon Kinlaw - DT School: South Carolina | Year: Senior



I have Kinlaw rated very high, and this would be too much value to pass up at this spot. He is a physical freak.

PICK 26 Austin Jackson - OT School: USC | Year: Junior



The Dolphins' offensive overhaul continues with a very athletic offensive tackle. Jackson is only 20 years old, and he has tremendous upside.

PICK 27 Ross Blacklock - DT School: TCU | Year: Junior (RS)



Blacklock is one of my favorite prospects in the class. He's a much better player than former teammate L.J. Collier, whom the Seahawks selected in the first round last year.

PICK 28 Kenneth Murray - LB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior



The Ravens love shopping at Oklahoma. Murray is a dynamic athlete, and Baltimore needs an upgrade at the linebacker position.

PICK 29 Marlon Davidson - Edge School: Auburn | Year: Senior



Davidson has inside/outside versatility, and he plays extremely hard. He would join Jeffery Simmons to give the Titans two young building blocks up front.

PICK 30 Laviska Shenault - WR School: Colorado | Year: Junior



The Packers don't pick WRs in the first round, but Shenault is more than just a receiver. He can line up in the backfield and move around the formation to create mismatches in Green Bay's favor.

PICK 31 Zack Baun - Edge School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)



Baun can play on the edge or off the ball. His athletic ability and versatility would fit well in Steve Spagnuolo's defense.

PICK 32 A.J. Terrell - CB School: Clemson | Year: Junior



Terrell had a rough game vs. LSU in the national championship, but the rest of his tape is very good. He has size, length and instincts.

