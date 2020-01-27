Path to the Draft  

Bucky Brooks' 2020 NFL mock draft 1.0: Jordan Love to Saints

  • By Bucky Brooks
After a week's worth of evaluating high-profile prospects at the Reese's Senior Bowl and chatting with team executives across the league, here's my first crack at how Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft will unfold. To be clear, this mock draft reflects how I think teams view these players -- not necessarily a recommendation on what I think they should do.

NOTE: The final draft order may change depending on the outcome of Super Bowl LIV.

PICK

1

Joe Burrow - QB

School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)

The Bengals can't bypass the opportunity to make the hometown hero their next franchise quarterback.

PICK

2

Chase Young - Edge

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio could unleash Young on NFC East opponents as a skilled, athletic pass rusher with a high-revving motor.

PICK

3

Jeff Okudah - CB

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

Detroit doesn't typically take corners on Day 1, but Okudah's game matches these Lions' scheme and fills their biggest defensive need.

PICK

4

Jedrick Wills - OT

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Dave Gettleman's affinity for the "hog mollies" could lead the Giants to add an edge blocker to protect their young quarterback.

PICK

5

Tua Tagovailoa - QB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The Dolphins need a young QB1 to build around. Despite Tagovailoa's injury history, he is the most talented quarterback prospect in the class.

PICK

6

Justin Herbert - QB

School: Oregon | Year: Senior

The likely departure of Philip Rivers puts the Chargers in the QB market. Herbert could be a nice fit as an athletic, high-IQ passer with intriguing physical tools.

PICK

7

Derrick Brown - DT

School: Auburn | Year: Senior

Adding a monster in the middle of the Panthers' defense is essential to Matt Rhule's rebuilding plan.

PICK

8

Andrew Thomas - OT

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

Upgrading the protection around Kyler Murray is a top priority for the Cardinals.

PICK

9

Isaiah Simmons - S

School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

Simmons' versatility as a back-seven defender could make him a disruptive force as a primary playmaker for the Jaguars.

PICK

10

Tristan Wirfs - OT

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

The Browns need another rock-solid edge blocker in the starting lineup.

PICK

11

Mekhi Becton - OT

School: Louisville | Year: Junior

Ultra-athletic edge blocker with the size, length and skill to blossom into an elite NFL offensive tackle.

PICK

12

CeeDee Lamb - WR

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

Jon Gruden loves physical pass-catchers with explosive running skills.

PICK

13

Jerry Jeudy - WR

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The ultra-smooth route runner from Alabama would give the Colts a Reggie Wayne-like playmaker opposite T.Y. Hilton.

PICK

14

Javon Kinlaw - DT

School: South Carolina | Year: Senior

As a big, physical interior defender with extraordinary length and strength is an ideal building block at the point of attack.

PICK

15

Tee Higgins - WR

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

Adding another jump-ball specialist to the WR corps will accelerate Drew Lock's growth as a franchise quarterback.

PICK

16

K'Lavon Chaisson - Edge

School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The LSU standout is the kind of urgent athlete Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff prefer on defense.

PICK

17

Henry Ruggs III - WR

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Adding speed, quickness and playmaking ability to the receiving corps could be a priority with several gifted free agents poised to hit the market.

PICK

18

C.J. Henderson - CB

School: Florida | Year: Junior

Underrated corner with the ideal game to boost Miami's secondary.

PICK

19

Kenneth Murray - LB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

Swift linebacker with legit sideline-to-sideline range as a run-and-chase linebacker.

PICK

20

Trevon Diggs - CB

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

Long, rangy cover corner with natural press skills who would be a perfect fit in the Jaguars' Cover 3 scheme.

PICK

21

Laviska Shenault - WR

School: Colorado | Year: Junior

Big-bodied offensive weapon with a diverse set of skills as a pass-catcher/playmaker.

PICK

22

A.J. Epenesa - Edge

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

Hard-hat-and-lunch-pail player with enough pass-rush skills to make immediate contributions as a rookie starter.

PICK

23

Xavier McKinney - S

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

McKinney's combination of toughness, instincts and athleticism would add a dimension to the Patriots' defense.

PICK

24

Jordan Love - QB

School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)

Sean Payton could be the perfect coach to cultivate Love's talents as an athletic gunslinger.

PICK

25

Grant Delpit - S

School: LSU | Year: Junior

Despite questions about his tackling ability, Delpit would upgrade the speed and athleticism in the Vikings' secondary.

PICK

26

D'Andre Swift - RB

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

Swift would add some pop to the Dolphins' RB room. He's a true three-down back, possessing explosive skills as both a runner and receiver.

PICK

27

Yetur Gross-Matos - Edge

School: Penn State | Year: Junior

The ex-Penn State standout has the length, athleticism and burst Seattle covets in an edge rusher.

PICK

28

Kristian Fulton - CB

School: LSU | Year: Senior

Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey are solid starters, but the Ravens could use another CB to fill out the room.

PICK

29

Marlon Davidson - Edge

School: Auburn | Year: Senior

Blue-collar edge defender with versatility and a high-revving motor? Yeah, that fits the Titans' profile.

PICK

30

Jalen Reagor - WR

School: TCU | Year: Junior

Aaron Rodgers needs more playmakers at his disposal.

PICK

31

Curtis Weaver - Edge

School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)

The Chiefs need another speed rusher with explosive first-step quickness and burst opposite Frank Clark.

PICK

32

A.J. Terrell - CB

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

This is the perfect time to groom an eventual successor to Richard Sherman. Terrell possesses impressive traits and displays an aggressive playing style that suits the 49ers' scheme.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

