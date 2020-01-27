Bucky Brooks' 2020 NFL mock draft 1.0: Jordan Love to Saints

After a week's worth of evaluating high-profile prospects at the Reese's Senior Bowl and chatting with team executives across the league, here's my first crack at how Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft will unfold. To be clear, this mock draft reflects how I think teams view these players -- not necessarily a recommendation on what I think they should do.

NOTE: The final draft order may change depending on the outcome of Super Bowl LIV.

PICK 1 Joe Burrow - QB School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)



The Bengals can't bypass the opportunity to make the hometown hero their next franchise quarterback.

PICK 2 Chase Young - Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior



Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio could unleash Young on NFC East opponents as a skilled, athletic pass rusher with a high-revving motor.

PICK 3 Jeff Okudah - CB School: Ohio State | Year: Junior



Detroit doesn't typically take corners on Day 1, but Okudah's game matches these Lions' scheme and fills their biggest defensive need.

PICK 4 Jedrick Wills - OT School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Dave Gettleman's affinity for the "hog mollies" could lead the Giants to add an edge blocker to protect their young quarterback.

PICK 5 Tua Tagovailoa - QB School: Alabama | Year: Junior



The Dolphins need a young QB1 to build around. Despite Tagovailoa's injury history, he is the most talented quarterback prospect in the class.

PICK 6 Justin Herbert - QB School: Oregon | Year: Senior



The likely departure of Philip Rivers puts the Chargers in the QB market. Herbert could be a nice fit as an athletic, high-IQ passer with intriguing physical tools.

PICK 7 Derrick Brown - DT School: Auburn | Year: Senior



Adding a monster in the middle of the Panthers' defense is essential to Matt Rhule's rebuilding plan.

PICK 8 Andrew Thomas - OT School: Georgia | Year: Junior



Upgrading the protection around Kyler Murray is a top priority for the Cardinals.

PICK 9 Isaiah Simmons - S School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)



Simmons' versatility as a back-seven defender could make him a disruptive force as a primary playmaker for the Jaguars.

PICK 10 Tristan Wirfs - OT School: Iowa | Year: Junior



The Browns need another rock-solid edge blocker in the starting lineup.

PICK 11 Mekhi Becton - OT School: Louisville | Year: Junior



Ultra-athletic edge blocker with the size, length and skill to blossom into an elite NFL offensive tackle.

PICK 12 CeeDee Lamb - WR School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior



Jon Gruden loves physical pass-catchers with explosive running skills.

PICK 13 Jerry Jeudy - WR School: Alabama | Year: Junior



The ultra-smooth route runner from Alabama would give the Colts a Reggie Wayne-like playmaker opposite T.Y. Hilton.

PICK 14 Javon Kinlaw - DT School: South Carolina | Year: Senior



As a big, physical interior defender with extraordinary length and strength is an ideal building block at the point of attack.

PICK 15 Tee Higgins - WR School: Clemson | Year: Junior



Adding another jump-ball specialist to the WR corps will accelerate Drew Lock's growth as a franchise quarterback.

PICK 16 K'Lavon Chaisson - Edge School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)



The LSU standout is the kind of urgent athlete Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff prefer on defense.

PICK 17 Henry Ruggs III - WR School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Adding speed, quickness and playmaking ability to the receiving corps could be a priority with several gifted free agents poised to hit the market.

PICK 18 C.J. Henderson - CB School: Florida | Year: Junior



Underrated corner with the ideal game to boost Miami's secondary.

PICK 19 Kenneth Murray - LB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior



Swift linebacker with legit sideline-to-sideline range as a run-and-chase linebacker.

PICK 20 Trevon Diggs - CB School: Alabama | Year: Senior



Long, rangy cover corner with natural press skills who would be a perfect fit in the Jaguars' Cover 3 scheme.

PICK 21 Laviska Shenault - WR School: Colorado | Year: Junior



Big-bodied offensive weapon with a diverse set of skills as a pass-catcher/playmaker.

PICK 22 A.J. Epenesa - Edge School: Iowa | Year: Junior



Hard-hat-and-lunch-pail player with enough pass-rush skills to make immediate contributions as a rookie starter.

PICK 23 Xavier McKinney - S School: Alabama | Year: Junior



McKinney's combination of toughness, instincts and athleticism would add a dimension to the Patriots' defense.

PICK 24 Jordan Love - QB School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)



Sean Payton could be the perfect coach to cultivate Love's talents as an athletic gunslinger.

PICK 25 Grant Delpit - S School: LSU | Year: Junior



Despite questions about his tackling ability, Delpit would upgrade the speed and athleticism in the Vikings' secondary.

PICK 26 D'Andre Swift - RB School: Georgia | Year: Junior



Swift would add some pop to the Dolphins' RB room. He's a true three-down back, possessing explosive skills as both a runner and receiver.

PICK 27 Yetur Gross-Matos - Edge School: Penn State | Year: Junior



The ex-Penn State standout has the length, athleticism and burst Seattle covets in an edge rusher.

PICK 28 Kristian Fulton - CB School: LSU | Year: Senior



Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey are solid starters, but the Ravens could use another CB to fill out the room.

PICK 29 Marlon Davidson - Edge School: Auburn | Year: Senior



Blue-collar edge defender with versatility and a high-revving motor? Yeah, that fits the Titans' profile.

PICK 30 Jalen Reagor - WR School: TCU | Year: Junior



Aaron Rodgers needs more playmakers at his disposal.

PICK 31 Curtis Weaver - Edge School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)



The Chiefs need another speed rusher with explosive first-step quickness and burst opposite Frank Clark.

PICK 32 A.J. Terrell - CB School: Clemson | Year: Junior



This is the perfect time to groom an eventual successor to Richard Sherman. Terrell possesses impressive traits and displays an aggressive playing style that suits the 49ers' scheme.

