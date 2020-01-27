Bucky Brooks' 2020 NFL mock draft 1.0: Jordan Love to Saints

After a week's worth of evaluating high-profile prospects at the Reese's Senior Bowl and chatting with team executives across the league, here's my first crack at how Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft will unfold. To be clear, this mock draft reflects how I think teams view these players -- not necessarily a recommendation on what I think they should do.
NOTE: The final draft order may change depending on the outcome of Super Bowl LIV.
School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)
The Bengals can't bypass the opportunity to make the hometown hero their next franchise quarterback.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio could unleash Young on NFC East opponents as a skilled, athletic pass rusher with a high-revving motor.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
Detroit doesn't typically take corners on Day 1, but Okudah's game matches these Lions' scheme and fills their biggest defensive need.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Dave Gettleman's affinity for the "hog mollies" could lead the Giants to add an edge blocker to protect their young quarterback.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Dolphins need a young QB1 to build around. Despite Tagovailoa's injury history, he is the most talented quarterback prospect in the class.
School: Oregon | Year: Senior
The likely departure of Philip Rivers puts the Chargers in the QB market. Herbert could be a nice fit as an athletic, high-IQ passer with intriguing physical tools.
School: Auburn | Year: Senior
Adding a monster in the middle of the Panthers' defense is essential to Matt Rhule's rebuilding plan.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
Upgrading the protection around Kyler Murray is a top priority for the Cardinals.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
Simmons' versatility as a back-seven defender could make him a disruptive force as a primary playmaker for the Jaguars.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
The Browns need another rock-solid edge blocker in the starting lineup.
School: Louisville | Year: Junior
Ultra-athletic edge blocker with the size, length and skill to blossom into an elite NFL offensive tackle.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
Jon Gruden loves physical pass-catchers with explosive running skills.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The ultra-smooth route runner from Alabama would give the Colts a Reggie Wayne-like playmaker opposite T.Y. Hilton.
School: South Carolina | Year: Senior
As a big, physical interior defender with extraordinary length and strength is an ideal building block at the point of attack.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
Adding another jump-ball specialist to the WR corps will accelerate Drew Lock's growth as a franchise quarterback.
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The LSU standout is the kind of urgent athlete Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff prefer on defense.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Adding speed, quickness and playmaking ability to the receiving corps could be a priority with several gifted free agents poised to hit the market.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
Underrated corner with the ideal game to boost Miami's secondary.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
Swift linebacker with legit sideline-to-sideline range as a run-and-chase linebacker.
School: Alabama | Year: Senior
Long, rangy cover corner with natural press skills who would be a perfect fit in the Jaguars' Cover 3 scheme.
School: Colorado | Year: Junior
Big-bodied offensive weapon with a diverse set of skills as a pass-catcher/playmaker.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
Hard-hat-and-lunch-pail player with enough pass-rush skills to make immediate contributions as a rookie starter.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
McKinney's combination of toughness, instincts and athleticism would add a dimension to the Patriots' defense.
School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)
Sean Payton could be the perfect coach to cultivate Love's talents as an athletic gunslinger.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
Despite questions about his tackling ability, Delpit would upgrade the speed and athleticism in the Vikings' secondary.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
Swift would add some pop to the Dolphins' RB room. He's a true three-down back, possessing explosive skills as both a runner and receiver.
School: Penn State | Year: Junior
The ex-Penn State standout has the length, athleticism and burst Seattle covets in an edge rusher.
School: LSU | Year: Senior
Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey are solid starters, but the Ravens could use another CB to fill out the room.
School: Auburn | Year: Senior
Blue-collar edge defender with versatility and a high-revving motor? Yeah, that fits the Titans' profile.
School: TCU | Year: Junior
Aaron Rodgers needs more playmakers at his disposal.
School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)
The Chiefs need another speed rusher with explosive first-step quickness and burst opposite Frank Clark.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
This is the perfect time to groom an eventual successor to Richard Sherman. Terrell possesses impressive traits and displays an aggressive playing style that suits the 49ers' scheme.
