Lance Zierlein NFL mock draft 1.0: Raiders pick WR Jerry Jeudy

Here's a look at my first mock of the 2020 NFL Draft, which will take place April 23-25 in Las Vegas. Remember, this mock is a projection of where I believe players will go -- not necessarily a reflection of my opinion as to where the players should go.

NOTE: The final draft order may change depending on the outcome of Super Bowl LIV.

PICK 1 Joe Burrow - QB School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)



Burrow will need the scheme fit to be right, but his pinpoint accuracy and elite intangibles are hard to resist.

PICK 2 Chase Young - Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior



It's just a no-brainer here. Based upon pure talent and upside, Young is the clear front-runner in my book.

PICK 3 Jeff Okudah - CB School: Ohio State | Year: Junior



Easy slot to fill with the Lions needing help opposite Darius Slay and Okudah possessing all the traits Matt Patricia could want.

PICK 4 Isaiah Simmons - LB School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)



Rare height, weight, speed and versatility to be deployed in a variety of positions. He's only scratching the surface of his upside.

PICK 5 Tua Tagovailoa - QB School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Obviously the medicals need to check out, but if they do -- race the card up to the podium.

PICK 6 Justin Herbert - QB School: Oregon | Year: Senior



Herbert certainly helped himself during Senior Bowl week, and the Chargers are in desperate need of finding their next QB1.

PICK 7 Derrick Brown - DT School: Auburn | Year: Senior



Brown is one of the draft's most talented players and is a need fit as well in Matt Rhule's first season as head coach.

PICK 8 Jedrick Wills - OT School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Tackle depth in this draft allows the Cardinals an opportunity to let their free agents at the position walk and feel safe about landing a quality OT here.

PICK 9 Javon Kinlaw - DT School: South Carolina | Year: Senior



Defense must be addressed. While CB and LB make sense, Kinlaw's freakish size, strength and Chris Jones-like upside is appealing.

PICK 10 Tristan Wirfs - OT School: Iowa | Year: Junior



It might be tempting to take a receiver here and prepare to move on from Odell Beckham Jr., but receivers can be found outside the top 10 and Wirfs helps protect Baker Mayfield.

PICK 11 Mekhi Becton - OT School: Louisville | Year: Junior



Built like a barn and possessing jarring power, Becton needs to keep his weight in check but has the feet to stay at left tackle.

PICK 12 Jerry Jeudy - WR School: Alabama | Year: Junior



The Raiders have a couple of selections in the first round and one of them has to be spent on a receiver. Why not take your pick of WR1s in this spot?

PICK 13 K'Lavon Chaisson - Edge School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)



If Indy loves Jordan Love, he could be the guy here, but Chaisson fits the rush profile the Colts covet. The redshirt sophomore has exciting potential.

PICK 14 Jacob Eason - QB School: Washington | Year: Junior (RS)



Tampa might trade back, but Eason could still be the target. While I expect him to be taken later than this pick, his stature and arm strength will give Bruce Arians some Carson Palmer vibes.

PICK 15 Andrew Thomas - OT School: Georgia | Year: Junior



Thomas doesn't always look pretty doing it, but guys get blocked. He's an instant upgrade over Garett Bolles and is a tough competitor.

PICK 16 Zack Baun - Edge School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)



Baun has rare athletic skills to play 4-3 outside linebacker on early downs and rush from the edge on passing downs.

PICK 17 Xavier McKinney - S School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Assuming Dallas locks up pending free agent Byron Jones, McKinney would give the 'Boys a versatile, interchangeable safety who can also line up over the slot.

PICK 18 D'Andre Swift - RB School: Georgia | Year: Junior



Tagovailoa might need a redshirt in Year 1, but Swift could give the Dolphins' offense an instant boost similar to what we saw with Josh Jacobs and the Raiders.

PICK 19 Patrick Queen - LB School: LSU | Year: Junior



The latest in a recent string of speedy linebackers from LSU, Queen helps fill a gaping hole in the Raiders' defense.

PICK 20 C.J. Henderson - CB School: Florida | Year: Junior



Smooth cover corner with good size and speed to help fortify a secondary in need of another CB after Jalen Ramsey's departure.

PICK 21 CeeDee Lamb - WR School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior



Lamb has the ability to play inside or outside and is an instant playmaking option who should help alleviate pressure on Carson Wentz.

PICK 22 Tee Higgins - WR School: Clemson | Year: Junior



What do you give a big-armed quarterback with spotty accuracy? I suggest a big, downfield wideout with good ball skills and an incredible catch radius.

PICK 23 Cesar Ruiz - C School: Michigan | Year: Junior



Intelligent and athletic with center/guard flexibility, Ruiz could take over pending free agent Joe Thuney's guard spot right away and stabilize New England's interior pass protection.

PICK 24 Henry Ruggs III - WR School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Ruggs will come into the NFL as one of the fastest players in the game. He can take the top off defenses or hurt them on catch-and-runs.

PICK 25 Jaylon Johnson- CB School: Utah | Year: Junior



Johnson is a long, man-cover cornerback who could make both Xavier Rhodes (due to count $12.9 million against the cap in 2020) and Trae Waynes (pending free agent) expendable.

PICK 26 Josh Jones - OT School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)



How's this for a twist? The Dolphins draft a tackle from the University of Houston using the first-round pick they received from the Houston Texans for Laremy Tunsil.

PICK 27 A.J. Epenesa - Edge School: Iowa | Year: Junior



The Seahawks must decide whether they want to be in the Jadeveon Clowney business. If not, Epenesa is way less explosive, but more skilled as a big rush end.

PICK 28 Kenneth Murray - LB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior



Speedy linebacker with sideline-to-sideline range and third-down coverage ability who could challenge for a starter's role immediately.

PICK 29 Cam Dantzler - CB School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior (RS)



Tall, thin cornerback who plays with an abundance of toughness and confidence. He allowed three catches for 21 yards vs. LSU and Alabama combined.

PICK 30 Justin Jefferson - WR School: LSU | Year: Junior



The Packers' Aaron Rodgers window won't be open forever, so adding a talented inside/outside target with excellent ball skills makes sense.

PICK 31 Jonathan Taylor - RB School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior



It almost doesn't seem fair to give the Chiefs another talented player at a skill position, but that's the way it goes in this mock.

PICK 32 Trevon Diggs - CB School: Alabama | Year: Senior



Diggs is a big, physical corner with outstanding ball skills who might be able to slide to free safety. Checks needed boxes for the 49ers.

