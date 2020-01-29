Lance Zierlein NFL mock draft 1.0: Raiders pick WR Jerry Jeudy

Here's a look at my first mock of the 2020 NFL Draft, which will take place April 23-25 in Las Vegas. Remember, this mock is a projection of where I believe players will go -- not necessarily a reflection of my opinion as to where the players should go.
NOTE: The final draft order may change depending on the outcome of Super Bowl LIV.
School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)
Burrow will need the scheme fit to be right, but his pinpoint accuracy and elite intangibles are hard to resist.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
It's just a no-brainer here. Based upon pure talent and upside, Young is the clear front-runner in my book.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
Easy slot to fill with the Lions needing help opposite Darius Slay and Okudah possessing all the traits Matt Patricia could want.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
Rare height, weight, speed and versatility to be deployed in a variety of positions. He's only scratching the surface of his upside.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Obviously the medicals need to check out, but if they do -- race the card up to the podium.
School: Oregon | Year: Senior
Herbert certainly helped himself during Senior Bowl week, and the Chargers are in desperate need of finding their next QB1.
School: Auburn | Year: Senior
Brown is one of the draft's most talented players and is a need fit as well in Matt Rhule's first season as head coach.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Tackle depth in this draft allows the Cardinals an opportunity to let their free agents at the position walk and feel safe about landing a quality OT here.
School: South Carolina | Year: Senior
Defense must be addressed. While CB and LB make sense, Kinlaw's freakish size, strength and Chris Jones-like upside is appealing.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
It might be tempting to take a receiver here and prepare to move on from Odell Beckham Jr., but receivers can be found outside the top 10 and Wirfs helps protect Baker Mayfield.
School: Louisville | Year: Junior
Built like a barn and possessing jarring power, Becton needs to keep his weight in check but has the feet to stay at left tackle.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Raiders have a couple of selections in the first round and one of them has to be spent on a receiver. Why not take your pick of WR1s in this spot?
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
If Indy loves Jordan Love, he could be the guy here, but Chaisson fits the rush profile the Colts covet. The redshirt sophomore has exciting potential.
School: Washington | Year: Junior (RS)
Tampa might trade back, but Eason could still be the target. While I expect him to be taken later than this pick, his stature and arm strength will give Bruce Arians some Carson Palmer vibes.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
Thomas doesn't always look pretty doing it, but guys get blocked. He's an instant upgrade over Garett Bolles and is a tough competitor.
School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)
Baun has rare athletic skills to play 4-3 outside linebacker on early downs and rush from the edge on passing downs.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Assuming Dallas locks up pending free agent Byron Jones, McKinney would give the 'Boys a versatile, interchangeable safety who can also line up over the slot.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
Tagovailoa might need a redshirt in Year 1, but Swift could give the Dolphins' offense an instant boost similar to what we saw with Josh Jacobs and the Raiders.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
The latest in a recent string of speedy linebackers from LSU, Queen helps fill a gaping hole in the Raiders' defense.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
Smooth cover corner with good size and speed to help fortify a secondary in need of another CB after Jalen Ramsey's departure.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
Lamb has the ability to play inside or outside and is an instant playmaking option who should help alleviate pressure on Carson Wentz.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
What do you give a big-armed quarterback with spotty accuracy? I suggest a big, downfield wideout with good ball skills and an incredible catch radius.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
Intelligent and athletic with center/guard flexibility, Ruiz could take over pending free agent Joe Thuney's guard spot right away and stabilize New England's interior pass protection.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Ruggs will come into the NFL as one of the fastest players in the game. He can take the top off defenses or hurt them on catch-and-runs.
School: Utah | Year: Junior
Johnson is a long, man-cover cornerback who could make both Xavier Rhodes (due to count $12.9 million against the cap in 2020) and Trae Waynes (pending free agent) expendable.
School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)
How's this for a twist? The Dolphins draft a tackle from the University of Houston using the first-round pick they received from the Houston Texans for Laremy Tunsil.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
The Seahawks must decide whether they want to be in the Jadeveon Clowney business. If not, Epenesa is way less explosive, but more skilled as a big rush end.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
Speedy linebacker with sideline-to-sideline range and third-down coverage ability who could challenge for a starter's role immediately.
School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior (RS)
Tall, thin cornerback who plays with an abundance of toughness and confidence. He allowed three catches for 21 yards vs. LSU and Alabama combined.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
The Packers' Aaron Rodgers window won't be open forever, so adding a talented inside/outside target with excellent ball skills makes sense.
School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior
It almost doesn't seem fair to give the Chiefs another talented player at a skill position, but that's the way it goes in this mock.
School: Alabama | Year: Senior
Diggs is a big, physical corner with outstanding ball skills who might be able to slide to free safety. Checks needed boxes for the 49ers.
