Eagles trading for Darius Slay; CB gets extension

Darius Slay got his wish, and the Philadelphia Eagles got their cornerback.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Detroit Lions are sending the Pro Bowl corner to Philadelphia in exchange for a third- and fifth-round picks in 2020.

Slay has wanted a new contract, and will get a three-year, $50 million contract extension with $30 million guaranteed, Rapoport added, per agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The 29-year-old corner made it known he wanted an extension last offseason and pushed for a trade out of Detroit. The Lions shopped him at the deadline last year but didn't find an offer that fit.

Once the Lions brass decided they weren't going to meet Slay's contract demands, they knew trading him was the only option this offseason. After signing Desmond Trufant, who was cut this week by the Atlanta Falcons, to cover them at corner, Detroit finally moved on from its best defensive player.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said during the NFL Scouting Combine that he planned to use his cap space and draft picks to upgrade the roster with players who would be part of the rebuild for the long haul. He used two of his ten picks and shelled out a massive contract to snag a centerpiece to his secondary. Given that the Rams had to give up two first-rounders for Jalen Ramsey, getting Slay without even giving up a second-round selection is a good get for Philly.

No question, the contract is huge for a corner turning 30, but Roseman needed to take a big swing after striking out on Byron Jones in free agency. He couldn't go into 2020 with a similar secondary to the one that was decimated by injury and destroyed on the field in 2019.

Slay played his rookie season under then-Lions head coach, and current Eagles defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz. He's been a stud ever since.

Earning three straight Pro Bowls and a first-team All-Pro honor in 2017, Slay is a lockdown corner who can body bigger receivers and stick with shiftier ones. When healthy, he's among the top defensive backs in the league, and will let receivers know it with a trademarked Big Play Slay Finger Wag after a pass breakup.

In seven years in Detroit, Slay posted 104 pass breakups and 19 interceptions, including eight in 2017.

In Philly, Slay immediately fills a glaring need after the Eagles got torched time and time again. He will immediately allow Schwartz to roll coverage to the other side of the field to protect a lesser CB, knowing Slay can handle his own.

Trading for Slay and re-signing Jalen Mills to replace Malcolm Jenkins at strong safety is the start of a revamped secondary the Eagles hope is finally a solution to the backend woes.