Lions ink Desmond Trufant to two-year, $21M deal

Desmond Trufant is headed to the Motor City.

Hours after his release from the Falcons, the veteran cornerback is signing with the Detroit Lions, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, per an informed source.

Pelissero added that the deal is for two years, $21 million.

ESPN first reported the news.

Trufant, 29, dealt with a number of injuries in 2019, which limited him to just nine starts. He missed Weeks 6-8 (Week 9 bye) with a toe injury only to return in Week 11 and play until Week 14 when he broke his forearm and landed on injured reserve. He contributed 18 tackles, a career-high four interceptions and seven passes defended in those appearances.

The 22nd overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Trufant burst onto the scene with a strong first three seasons en route to being named as a Pro Bowl alternate in 2015. Unfortunately, he's been hampered by ailments in two of the last four seasons; in 2016, he also played nine games before being sidelined with a shoulder injury, missing the team's infamous run to Super Bowl LI.

In the seasons that weren't cut short, Trufant started 79 of a possible 80 games and played a vital role on the Falcons defense, often being the one to shadow the opposing team's most lethal receiver.

Trufant's arrival in Detroit, in addition to the team bringing in former Patriots safety Duron Harmon, will provide a boost as it attempts to sure up the secondary. The move will also give them a peace of mind as they continue to deliberate on the future of Darius Slay.