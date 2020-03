2020 NFL Draft: When/how to watch; every pick for all 32 teams

This is a look at the picks each team holds in the 2020 NFL Draft, and everything you need to know to watch this year's event.

When is the 2020 NFL Draft? Round 1 begins on April 23, Rounds 2-3 will be held on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 will take place on April 25.

Where is it? Las Vegas. The event stage will be constructed next to the Caesars Forum.

How can I watch? Tune in to NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes for live coverage. You can also watch via the ESPN app and NFL mobile app. Live stream of the draft will be available by authenticating with participating TV providers Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PS4 and Roku.

Arizona Cardinals

Record: 5-10-1 (.529 strength of schedule)

Total picks: 6.

» Round 1: No. 8 overall

» Round 2: No. 40

» Round 3: No. 72

» Round 4: No. 114

» Round 6: No. 202 (from Patriots)

» Round 7: No. 222

Atlanta Falcons

Record: 7-9 (.545)

Total picks: 7.

» Round 1: No. 16 overall

» Round 2: Nos. 47, 55 (from Patriots)

» Round 3: No. 78

» Round 4: No. 119

» Round 5: No. 157

» Round 7: No. 228 (from Buccaneers through Eagles)

Baltimore Ravens

Record: 14-2 (.494)

Total picks: 9.

» Round 1: No. 28 overall

» Round 2: No. 60

» Round 3: Nos. 92, 106

» Round 4: Nos. 129 (from Patriots), 134, 143

» Round 5: No. 170 (from Vikings)

» Round 7: No. 225 (from Jets)

Buffalo Bills

Record: 10-6 (.461)

Total picks: 9.

» Round 1: No. 22 overall

» Round 2: No. 54

» Round 3: No. 86

» Round 4: No. 128

» Round 5: Nos. 155 (from Browns), 167

» Round 6: Nos. 188 (from Browns), 201, 207 (from Ravens through Patriots)

Carolina Panthers

Record: 5-11 (.549)

Total picks: 7.

» Round 1: No. 7 overall

» Round 2: No. 38

» Round 3: No. 69

» Round 4: No. 113

» Round 5: No. 152

» Round 6: No. 184

» Round 7: No. 221

Chicago Bears

Record: 8-8 (.508)

Total picks: 8.

» Round 2: Nos. 43 (from Raiders), 50 overall

» Round 4: No. 140

» Round 5: No. 163

» Round 6: Nos. 196, 200 (from Eagles)

» Round 7: Nos. 226 (from Raiders), 233

Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 2-14 (.553)

Total picks: 7.

» Round 1: No. 1 overall

» Round 2: No. 33

» Round 3: No. 65

» Round 4: No. 107

» Round 5: No. 147

» Round 6: No. 180

» Round 7: No. 215

Cleveland Browns

Record: 6-10 (.533)

Total picks: 7.

» Round 1: No. 10 overall

» Round 2: No. 41

» Round 3: Nos. 74, 97 (from Texans)

» Round 4: No. 115

» Round 6: No. 187 (from Cardinals)

» Round 7: No. 244 (from Packers)

Dallas Cowboys

Record: 8-8 (.479)

Total picks: 7.

» Round 1: No. 17 overall

» Round 2: No. 51

» Round 3: No. 82

» Round 4: No. 123

» Round 5: Nos. 164, 179

» Round 7: No. 231

Denver Broncos

Record: 7-9 (.510)

Total picks: 12.

» Round 1: No. 15 overall

» Round 2: No. 46

» Round 3: Nos. 77, 83 (from Steelers), 95 (from 49ers)

» Round 4: Nos. 118, 137 (from 49ers)

» Round 5: No. 178

» Round 6: No. 181 (from Redskins)

» Round 7: Nos. 237 (from Patriots), 252, 254

Detroit Lions

Record: 3-12-1 (.506)

Total picks: 7.

» Round 1: No. 3 overall

» Round 2: No. 35

» Round 3: No. 67

» Round 4: No. 109

» Round 5: Nos. 149, 172 (from Seahawks)

» Round 6: No. 182

Green Bay Packers

Record: 13-3 (.453)

Total picks: 10.

» Round 1: No. 30 overall

» Round 2: No. 62

» Round 3: No. 94

» Round 4: No. 136

» Round 5: No. 175

» Round 6: Nos. 192 (from Raiders), 208 (from Titans), 209

» Round 7: Nos. 236 (from Bills through Browns), 242 (from Ravens)

Houston Texans

Record: 10-6 (.520)

Total picks: 8.

» Round 2: No. 57 overall

» Round 3: No. 90

» Round 4: Nos. 111 (from Dolphins), 131

» Round 5: No. 171

» Round 7: Nos. 240, 248, 250

Indianapolis Colts

Record: 7-9 (.492)

Total picks: 8.

» Round 1: No. 13 overall

» Round 2: Nos. 34 (from Redskins), 44

» Round 3: No. 75

» Round 4: No. 122

» Round 5: No. 160

» Round 6: Nos. 193, 197 (from Cowboys through Dolphins)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 6-10 (.484)

Total picks: 9.

» Round 1: Nos. 9, 20 (from Rams) overall

» Round 2: No. 42

» Round 3: No. 73

» Round 4: No. 116

» Round 5: No. 165 (from Rams)

» Round 6: Nos. 189, 206 (from Seahawks)

» Round 7: No. 223

Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 12-4 (.510)

Total picks: 5.

» Round 1: No. 32 overall

» Round 2: No. 63 (from 49ers)

» Round 3: No. 96

» Round 4: No. 138

» Round 5: No. 177

Las Vegas Raiders

Record: 7-9 (.482)

Total picks: 7.

» Round 1: Nos. 12, 19 (from Bears) overall

» Round 3: Nos. 80, 81 (from Bears), 91 (from Seahawks through Texans)

» Round 4: No. 121

» Round 5: No. 159

Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 5-11 (.514)

Total picks: 7.

» Round 1: No. 6 overall

» Round 2: No. 37

» Round 3: No. 71

» Round 4: No. 112

» Round 5: No. 151

» Round 6: No. 186

» Round 7: No. 220

Los Angeles Rams

Record: 9-7 (.535)

Total picks: 6.

» Round 2: No. 52 overall

» Round 3: Nos. 84, 104

» Round 4: No. 126

» Round 6: No. 199

» Round 7: No. 234

Miami Dolphins

Record: 5-11 (.484)

Total picks: 14.

» Round 1: Nos. 5, 18 (from Steelers), 26 (from Texans) overall

» Round 2: Nos. 39, 56 (from Saints)

» Round 3: No. 70

» Round 4: No. 141

» Round 5: Nos. 153, 154 (from Jaguars through Steelers), 173 (from Ravens through Rams)

» Round 6: No. 185

» Round 7: Nos. 227 (from Colts), 246 (from Chiefs), 251

Minnesota Vikings

Record: 10-6 (.477)

Total picks: 10.

» Round 1: No. 25 overall

» Round 2: No. 58

» Round 3: Nos. 89, 105

» Round 4: No. 132

» Round 6: No. 205

» Round 7: Nos. 219 (from Dolphins), 239, 249, 253

New England Patriots

Record: 12-4 (.469)

Total picks: 12.

» Round 1: No. 23 overall

» Round 3: Nos. 87, 98, 100

» Round 4: No. 125 (from Bears)

» Round 6: Nos. 195 (from Broncos), 204 (from Texans), 212, 213

» Round 7: Nos. 230 (from Falcons), 235 (from Eagles), 241 (from Seahawks)

New Orleans Saints

Record: 13-3 (.486)

Total picks: 5.

» Round 1: No. 24 overall

» Round 3: No. 88

» Round 4: No. 130

» Round 5: No. 169

» Round 6: No. 203

New York Giants

Record: 4-12 (.473)

Total picks: 10.

» Round 1: No. 4 overall

» Round 2: No. 36

» Round 3: No. 99

» Round 4: No. 110

» Round 5: No. 150

» Round 6: No. 183

» Round 7: Nos. 218, 238 (from Saints), 247, 255

New York Jets

Record: 7-9 (.473)

Total picks: 8.

» Round 1: No. 11 overall

» Round 2: No. 48

» Round 3: Nos. 68 (from Giants), 79

» Round 4: No. 120

» Round 5: No. 158

» Round 6: Nos. 191, 211 (from Chiefs)

Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 9-7 (.455)

Total picks: 10.

» Round 1: No. 21 overall

» Round 2: No. 53

» Round 3: Nos. 85, 103

» Round 4: Nos. 127, 145, 146

» Round 5: Nos. 166, 168 (from Patriots)

» Round 6: No. 190 (from Falcons)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 8-8 (.502)

Total picks: 6.

» Round 2: No. 49 overall

» Round 3: No. 102

» Round 4: Nos. 124, 135 (from Titans through Dolphins)

» Round 6: No. 198

» Round 7: No. 232

San Francisco 49ers

Record: 13-3 (.504)

Total picks: 6.

» Round 1: No. 31 overall

» Round 5: Nos. 156 (from Broncos), 176

» Round 6: No. 210

» Round 7: Nos. 217 (from Lions), 245

Seattle Seahawks

Record: 11-5 (.531)

Total picks: 8.

» Round 1: No. 27 overall

» Round 2: Nos. 59, 64 (from Chiefs)

» Round 3: No. 101

» Round 4: Nos. 133, 144

» Round 5: No. 162 (from Steelers)

» Round 6: No. 214

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 7-9 (.500)

Total picks: 7.

» Round 1: No. 14 overall

» Round 2: No. 45

» Round 3: No. 76

» Round 4: Nos. 117, 139

» Round 5: No. 161

» Round 6: No. 194

Tennessee Titans

Record: 9-7 (.488)

Total picks: 6.

» Round 1: No. 29 overall

» Round 2: No. 61

» Round 3: No. 93

» Round 5: No. 174

» Round 7: Nos. 224 (from Browns), 243

Washington Redskins

Record: 3-13 (.502)

Total picks: 7.

» Round 1: No. 2 overall

» Round 3: No. 66

» Round 4: Nos. 108, 142

» Round 5: No. 148

» Round 7: Nos. 216, 229 (from Broncos)