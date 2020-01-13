NFL players react to LSU's CFP title win over Clemson

All eyes were on the Superdome on Monday night, but the New Orleans Saints were nowhere in sight.
In their place, the undefeated LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers did battle in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Led by Heisman Trophy winner and potential No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow's six total touchdowns, LSU triumphed, 42-25. It's the Tigers' first national title since 2007 and their fourth overall.
NFL players, including alumni of LSU, Clemson and otherwise, tuned in to watch the historic clash. LSU alumni Tyrann Mathieu, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry were among those in attendance.
Since those @LSUfootball days. #GeauxTigers@obj | @God_Son80 #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/GlYTqWev7Uâ NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2020
7 Era... The Legend pic.twitter.com/OMjP4nbb0sâ LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 14, 2020
THE REAL DEATH VALLEY pic.twitter.com/v4wZ46rtpjâ Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 14, 2020
Before the result was in hand, a few professional footballers took to Twitter to protest a targeting call on Clemson linebacker James Skalski that knocked him out of the game in the third quarter.
Wow.. these rules SOFT in football now a daysâ Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 14, 2020
Please do not call this targetingâ Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 14, 2020
Karma.â Darron Lee (@DLeeMG8) January 14, 2020
A selection of Clemson players also bemoaned a sketchy offensive pass interference call on Clemson receiver Tee Higgins in the fourth quarter.
They took a touchdown away from us smhâ Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 14, 2020
They really called OPI thoughâ Mike Williams (@darealmike_dub) January 14, 2020
Smh wowâ Grady Jarrett (@GradyJarrett) January 14, 2020
But most of the online dialogue revolved around Burrow's bravura performance. Current NFL players are as impressed with the 23-year-old redshirt senior as pro scouts are.
Joe burrow is better in person!â Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 14, 2020
Bengals got an easy choice lolâ Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) January 14, 2020
Greatest College QB ever ?â Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) January 14, 2020
Joe Quarterback ï¿½ï¿½â Marshon Lattimore (@shonrp2) January 14, 2020
Joe Burrow is a baaaaaaaaaaaad man.â Sebastian Joseph-Day (@SJD_51) January 14, 2020
If you ainât @Joe_Burrow10 fan after this season, then I donât know you. Dude has balled out all year! Nothing but respect!â Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) January 14, 2020
Geaux Tigers? Geaux Tigers.
Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) January 14, 2020
NEW ORLEANS!! TURN UP THE TIGERS ARE NATIONAL CHAMPS! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) January 14, 2020
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½
GEAUX TIGERS! #NationalChampionship
National Champions baby!!!! 11:11â 2ï¸â£9ï¸â£ (@DhaSickest) January 14, 2020
ï¿½ï¿½ NFLSUUUUUUUUUUU!!!!â Deion Jones (@debo) January 14, 2020
Trevor Lawrence still an outstanding QB quit the shenanigans.....â Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 14, 2020
LSU IS UNBELIEVABLE POINT BLANK PERIOD