NFL players react to LSU's CFP title win over Clemson

All eyes were on the Superdome on Monday night, but the New Orleans Saints were nowhere in sight.

In their place, the undefeated LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers did battle in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Led by Heisman Trophy winner and potential No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow's six total touchdowns, LSU triumphed, 42-25. It's the Tigers' first national title since 2007 and their fourth overall.

NFL players, including alumni of LSU, Clemson and otherwise, tuned in to watch the historic clash. LSU alumni Tyrann Mathieu, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry were among those in attendance.

7 Era... The Legend pic.twitter.com/OMjP4nbb0s â LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 14, 2020

Before the result was in hand, a few professional footballers took to Twitter to protest a targeting call on Clemson linebacker James Skalski that knocked him out of the game in the third quarter.

Wow.. these rules SOFT in football now a days â Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 14, 2020

Please do not call this targeting â Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 14, 2020

A selection of Clemson players also bemoaned a sketchy offensive pass interference call on Clemson receiver Tee Higgins in the fourth quarter.

They took a touchdown away from us smh â Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 14, 2020

They really called OPI though â Mike Williams (@darealmike_dub) January 14, 2020

But most of the online dialogue revolved around Burrow's bravura performance. Current NFL players are as impressed with the 23-year-old redshirt senior as pro scouts are.

Joe burrow is better in person! â Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 14, 2020

If you ainât @Joe_Burrow10 fan after this season, then I donât know you. Dude has balled out all year! Nothing but respect! â Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) January 14, 2020

Geaux Tigers? Geaux Tigers.

National Champions baby!!!! 11:11 â 2ï¸â£9ï¸â£ (@DhaSickest) January 14, 2020