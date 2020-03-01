Top 10 40-yard dash times from the 2020 combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- Henry Ruggs' 40-yard dash of 4.27 seconds survived as the best clocking of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine Sunday as a speedy collection of defensive backs showed off plenty of speed themselves.

The primary challenger was former Utah CB Javelin Guidry, whose official time of 4.29 seconds was just .02 off of Alabama's Ruggs.

Ruggs and Guidry were the only two participants to break 4.3, but were well off the combine record of 4.22 seconds, set by John Ross of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017. While Ruggs was considered not only one of the fastest players in college football but also a first-round selection in April's draft, his clocking can only do so much to boost his draft status. By contrast, Guidry might have helped himself more significantly -- he received a prospect grade of 5.46 from NFL Network's Lance Zierlein, which projects him as a fringe prospect who could make a practice squad and perhaps go undrafted.

After Ruggs and Guidry, the rest of the top 10 fastest players at the combine were as follows:

» WR Quez Watkins: 4.35

» DB L'Jarius Sneed: 4.37

» WR Denzel Mims: 4.38

» WR Darnell Mooney: 4.38

» WR Devin Duvernay: 4.39

» WR Antonio Gibson: 4.39

» LB Isaiah Simmons: 4.39

» RB Jonathan Taylor: 4.39