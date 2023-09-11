2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2: RB Tyler Allgeier, WR Puka Nacua among top targets

GUYS TO 'STACHE: On a rainy day in Cleveland, Browns WR Elijah Moore managed 62 total yards on nine touches -- including two rush attempts. Kevin Stefanski and Co. are clearly intent on using Moore as he should be used -- creatively and in space -- and it should only get better when Deshaun Watson can actually grip the ball. Terry McLaurin battling a toe injury may have opened the door for Curtis Samuel to earn five targets for the Commanders on Sunday. But importantly, Samuel caught all five of those looks for a team-high 54 yards. In what figures to be a high-volume passing game, I like 'stacheing Samuel on deeper rosters. Puka Nacua made the big-boy list above because I think he's more likely to maintain his role upon Cooper Kupp's return, but former second-round pick Tutu Atwell also had 119 yards on six catches for the Rams in Week 1. It's been so long since Thursday, I'd almost forgotten the disaster that was the Chiefs' wide receivers. I think we need at least a few weeks to figure out whether there's any real value to be had in KC (outside of Travis Kelce's 100 targets per game), but my early bet is on rookie Rashee Rice, who actually looked good when used. Saints wideout Rashid Shaheed is the second coming of Ted Ginn Jr. -- he is guaranteed to pop off for a big fantasy day when no one is starting him, and then disappear for weeks at a time. That said, I'm willing to 'stache him in case something happens to Chris Olave or Michael Thomas (or in case he posts 19 fantasy points on a regular enough basis to be worth starting).