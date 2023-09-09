Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) being placed on IR; to miss at least 12th straight game

Kupp is now eligible to make his season debut in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles. That's hardly a guarantee, though, as hamstring injuries can stick around and Kupp has already consulted a specialist due to the persisting issues with his hammy. He originally sustained his injury on Aug. 1, but would return to practice not long after. However, he suffered a setback at the tail end of the month that's now put a halt to the start of his seventh season.