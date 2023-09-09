Around the NFL

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) being placed on IR; to miss at least 12th straight game

Published: Sep 09, 2023 at 02:05 PM
Cooper Kupp﻿'s 2023 season will unfortunately begin in the same place his 2022 campaign concluded.

Kupp will miss at least the first four games of the season, as he's being placed on injured reserve due to a lingering hamstring injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source.

The Rams have since announced the news.

Kupp, who head coach Sean McVay announced was out for Week 1 on Wednesday, is now guaranteed to miss 12 straight games for the Rams, dating back to Week 10 of last season in which he suffered an ankle injury against the Arizona Cardinals that led to a season-ending trip to IR. In addition to Sunday's opener against the Seattle Seahawks, Kupp will now be inactive versus the San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts.

For a Rams squad that was beset by injuries in a forgettable 2022, this is hardly a cheery start to their 2023 campaign.

Kupp's career trajectory has essentially paralleled that of his Rams.

The 2021 season saw Kupp haul in a rare receiving triple crown (leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns) as he propelled the Rams to the Super Bowl. However, in 2022, Los Angeles struggled to a 5-12 finish, while Kupp was hobbled by the aforementioned ankle injury.

Kupp is now eligible to make his season debut in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles. That's hardly a guarantee, though, as hamstring injuries can stick around and Kupp has already consulted a specialist due to the persisting issues with his hammy. He originally sustained his injury on Aug. 1, but would return to practice not long after. However, he suffered a setback at the tail end of the month that's now put a halt to the start of his seventh season.

The only certainty pertaining to Kupp is that the former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player will miss Sunday's opener against the Seahawks and the next three games after that. Over the past two seasons, Kupp has proven himself to be one of the top receivers in the game when he's on the field, but just when he finally returns remains a lingering concern.

news

Colts downgrade RB Zack Moss (forearm) to doubtful for Sunday's game against Jaguars

The Colts downgraded running back Zack Moss from questionable to doubtful on Saturday. Indianapolis then promoted RB Jake Funk to the active roster shortly after.
news

Myles Garrett on Ja'Marr Chase calling Browns 'elves': 'He didn't have to go there'

The Browns and Bengals don't need any extra motivation ahead of their battle for Ohio to open the season, but Myles Garrett and Ja'Marr Chase are providing some anyway. 
news

Commanders downgrade DE Chase Young (neck) to out for Week 1 matchup against Cardinals

Commanders defensive end Chase Young, originally listed as questionable after practicing in a limited capacity all week, has been downgraded to out against the Cardinals as he continues to work his way back from a neck stinger.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

49ers DE Nick Bosa feels 'weight off' shoulders with new extension, 'confident' vs. Steelers

After signing a five-year, $170 million extension on Wednesday, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa says he's "confident" heading into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Broncos CB Pat Surtain II looking toward another matchup with Raiders' Davante Adams in season opener

After Raiders WR Davante Adams scored two touchdowns on him in Week 11 last year, Broncos CB Pat Surtain II will get another crack at defending Adams on Sunday.
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quadriceps) questionable for season opener vs. Texans

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) questionable to play Sunday vs. Raiders

Jerry Jeudy's status for the Denver Broncos' season opener Sunday against the Raiders remains up in the air as he was designated as questionable Friday, but there is optimism he could play.
news

Packers WR Christian Watson out, WR Romeo Doubs questionable for season opener against Bears

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson was ruled out of Sunday's game, and fellow second-year wideout Romeo Doubs is questionable. Both players are dealing with hamstring injuries.
news

TE Darren Waller (hamstring) questionable to make Giants debut vs. Cowboys

Darren Waller showed up on New York's Friday injury report with a questionable designation due to a hamstring issue. He was listed as having been limited for practice. 
news

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin (toe) to play vs. Cardinals

Washington announced Friday that WR Terry McLaurin (toe) is no longer listed on this week's injury report and he will be active Sunday versus Arizona.