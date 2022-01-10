Rams WR Cooper Kupp captures receiving triple crown

﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ has hit the finish of a remarkable 2021 regular season and emerged as a triple crown winner.

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver captured the receiving triple crown, becoming the first player since 2005 to lead the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Kupp's final line of statistical splendor reads: 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards; 16 receiving touchdowns. His marks for catches and yards are each the second-most in NFL history.

Kupp is only the fourth player since 1970 to achieve the rare feat, joining Jerry Rice (San Francisco 49ers, 1990), Sterling Sharpe (Green Bay Packers, 1992) and the last player previous to Kupp to claim a triple crown, Steve Smith (Carolina Panthers, 2005).

Though the Rams lost to the 49ers in overtime on Sunday, Kupp was still stellar to the tune of seven catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Heading into Sunday, the only statistic in which Kupp could have realistically been caught was in touchdowns. One game remains on the Week 18 slate, with the Chargers and Raiders playing. Bolts WR ﻿Keenan Allen﻿, who had 100 catches coming in, would need to more than double the single-game catch record to catch Kupp in that category.