Rams WR Cooper Kupp day to day after suffering 'setback' with hamstring

Cooper Kupp's hamstring isn't cooperating at the wrong time.
The receiver experienced a "setback" in his road back from a hamstring injury, Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters on Thursday, adding Kupp suffered a "muscle strain." Kupp is considered day to day, per McVay.
Kupp initially sustained the hamstring on Aug. 1, departing practice due to the injury. Three days later, he was described as being day to day, but eventually returned to practice at full strength.
Thursday's news is certainly concerning for the Rams, who are, as McVay said, "obviously a much better team when he's available."
The nature of the injury is doubly worrying, too, as hamstrings tend to become nagging issues if not treated with caution.
Los Angeles sustained a significant number of injuries in 2022, contributing to their downfall from reigning champion to also-ran. Kupp was among those, seeing his season cut short after just nine games. And when Kupp departed, the Rams' offense took a sharp nosedive.
Los Angeles won't want to start another season without its best weapon and former Super Bowl MVP. With a little over a week left to go before it begins, the Rams will have to closely monitor Kupp with the hopes he can return fairly quickly without risk of it becoming a frequent issue.