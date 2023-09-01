Scout's Notebook

Five rookie classes that can shape 2023 NFL season

Published: Sep 01, 2023 at 07:18 PM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he spotlights five rookie crops poised to make serious noise.

The Kansas City Chiefs didn't lack for star power in their run to last season's Super Bowl title, with league MVP Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones all at the peak of their powers as first-team All-Pro selections. Even so, the team received substantial contributions from many less-established figures, including a series of rookies on both sides of the football. And without the influx of Year 1 talent, it's a safe bet K.C. isn't the NFL's current title town.

Remember, the Chiefs weren't viewed as world-beaters last offseason. Having traded Tyreek Hill and lost a few key veterans in free agency, Kansas City was far from a Super Bowl favorite. But they entered the 2022 NFL Draft with some serious draft capital -- and exited the Las Vegas event with a number of newbies who would ultimately play key roles in securing the franchise's third Lombardi Trophy.

Related Links

Offensively, RB Isiah Pacheco and WR Skyy Moore made their mark as contributors on an offense that utilized a "share the wealth" approach in Hill's absence. A mix of power runs and quick passes enabled the Chiefs to control the ball and score points without relying on one playmaker to carry the entire workload. As a seventh-round pick, Pacheco was quite the revelation in the second half of the season, finishing as Kansas City's leader in rushing yards (830) and ground scores (five). While Moore had some ball-security issues on special teams, he provided a crucial punt return in the final minute of the narrow AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

And the rookie returns on the other side of the ball were even greater, particularly in the back end.

On defense, the Chiefs' young secondary flourished with a group of rookies thrust into key roles. Despite their inexperience, Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams and Bryan Cook took turns making plays throughout the season. Although the Chiefs had to live through the growing pains of a young defensive backfield acclimating to the pro game, the influx of athleticism and playmaking helped coordinator Steve Spagnuolo attack opponents with an array of blitzes that produced big plays and timely sacks. Speaking of sacks, defensive end George Karlaftis started all 20 games and really came on down the stretch as a force off the edge.

Given the widespread success of the Chiefs' rookies in 2022, I wanted to spotlight five rookie classes that could significantly impact the 2023 season. I'm not holding any of these groups up to Kansas City's Super Bowl standard, of course, but I believe each of them could shape the playoff picture.

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell is building a bully in Detroit with a group of young, hungry players joining a handful of seasoned veterans, transforming a long-suffering franchise into a viable NFC contender. On offense, No. 12 overall pick Jahmyr Gibbs is an explosive playmaker as a rusher and receiver, giving creative coordinator Ben Johnson more ammunition to befuddle opposing defenses. And the enticing new weaponry doesn't stop there. As tight end Sam LaPorta gets comfortable with his role in the passing game, the second-round pick could divert some of the attention away from Pro Bowl wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown on key downs. With Jared Goff willing to utilize every option within each passing concept, LaPorta could post impressive numbers as a first-year starter.


First-round LB Jack Campbell and second-round DB Brian Branch immediately upgraded the Lions' defense with their athleticism and playmaking potential. With Campbell and Branch having enjoyed prolific tenures at Iowa and Alabama, respectively, the duo's vast collegiate experience and winning pedigree mesh with the Lions' ultra-competitive culture while providing defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn with more high-IQ players in "traffic cop" positions. As the D begins to feature more checks and adjustments with more established veterans coming aboard in free agency (SEE: DBs Cameron Sutton, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Emmanuel Moseley), the additions of Campbell and Branch could be the final pieces to an NFC North-winning team in Detroit.

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

Pete Carroll and John Schneider might have struck gold in back-to-back drafts. Last year's loaded haul, headlined by 1,000-yard rusher Kenneth Walker III and Pro Bowler Tariq Woolen, helped Seattle make a surprising playoff appearance. And this past April's impressive collection of talent could further push the team to true contender status.


First-round WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and second-round RB Zach Charbonnet are primed for key roles on offense. JSN perfectly complements DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as a productive slot receiver with electric catch-and-run skills. He will terrorize opponents with his superb route-running skills, as Geno Smith quickly makes the Ohio State product one of his favorite targets in critical moments. Meanwhile, Charbonnet is a perfect sidekick for Walker, as a downhill runner with explosive strength and power. The two young backs give Seattle a deadly 1-2 punch, enabling Carroll to impose his will on opponents on the ground.


No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon and second-rounder Derick Hall add more sizzle to a defense that is attempting to get back to its 2010s playing style. As a versatile "lockdown" corner with superb instincts and coverage skills, Witherspoon could eventually flourish on the island opposite Woolen, though the Illinois product is currently dealing with a sore hamstring and could miss Week 1. Hall also might need a little seasoning before jumping into the rotation, but his athleticism and explosiveness add another tool to the toolbox for defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt.

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

After adding a unique offensive weapon and a versatile trench warrior to the starting lineup, the Falcons have the firepower in place to potentially rise to the top of a winnable NFC South.


Bijan Robinson gives Arthur Smith an explosive runner/receiver to feature in a creative scheme that utilizes a mix of power and finesse to keep defenders on their heels. The Texas product displays rare traits as a do-it-all playmaker with the toughness and tenacity to pick up the dirty yards between the tackles while whipping linebackers and safeties with dazzling route-running ability. As a potential "100/1,000" player (100 catches/1,000 rush yards) with a game that matches Christian McCaffrey's versatility, Robinson could set the table for an offense that is loaded with super-sized playmakers on the perimeter.


Matthew Bergeron's second-round selection might have flown under the radar, but Smith, GM Terry Fontenot and Co. appreciated the offensive lineman's experience and versatility at the point of attack. The Syracuse standout can align anywhere along the front, and that experience could make him a valuable commodity as the Falcons attempt to put the best five blockers on the field at the same time.

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers' youth movement could propel Mike Tomlin's squad back into title contention this season. The Class of 2023 joins a collection of second- and third-year players who have the team positioned to make a run at the AFC North title and a top spot in the postseason tournament. Though Tomlin typically likes to take a patient approach with rookies, this year's fresh crop is loaded with difference-makers who offer the potential to upgrade the team on each side of the ball.


First-rounder Broderick Jones is the left tackle of the future, but I still think the athletic bookend will crack the starting lineup by midseason. Hulking Darnell Washington will make his mark as a TE2 with the capacity to seal the edge in the running game while also thriving as a seam runner down the middle of the field. With the Steelers intent on balancing out their offense this season, the extra-large playmaker could play a vital role for the team.


DT Keeanu Benton and CB Joey Porter Jr. are expected to contribute as spot starters/key reserves. As second-round picks with enticing traits, it is only a matter of time before they crack the lineup after receiving some on-the-job training as role players. If fourth-rounder Nick Herbig continues to flash the dynamic pass-rushing skills he exhibited throughout the preseason, the Steelers will be forced to add the rookie edge rusher into the regular rotation.

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

Whenever a quarterback is selected as the No. 1 overall pick, that new franchise face is expected to help his team re-emerge as a playoff contender early in his NFL career. Bryce Young has the talent and potential to guide Carolina back into the postseason in Year 1, especially in an NFC South in transition. Though he is not surrounded by A-level talent, he can get the Panthers back in the January mix by utilizing the solid game-management strategies that he learned at Alabama. If Young avoids major mistakes and keeps his turnovers to a minimum, Carolina's defense and running game can lead the way until the rookie is ready to assume playmaking duties. With Frank Reich and Co. intent on setting Young up for success with simplistic calls that enable him to play fast and free from the pocket, Young could chalk up wins without shattering the record book as a passer in Year 1.


Despite a ho-hum preseason, second-rounder Jonathan Mingo could play a significant role in the offense by the end of the season as the Panthers' WR2. The big-bodied playmaker is a cheat code on the perimeter, with his superior size (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) and solid speed (4.46-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine) creating problems for defenders in one-on-one matchups.

Related Content

news

Chris Jones headlines top 5 defensive tackles; plus, a WR trend and the Aaron Rodgers-Zach Wilson bond

2023 feels like the Year of the Defensive Tackle. With that in mind, Bucky Brooks ranks his top five players at the position. Where does current Chiefs holdout Chris Jones slot? Plus, a striking trend at wide receiver and the emerging bromance between Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson.
news

Will Anthony Richardson's traits trump lack of experience? Can Jags hit a rare trifecta?

Anthony Richardson will begin his rookie season long on potential but short on collegiate experience. In the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks examines the challenges awaiting Richardson. Plus, can the Jaguars hit a rare statistical trifecta? 
news

Can Dak Prescott lead Cowboys to Super Bowl? Plus, thoughts on Eric Bieniemy and Seattle's secondary

No player enters this season under more pressure than Dak Prescott. Does the Cowboys QB have what it takes to end Dallas' 27-year Super Bowl drought? Is Eric Bieniemy's coaching style a legit problem? Bucky Brooks explores those questions in the Scout's Notebook.
news

Sean Payton's remarks put searing spotlight on Broncos; Justyn Ross poised for star turn on Chiefs?

In the wake of Sean Payton's headline-grabbing comments, the NFL spotlight shines bright on Denver? Can the Broncos meet their new coach's expectations? Plus, a potential star turn in Kansas City and a potential savior in Minnesota.
news

Bill Belichick on the hot seat? Plus, five rookies I can't wait to watch in training camp/preseason

Is Bill Belichick ... on the hot seat?! It's hard to fathom, but Bucky Brooks says the Patriots coach is entering a make-or-break season in New England. Plus, five rookies our resident scout can't wait to watch in training camp and the preseason.
news

Ten NFL running backs who are the engine for their team's offense entering the 2023 season

As the debate rages on about whether teams should be willing to pay top-of-market prices for running backs, Bucky Brooks reveals a list of 10 RBs that he views as the engine of their respective offenses.
news

2023 NFL season: Ranking top combos at 11 key position groups

Is there any combo of defensive tackles more imposing than the Commanders' pair of Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen? Bucky Brooks ranks the top combos at 11 key position groups ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Projecting NFC North hierarchy for 2023 season: Who will win NFL's tightest division race?

Heading into the 2023 NFL season, one division appears more tightly packed than the rest. So, how will a wide-open NFC North race between the Bears, Lions, Packers and Vikings actually play out? Bucky Brooks provides a pecking order, and No. 1 might surprise you.
news

2023 NFL season: The four offenses and four defenses that will make the biggest jump this fall

Which offenses and defenses are poised for significant improvement in the 2023 NFL season? Resident scout Bucky Brooks spotlights four units on each side of the ball that will make the biggest jump this fall.
news

2023 NFL season: Ranking top 10 non-quarterback franchise building blocks

Is there a defensive player who impacts the game more than Micah Parsons? What makes Justin Jefferson such a force at receiver? Bucky Brooks ranks the top 10 non-quarterback franchise building blocks in the NFL heading into the 2023 season.
news

With Miami owning sports world, will Dolphins live up to hype? Plus, Garrett Wilson's superstar potential

With the Heat and the Panthers simultaneously vying for championships, Miami is currently the sports capital of America. Can the Dolphins live up to the hype? Bucky Brooks explores. Plus, a potential superstar receiver and an interesting commentary on NFL head coaches.