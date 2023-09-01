Five rookie classes that can shape 2023 NFL season

Dan Campbell is building a bully in Detroit with a group of young, hungry players joining a handful of seasoned veterans, transforming a long-suffering franchise into a viable NFC contender. On offense, No. 12 overall pick Jahmyr Gibbs is an explosive playmaker as a rusher and receiver, giving creative coordinator Ben Johnson more ammunition to befuddle opposing defenses. And the enticing new weaponry doesn't stop there. As tight end Sam LaPorta gets comfortable with his role in the passing game, the second-round pick could divert some of the attention away from Pro Bowl wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown on key downs. With Jared Goff willing to utilize every option within each passing concept, LaPorta could post impressive numbers as a first-year starter.





First-round LB Jack Campbell and second-round DB Brian Branch immediately upgraded the Lions' defense with their athleticism and playmaking potential. With Campbell and Branch having enjoyed prolific tenures at Iowa and Alabama, respectively, the duo's vast collegiate experience and winning pedigree mesh with the Lions' ultra-competitive culture while providing defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn with more high-IQ players in "traffic cop" positions. As the D begins to feature more checks and adjustments with more established veterans coming aboard in free agency (SEE: DBs Cameron Sutton, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Emmanuel Moseley), the additions of Campbell and Branch could be the final pieces to an NFC North-winning team in Detroit.