2023 NFL season: Best/worst-case projections for notable offensive rookies

Drafted: Round 1, No. 1 overall





Best-case scenario: Young plays within himself but trusts his playmaking skills when off-platform. Veteran receivers D.J. Chark (if healthy) and Adam Thielen do their part to maximize the Day 1 starter's potential, as does big-bodied but agile second-round pick Jonathan Mingo (projected stats: 45 receptions, 600 yards, 4 TDs).





Worst-case scenario: Young tries to do too much and makes mistakes instead of picking his spots to try for big plays. The offensive line and receivers turn out not to be as improved as the team expects, forcing him into unfavorable situations.





Projected stats: 3,700 passing yards, 23 TDs, 11 INTs; 350 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs.