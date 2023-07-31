Seahawks RBs Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet dealing with injuries early in camp

The Seattle Seahawks are going through injury issues with their young backfield.
Coach Pete Carroll told reporters Sunday that starter Kenneth Walker III is considered week-to-week due to a groin injury. Meanwhile, second-round rookie Zach Charbonnet missed his second consecutive practice due to shoulder discomfort.
Carroll noted the club is being cautious at this stage, particularly with Walker.
"Yeah, because it's a groin, we've got to make sure," Carroll said of the second-year back, via ESPN. "He doesn't feel bad. It's not a terrible injury or anything like that. We just don't want to aggravate it now and make it something that lingers through camp."
Walker dealt with a hernia issue last year during camp and missed Week 1. He also missed Week 14 due to an ankle injury. Between those injuries, the back showed home-run ability, rushing for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games and finishing second in AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.
At this stage, it appears Seattle is simply being cautious with Walker early in camp, but groin injuries can linger if not fully healed by the time he returns, so it's an injury to monitor moving forward.
Seattle drafted Charbonnet in the second round to pair with Walker, giving them a legit No. 2 with receiving ability. The early-camp issue is notable, given that Carroll said it didn't happen on any single play.
"It just kind of crept up on him, really," Carroll said. "He didn't get hit or anything like that. Just all the sudden, he started to feel something, so we're just checking him out and being really cautious right now."
Carroll said Charbonnet is out indefinitely, noting, "We'll take some time to figure it out."
With the top two backs on the shelf, veteran DeeJay Dallas and seventh-round rookie Kenny McIntosh are the next men up. If Seattle adds a low-cost veteran to the mix this week, it will say more about how the club views Walker's and Charbonnet's injuries moving forward.