Seahawks RBs Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet dealing with injuries early in camp

Walker dealt with a hernia issue last year during camp and missed Week 1. He also missed Week 14 due to an ankle injury. Between those injuries, the back showed home-run ability, rushing for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games and finishing second in AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

At this stage, it appears Seattle is simply being cautious with Walker early in camp, but groin injuries can linger if not fully healed by the time he returns, so it's an injury to monitor moving forward.

Seattle drafted Charbonnet in the second round to pair with Walker, giving them a legit No. 2 with receiving ability. The early-camp issue is notable, given that Carroll said it didn't happen on any single play.

"It just kind of crept up on him, really," Carroll said. "He didn't get hit or anything like that. Just all the sudden, he started to feel something, so we're just checking him out and being really cautious right now."

Carroll said Charbonnet is out indefinitely, noting, "We'll take some time to figure it out."