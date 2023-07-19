Seahawks unveil 1990s-inspired throwback uniforms

After 20 long years, the wait is finally over in Seattle.
The Seahawks on Wednesday unveiled the 1990s-inspired throwbacks they will wear in a Week 8 afternoon home game versus the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 29.
It will be the first time Seattle will sport the blue and silver threads since 2001, when the franchise was still in the AFC.
The initial sight of Seahawks throwbacks evokes the image of Steve Largent's No. 80 jersey streaking down the sidelines with the white numbers popping on the strikingly blue jerseys, and the glare reflecting off the silver helmets brings back memories of the old Kingdome stadium lights.
The vintage Seahawks logo swaddled around the silver helmet and on the sleeves is the star of the show. The apple green accentuating the logo, sleeves and pants is a perfect complement to the royal blue and matte gray base of the threads. The blue facemask and socks complete the perfect trifecta of colors that scream Seattle.
The Seahawks are the latest team taking advantage of the new alternate helmet rule that was approved in 2021, which has already brought plenty of nostalgia in the NFL.
Seattle moved on from this look after undergoing an aesthetic overhaul in 2002 as the team moved to the NFC West and the stadium currently known as Lumen Field. Seattle has since upgraded the dark blue and neon green threads with several unique details within the helmet and striping of their current jerseys, and the Emerald City has no doubt embraced it all.
But for one afternoon in late October this upcoming season and in the years to come, Seattle will get to finally relive the early visions of a franchise that was birthed in 1976.