Seahawks unveil 1990s-inspired throwback uniforms

The Seahawks are the latest team taking advantage of the new alternate helmet rule that was approved in 2021, which has already brought plenty of nostalgia in the NFL.

Seattle moved on from this look after undergoing an aesthetic overhaul in 2002 as the team moved to the NFC West and the stadium currently known as Lumen Field. Seattle has since upgraded the dark blue and neon green threads with several unique details within the helmet and striping of their current jerseys, and the Emerald City has no doubt embraced it all.