Around the NFL

Seahawks unveil 1990s-inspired throwback uniforms

Published: Jul 19, 2023 at 11:33 AM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

After 20 long years, the wait is finally over in Seattle.

The Seahawks on Wednesday unveiled the 1990s-inspired throwbacks they will wear in a Week 8 afternoon home game versus the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 29.

It will be the first time Seattle will sport the blue and silver threads since 2001, when the franchise was still in the AFC.

The initial sight of Seahawks throwbacks evokes the image of Steve Largent's No. 80 jersey streaking down the sidelines with the white numbers popping on the strikingly blue jerseys, and the glare reflecting off the silver helmets brings back memories of the old Kingdome stadium lights.

The vintage Seahawks logo swaddled around the silver helmet and on the sleeves is the star of the show. The apple green accentuating the logo, sleeves and pants is a perfect complement to the royal blue and matte gray base of the threads. The blue facemask and socks complete the perfect trifecta of colors that scream Seattle.

The Seahawks are the latest team taking advantage of the new alternate helmet rule that was approved in 2021, which has already brought plenty of nostalgia in the NFL.

Seattle moved on from this look after undergoing an aesthetic overhaul in 2002 as the team moved to the NFC West and the stadium currently known as Lumen Field. Seattle has since upgraded the dark blue and neon green threads with several unique details within the helmet and striping of their current jerseys, and the Emerald City has no doubt embraced it all.

But for one afternoon in late October this upcoming season and in the years to come, Seattle will get to finally relive the early visions of a franchise that was birthed in 1976.

Related Content

news

Browns waive defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey

The Browns released defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey on Wednesday morning. The move came just hours after reports emerged that Winfrey was under investigation in Cleveland for allegedly threatening a woman with a gun.

news

Alex Highsmith, Steelers agree to terms on four-year, $68 million extension

Alex Highsmith and the Steelers agreed to terms on a four-year, $68 million extension, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Highsmith, 25, was entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract.

news

QB Tua Tagovailoa labels Dolphins as 'legit contenders' in AFC: 'There's no doubt'

The AFC East -- and AFC at large -- appears to be a murderers' row of Super Bowl-ready challengers heading into the 2023 season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa believes his Dolphins should be counted among them.

news

Cowboys OG Zack Martin named to 'Madden NFL 24' 99 Club for first time

Dallas Cowboys OG Zack Martin was announced as a member of Madden NFL 24's "99 Club" on Wednesday, marking his first time appearance in the prestigious group.

news

Adrian Phillips: Growing without Devin McCourty is 'ultimate test' for Patriots' secondary

There's much ado in New England about reviving the offense, but the Patriots defense will also be facing a challenge it hasn't seen since 2009 -- rising to the occasion without Devin McCourty gracing the roster.

news

Ravens LB David Ojabo has goal for Baltimore's defense in 2023: 'Go put on a show'

After appearing in two regular-season games in 2022, Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo says the team can't get caught up in the noise heading into the 2023 campaign.

news

Giants place LB Jarrad Davis (knee) on injured reserve, ending his 2023 season

The New York Giants placed linebacker Jarrad Davis on injured reserve on Tuesday due to a knee injury, ending his 2023 season.

news

Patrick Mahomes 'in a good spot' with ankle as QB, Super Bowl champion Chiefs report to training camp

Patrick Mahomes has already achieved more than most quarterbacks can dream up in just six seasons in the NFL. But even after his latest Super Bowl win, the Chiefs' star QB isn't showing any signs of contentment.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, July 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Minnesota Vikings to debut classic uniforms in Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

The Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday unveiled a throwback uniform that will debut in the 2023 season opener versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Cleveland Browns reveal new white alternate helmet

The Browns revealed on Tuesday a white alternate helmet that will be worn three times during the upcoming season: Week 2 at the Steelers, Week 6 vs. the 49ers and Week 17 vs. the Jets.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More