Around the NFL

Seahawks, CB Devon Witherspoon agree to terms on rookie contract, ending holdout

Published: Jul 28, 2023 at 01:09 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The last of the unsigned first-round picks has finally agreed to a deal.

Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon has agreed to terms on a four-year, $31.86 million rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team has since confirmed the news.

Rapoport adds that Witherspoon's contract is fully guaranteed and includes a $20.2 million signing bonus, per a source.

Related Links

With his contract still not yet finalized Wednesday, Witherspoon did not show up to Seahawks training camp, prompting questions regarding the fifth-overall pick. Coach Pete Carroll didn't express much concern, telling reporters "I can't imagine he won't be here very soon."

Two days later, the deal is done, clearing the way for Seattle's top pick to get to work.

Witherspoon was the first of two first-round selections made by the Seahawks in April, and is expected to pair with 2022 rookie standout Tariq Woolen as Seattle's cornerbacks of the future. The only hurdle that was in the way of starting this partnership was Witherspoon's contract.

Witherspoon's brief absence produced a rare but short-lived holdout in an era in which they essentially no longer exist, thanks to the rookie salary slotting scale. If ever there is a disagreement, it usually pertains to the guaranteed total within a contract.

Whatever the cause, the dispute is now behind them.

Related Content

news

Steelers WR George Pickens: Expect to see more downfield shots on offense this season

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens told reporters on Friday that people should expect to see more downfield shots from Pittsburgh on offense this season.

news

RB Dalvin Cook says odds are 'pretty high' that he signs with Jets

With a scheduled visit to the New York Jets on his calendar, free-agent running back Dalvin Cook said this could be his one and only visit, as the chances are "pretty high" he signs with Gang Green.

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson focused on Super Bowl aspirations, not contract

Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is in line for a massive contract extension, but the All-Pro recently said that his focus is on the field and his dreams of reaching a Super Bowl.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, July 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles' Fletcher Cox has high hopes for teammate DT Jordan Davis in 2023: 'You can see the growth'

Eagles DT Jordan Davis is catching the eye of veteran teammate Fletcher Cox, who says the second-year disruptor is on the brink of a breakout season after arriving to training camp in great shape.

news

Odell Beckham arrives to Ravens camp with physique built for long season: 'I've been working hard'

Odell Beckham Jr. arrived to ravens training camp looking like a bigger, stronger version of himself, and the veteran WR says it's the product of a

news

Colts owner Jim Irsay says RB comments not aimed at Jonathan Taylor, adds no contract talks have occurred thus far

A day after opining that running backs' calls for another negotiation of pay were unsuitable, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay underscored that his social media comments were not directed at Indy back Jonathan Taylor. However, in doing so in comments made to ESPN, Irsay revealed Thursday that no contract talks have been had with Taylor, who's entering the final season of his rookie contract.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 70-61: Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown rep Lions; Deebo Samuel drops

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Lions stars Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown from Nos. 70-61?

news

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) to undergo surgery, expected to miss at least 6-8 weeks

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to miss at least six to eight weeks due to a meniscus injury that will require surgery, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.

news

49ers QB Brock Purdy (elbow) says 'arm feels great' to start training camp

Though 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said QB Brock Purdy would have throwing limits during training camp as he returns from elbow surgery, Purdy himself said Thursday that he has confidence in his health at this point, and feels no limitations in what he's able to do during practice.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow carted off field after suffering calf injury at practice

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered an expected calf strain during Thursday's practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More