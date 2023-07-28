Seahawks, CB Devon Witherspoon agree to terms on rookie contract, ending holdout

With his contract still not yet finalized Wednesday, Witherspoon did not show up to Seahawks training camp, prompting questions regarding the fifth-overall pick. Coach Pete Carroll didn't express much concern, telling reporters "I can't imagine he won't be here very soon."

Two days later, the deal is done, clearing the way for Seattle's top pick to get to work.

Witherspoon was the first of two first-round selections made by the Seahawks in April, and is expected to pair with 2022 rookie standout Tariq Woolen as Seattle's cornerbacks of the future. The only hurdle that was in the way of starting this partnership was Witherspoon's contract.

Witherspoon's brief absence produced a rare but short-lived holdout in an era in which they essentially no longer exist, thanks to the rookie salary slotting scale. If ever there is a disagreement, it usually pertains to the guaranteed total within a contract.