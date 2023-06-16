Jaxon Smith-Njigba grateful for Seahawks' patience with hamstring issue: 'I feel like we are ready to go'

Seattle has no reason to push Smith-Njigba, who joins a receiving corps already headlined by two upper-tier pass-catchers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks can take their time working Smith-Njigba into their offense. He is, after all, a long-term investment.

Such an investment should produce early returns with three-receiver sets including Metcalf, Lockett and Smith-Njigba, a nightmare trio for opposing defenses to defend. It will truly start to pay off, though, once the 30-year-old Lockett moves on from Seattle.

So far, the veteran speedster likes what he's seeing from his protege.

"I think he's going to be phenomenal, man," Lockett said. "It's always hard just being able to get adjusted when you first come in. But the way he runs routes, the way he's understanding the way that [receivers coach] Sanjay [Lal] coaches, the sky's going to be the limit. I think he's going to be really good at all the things that the Seahawks — that we — want him to be able to do."

Smith-Njigba is only taking his first steps in what he and Seattle hope will be a long and prosperous NFL career. He's already cleared one health hurdle, and he couldn't be happier.