Seahawks select Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20 overall in 2023 NFL Draft

Smith-Njigba's first-round selection caps what many have seen as a foregone conclusion since his breakout performance in the 2022 Rose Bowl, a game in which he exploded for 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the 48-45 shootout between the Buckeyes and Utah Utes. That contest was Smith-Njigba's introduction to the football world outside of Columbus, as he filled the void left by Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson's decisions to sit out of the game (in order to prepare for their eventual first-round selections in the 2022 draft) in a big way, powering an Ohio State offense that racked up 683 yards of total offense.

That game was also the high point of Smith-Njigba's career at Ohio State. The slot receiver only played in three games in the following season due to a hamstring injury that limited his availability and expedited his preparation for this year's draft. The decision to play it safe paid off for Smith-Njigba, who performed well enough at the NFL Scouting Combine and Ohio State's pro day to cement his place as the top receiver in the class.

The Seahawks are buying what Smith-Njigba's performance sold to the football world, spending a first-round pick on a receiver who earned third-team All-American and All-Big Ten honors in 2021 before playing sparingly in his final season.

He joins a potent Seahawks receiver corps alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Smith-Njigba should fit perfectly to form a dynamic trio with his ability to play from the slot.