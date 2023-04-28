Seahawks draft Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon with No. 5 overall pick of 2023 NFL Draft

In four seasons with the Illini, the 5-foot-11 corner generated 30 passes defended with five interceptions and 159 total tackles.

The 22-year-old improved each season in Champaign, culminating in a 2022 senior season in which he had 17 passes defended and three interceptions on his way to being named a consensus All-American and first-team All-Big Ten. He allowed a completion rate of 34.9% in 2022, per Pro Football Focus.

Witherspoon is a rangy defensive back with outstanding reading ability who can drive on the ball and is an aggressive tackler. He makes up for his lack of weight (181 pounds) and top-end speed with length and attitude on the field, but he's overaggressive at times, earning 11 penalties in his final two college seasons.

A versatile corner, Witherspoon projects as an NFL starter who owns the ball skills to be an immediate impact player.

He'll join a Seahawks defensive backfield that already includes a handful of studs in Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams and 2022 fifth-round pick Tariq Woolen, who tied for the most interceptions in the NFL as a rookie.