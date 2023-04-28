Ravens select Boston College WR Zay Flowers with No. 22 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

It's been a pretty terrific Draft Day for the Baltimore Ravens.
Before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, the team announced a long-term extension with quarterback Lamar Jackson. Then with their first-round pick, they got him some more help at receiver.
The Ravens selected Boston College's Zay Flowers with the 22nd overall pick on Thursday night, adding to a WR room that also includes Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and more.
A three-year starter at Boston College, Flowers racked up 200 catches for 3,056 yards and 29 touchdowns over four seasons with the Eagles. In 2022, he set a BC record for catches in a single season with 78, going for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Undersized at a shade under 5-foot-10, 182 pounds, Flowers uses a quick release and short-area quickness to separate from defensive backs. An astute route-runner, the wideout uses quick acceleration at the top of his routes to gain space and has excellent ball-tracking downfield.
While he spent the bulk of his time at BC on the outside, his size, route running, and ability to work through zones make him an ideal slot target on the NFL level. The 22-year-old also boasts slippery run-after-catch acumen.
Flowers doesn't own otherworldly size or speed, but he makes up for it with fluid route running and endless effort. His play-speed and competitive fire make him an enticing prospect who should contribute right off the bat.
And with Jackson back in the fold, armed with new weaponry, the Ravens have to feel much better about their chances to compete again in 2023.