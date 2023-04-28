Ravens select Boston College WR Zay Flowers with No. 22 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Undersized at a shade under 5-foot-10, 182 pounds, Flowers uses a quick release and short-area quickness to separate from defensive backs. An astute route-runner, the wideout uses quick acceleration at the top of his routes to gain space and has excellent ball-tracking downfield.

While he spent the bulk of his time at BC on the outside, his size, route running, and ability to work through zones make him an ideal slot target on the NFL level. The 22-year-old also boasts slippery run-after-catch acumen.

Flowers doesn't own otherworldly size or speed, but he makes up for it with fluid route running and endless effort. His play-speed and competitive fire make him an enticing prospect who should contribute right off the bat.