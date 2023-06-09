Around the NFL

Seahawks' Pete Carroll on if safety Jamal Adams will be ready for 2023 season: 'We'll see' 

Published: Jun 09, 2023 at 07:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams has played in just 13 games the past two seasons since signing his big-money contract in 2021. After missing all but one contest in 2022 following a torn quad muscle in Week 1, the question is whether Adams will be on the field to start this campaign.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll suggested Thursday that the former All-Pro safety might not be entirely healthy for the start of the season. Carroll replied, "No, not yet," when asked if he had any concerns about Adams' availability to open the season, but the rest of his response indicated the club remains in wait-and-see mode.

"We'll see," he said. "Let's get to camp first and see what happens. It may be too much to ask. I don't know. We'll see."

Related Links

Adams spent the bulk of the offseason rehabbing in Texas before reporting for mandatory minicamp this week. Carroll noted that Adams has good range of motion in his leg but needs to build strength before returning to the field.

"He's going to do everything he can to get it right," Carroll said. "As soon as he can be right, he'll be right."

It's semi-surprising for the normally over-the-top-positive Carroll to pump the brakes on Adams' return for Week 1. Perhaps he's simply tempering expectations for a player he knows is under pressure to get back on the field and prove he was worth that contract.

"It's just time (that Adams needs)," Carroll said.

Seattle traded a host of draft picks, including two first-rounders, in 2020 to New York for Adams. He played 12 games in his first season with the club. Since signing a four-year, $70 million contract, Adams has played in 13 contests and struggled in much of those. With no guaranteed money left beyond this season, this year becomes pivotal for Adams' future. Another injury-riddled campaign and Seattle likely moves on with little return for its massive investment in the versatile safety.

Related Content

news

Patriots owner Robert Kraft confident New England can compete in 'most difficult division in the NFL'

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is optimistic his club can compete in the rugged AFC East after three consecutive years finishing out of first place.

news

Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins to visit Patriots next week

The DeAndre Hopkins tour has added a new destination to the circuit. Hopkins is set to visit the New England Patriots next week, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is ready to start 2023 season after Super Bowl appearance: 'Last year is over'

After making a Super Bowl appearance last season, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts says it's time to move on heading into the 2023 season.

news

Broncos OT Garett Bolles backs Russell Wilson, says QB's critics to 'eat crow' in 2023

Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles gave a full-throated defensive of his quarterback on Thursday, stating that Russell Wilson's detractors will "eat crow" this upcoming season.

news

Broncos signing DE Frank Clark to one-year deal

Frank Clark is signing a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher spent the last four seasons with the AFC West-rival Kansas City Chiefs before his release in March.

news

Titans S Kevin Byard on attending minicamp after rejecting pay cut: Important to come and 'be a leader'

Titans safety Kevin Byard attended Tennessee's mandatory minicamp this week despite rejecting a pay cut earlier this offseason, citing the need to show up and be a leader.

news

Panthers' Frank Reich promotes Bryce Young to first team at OTAs, won't name him Week 1 starter yet

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young joined the starting lineup for the first time in Carolina's organized team activities. Coach Frank Reich told reporters this is all part of his plan to have Young ready to go for training camp, the regular season and beyond.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, June 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Giants cancel OTA session due to air quality concerns

Canadian wildfires that have affected the air quality in Northeastern U.S. states have forced NFL teams to adjust their practices. New York Giants coach Brian Daboll canceled Thursday's OTA session.

news

Vikings to release RB Dalvin Cook after six seasons

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to officially release running back Dalvin Cook on Friday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

news

RB Joe Mixon addresses 'noise' on Bengals future: 'Everybody has backed me 100 percent'

Joe Mixon's status in Cincinnati has been a hot topic all summer, with rumors swirling that the Bengals could move on given his hefty contract. But the running back said he's not fretting about the speculation.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More