Seahawks' Pete Carroll on if safety Jamal Adams will be ready for 2023 season: 'We'll see' 

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams has played in just 13 games the past two seasons since signing his big-money contract in 2021. After missing all but one contest in 2022 following a torn quad muscle in Week 1, the question is whether Adams will be on the field to start this campaign.
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll suggested Thursday that the former All-Pro safety might not be entirely healthy for the start of the season. Carroll replied, "No, not yet," when asked if he had any concerns about Adams' availability to open the season, but the rest of his response indicated the club remains in wait-and-see mode.
"We'll see," he said. "Let's get to camp first and see what happens. It may be too much to ask. I don't know. We'll see."
Adams spent the bulk of the offseason rehabbing in Texas before reporting for mandatory minicamp this week. Carroll noted that Adams has good range of motion in his leg but needs to build strength before returning to the field.
"He's going to do everything he can to get it right," Carroll said. "As soon as he can be right, he'll be right."
It's semi-surprising for the normally over-the-top-positive Carroll to pump the brakes on Adams' return for Week 1. Perhaps he's simply tempering expectations for a player he knows is under pressure to get back on the field and prove he was worth that contract.
"It's just time (that Adams needs)," Carroll said.
Seattle traded a host of draft picks, including two first-rounders, in 2020 to New York for Adams. He played 12 games in his first season with the club. Since signing a four-year, $70 million contract, Adams has played in 13 contests and struggled in much of those. With no guaranteed money left beyond this season, this year becomes pivotal for Adams' future. Another injury-riddled campaign and Seattle likely moves on with little return for its massive investment in the versatile safety.