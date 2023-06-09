Seahawks' Pete Carroll on if safety Jamal Adams will be ready for 2023 season: 'We'll see' 

Adams spent the bulk of the offseason rehabbing in Texas before reporting for mandatory minicamp this week. Carroll noted that Adams has good range of motion in his leg but needs to build strength before returning to the field.

"He's going to do everything he can to get it right," Carroll said. "As soon as he can be right, he'll be right."

It's semi-surprising for the normally over-the-top-positive Carroll to pump the brakes on Adams' return for Week 1. Perhaps he's simply tempering expectations for a player he knows is under pressure to get back on the field and prove he was worth that contract.

"It's just time (that Adams needs)," Carroll said.