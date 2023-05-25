Around the NFL

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf resumes annual chatter of racing Dolphins' Tyreek Hill 

Published: May 25, 2023 at 07:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Welcome to the racing portion of your NFL offseason calendar.

In an annual tradition, speedy players often spend spring and summer months publicly sparring with one another about who is the fastest -- without ever actually, you know, racing.

The latest addition to the tradition comes from Seattle Seahawks wideout D.K. Metcalf, who was asked about previous discussions regarding a race with Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill on FS1's Undisputed.

"Look, I had my people contact his people, we still couldn't come to an agreement," Metcalf said via Harrison Reno of SI's All Seahawks. "We've been trying to do this for two years now. We haven't come to an agreement in two years but you've seen me running in a track meet, I didn't race against no 30-year-olds but whenever you wanna get this done, let me know."

Metcalf's dig referenced Hill winning a 60-meter dash at the USA Track & Field Masters Indoor Championships in March. The 29-year-old Hill torched the 25-29 age bracket.

Metcalf noted that Hill suggested racing in July 2022, but that was too close to the start of the season for Metcalf's liking, given the risk of injury -- i.e., a pulled hamstring, etc.

The next question is whether the two peacocks will continue to chirp at each other in public squares over the next couple of months or actually set up a race date. Plenty of people would surely tune in to see which speedster would win head-to-head. Or we'll just be subject to hot air for the rest of time until both have slowed and new challengers to "fastest NFL player" arise.

Related Content

news

Evan Engram had 'best time' of his life after Giants exit: 'At the end of the day, I needed Jacksonville'

Jaguars TE Evan Engram recently joined the 2nd Wind podcast and sounded like a player who has no desire to move on from Jacksonville anytime soon. The 28-year-old noted how much the new start rejuvenated his career.

news

Desmond Ridder comfortable in Falcons' offense after his 'head was spinning' last offseason

Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder enters 2023 as the starting quarterback, a year removed from being a third-round pick who started just four games to close the season. Speaking on his growth, Ridder described being significantly more comfortable in the offense, as opposed to this time last year, when his "head was spinning."

news

Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier weighs in on drafting of Bijan Robinson: 'Everyone will get their chance to shine'

Atlanta running back Tyler Allgeier said he was "excited" by the Falcons drafting Bijan Robinson and is excited for the competition ahead.

news

Patriots lose two days of OTAs for violating offseason rules

The Patriots have lost two of their organized team activities sessions just a couple days into Phase Three of the NFL's offseason program, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Ron Rivera on declining Commanders DE Chase Young's fifth-year option: 'He gets it'

Although the Commanders declined Chase Young's fifth-year option, the former Defensive Rookie of the Year understands the decision, according to Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, who is expecting it to inspire his defensive end for the season ahead.

news

Falcons FB Keith Smith arrested on traffic charges

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith was arrested Wednesday in Atlanta, on traffic charges, according to an Atlanta Police Department report.

news

Browns' Za'Darius Smith ready for 'fun and games' of returning to face Ravens: 'A lot of people may be booing'

Finding himself once again in the AFC North, Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith addressed the leak that originally had him re-joining the Ravens in 2022, expecting a smattering of both boos and cheers when Cleveland faces the club that drafted him.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes values Super Bowls, 'keeping a lot of great players' over being 'highest-paid guy'

Patrick Mahomes will command top dollar for as long as his abilities remain elite, but he isn't out to put the Chiefs in a bind. Mahomes aims to keep the Chiefs competitive, which means allowing Kansas City to structure his contract to maintain salary-cap flexibility.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says he's 'loving' new offense under Todd Monken

Lamar Jackson is in Baltimore for OTAs, and the Ravens star quarterback has been impressed with what he's seen from his team's offense under new coordinator Todd Monken.

news

Lions RB David Montgomery says he feels refreshed by greater expectations in Detroit: 'I like to compete'

New Lions RB David Montgomery explains his reason for signing with Detroit and how Dan Campbell's culture in the locker room has refreshed his passion for football.

news

Jets working out ex-Bills punter Matt Araiza

The Jets are working out punter Matt Araiza on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Araiza, a 2022 sixth-round pick, was waived by the Buffalo Bills last August after he was accused of participating in a gang rape while at San Diego State. The punter did not play at all last season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More