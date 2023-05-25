Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf resumes annual chatter of racing Dolphins' Tyreek Hill 

Welcome to the racing portion of your NFL offseason calendar.

In an annual tradition, speedy players often spend spring and summer months publicly sparring with one another about who is the fastest -- without ever actually, you know, racing.

The latest addition to the tradition comes from Seattle Seahawks wideout D.K. Metcalf, who was asked about previous discussions regarding a race with Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill on FS1's Undisputed.

"Look, I had my people contact his people, we still couldn't come to an agreement," Metcalf said via Harrison Reno of SI's All Seahawks. "We've been trying to do this for two years now. We haven't come to an agreement in two years but you've seen me running in a track meet, I didn't race against no 30-year-olds but whenever you wanna get this done, let me know."

Metcalf's dig referenced Hill winning a 60-meter dash at the USA Track & Field Masters Indoor Championships in March. The 29-year-old Hill torched the 25-29 age bracket.

Metcalf noted that Hill suggested racing in July 2022, but that was too close to the start of the season for Metcalf's liking, given the risk of injury -- i.e., a pulled hamstring, etc.