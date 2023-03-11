Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill wins 60-meter race at USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships

He's called Cheetah for a reason.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill won the men's 60-meter race at the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday with a time of 6.70 seconds.
Wearing a speed suit from his alma mater, Coffee High School, and competing in a track event for the first time since 2014 at Oklahoma State, Hill dusted his opponents as he has time and again on the football field.
It should be noted that Hill was not racing against Olympic-caliber athletes. USATF Masters events are for athletes 25 years of age and older and welcome all levels of ability to participate.
Still, Hill breezed through his race in the 25-29 age bracket, flashing his characteristic burst. His result slots in 0.36 seconds behind Christian Coleman's world record in the event.
His victory likely provided him with a dash of nostalgia -- Hill won state titles in the 100 meters, 200 meters and long jump in high school and was an All-American in the indoor 200-meter dash at Oklahoma State -- but the rest of the WR's offseason program is unlikely to include track spikes.
Following the event, Hill tweeted out that he is "never racing again."
Instead, it's full steam ahead in preparation of a second season with the Dolphins. It will be difficult for Hill's encore in Miami to top his first campaign.
After being traded to South Beach nearly a year ago, Hill went on to catch seven touchdowns and run for another while setting career highs in receptions (119) and yards (1,710).