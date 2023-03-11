Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill wins 60-meter race at USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships

It should be noted that Hill was not racing against Olympic-caliber athletes. USATF Masters events are for athletes 25 years of age and older and welcome all levels of ability to participate.

Still, Hill breezed through his race in the 25-29 age bracket, flashing his characteristic burst. His result slots in 0.36 seconds behind Christian Coleman's world record in the event.

His victory likely provided him with a dash of nostalgia -- Hill won state titles in the 100 meters, 200 meters and long jump in high school and was an All-American in the indoor 200-meter dash at Oklahoma State -- but the rest of the WR's offseason program is unlikely to include track spikes.