2023 NFL MVP dark horses: Derek Carr, Justin Jefferson and Jared Goff among sleeper candidates

MVP odds: +4000





As an Associated Press voter, I've already placed a vote for Carr as MVP -- back in 2016, when his season tragically ended with a broken leg on Christmas Eve, thus dooming a promising Raiders campaign. Since then, the Raiders have relocated to Las Vegas and Carr has relocated to New Orleans. And yet, I can imagine myself going back to the same well six months from now and placing another MVP vote for the criminally underrated quarterback.





Regular readers already know how bullish I am on the 2023 Saints. Back in March, I picked New Orleans as my Cinderella team for 2023. In a BOLD PREDICTIONS piece last month, I posited that the Saints could earn the NFC's No. 1 seed. This franchise has missed the playoffs in both seasons since Drew Brees' retirement; Carr re-raises the ceiling in the Big Easy. After being unceremoniously dumped by the Raiders in February, Carr has to be a man on a mission. With a franchise that believes in him -- SEE: four-year, $150 million contract -- Carr is poised to rampage through a lackluster NFC South and quite possibly do major postseason damage in a top-heavy conference.





A healthy Michael Thomas would obviously be huge. Regardless, I see Carr making sweet music with second-year stud Chris Olave. And more crucially, in terms of overall team success -- which is a big driver of MVP candidacy -- Carr will be supported by a legit defense for the first time in his career. In Carr's nine seasons with the Raiders, the D never finished higher than 20th in points allowed, ranking dead last twice. The Saints, on the other hand, have ranked in the top 10 in scoring and total defense in each of the past three seasons.





The Saints are going places in 2023 with Carr steering the ship.