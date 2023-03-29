Derek Carr will push New Orleans Saints far as Cinderella team of 2023 NFL season

The 32-year-old Carr is also tough. Consider everything he went through during his time with the Raiders, including a franchise relocation, the Antonio Brown saga in 2019 and an especially rocky 2021, during which Jon Gruden's second Raiders tenure came to an ignominious end. Several poor draft classes failed to boost the roster. Carr worked with many different quarterback coaches and offensive coordinators.

The stability he'll find in New Orleans is special. When Dennis Allen, the longtime defensive coordinator (and Carr's first head coach with the Raiders), took over for Sean Payton last year, it marked just the second head-coaching change for the organization since 2000.

To me, Carr consistently ranks between the top eight and 16 quarterbacks in the NFL, which means he's a legit franchise QB. Carr hit the jackpot with the Saints -- and the Saints hit the jackpot with him. Loomis didn't wait on other potentially available quarterbacks, like Rodgers or Lamar Jackson. He struck quick. And he struck gold.

Carr and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael should make beautiful music together; I think Carr will have the season of his life. I feel especially confident considering Carr's supporting cast. He'll have a highly motivated Michael Thomas and second-year stud Chris Olave at his disposal. Loomis talked up Thomas while appearing with me on SiriusXM radio earlier this offseason; I'm not dissuaded by Allen's recent comments that Thomas is "not 100 percent" yet after losing most of the past three seasons to injury. I think Thomas will get back to playing at an Offensive Player of the Year level. And I expect Olave to be a top-15 receiver after he racked up 72 catches for 1,042 yards and four scores as a rookie.

Do-it-all running back Alvin Kamara has topped 1,000 yards from scrimmage in each of his six NFL seasons -- only two other NFL players (Mike Evans and Travis Kelce) have as many such seasons since Kamara entered the league in 2017. There is some uncertainty around Kamara, who is set to go to trial in July after pleading not guilty on charges to conspiracy to commit battery and substantial bodily harm. But newly signed touchdown machine Jamaal Williams helps provide depth at the position. Speaking of depth, there is plenty at receiver, tight end and the offensive line.