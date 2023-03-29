Around the NFL

Saints coach Dennis Allen: WR Michael Thomas 'not 100 percent,' but making progress

Published: Mar 29, 2023 at 08:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New Orleans Saints retained Michael Thomas on a reworked deal earlier this month in hopes that, after three consecutive injury-riddled seasons, the formerly record-setting wideout might finally stay on the field.

Speaking Tuesday from the Annual League Meeting, coach Dennis Allen said Thomas isn't fully healthy at this point in the offseason.

"I don't want to get into specifics on that, but yet, he's making progress in the recovery," Allen said, via the team's official website. "He's not 100 percent, and we're going to be cautious with it and take our time. We don't want to put him out there until he's 100 percent."

Allen's comment will likely draw "here we go again" comments from Saints fans, who are all too used to seeing Thomas struggle to stay on the field.

Over the past three years, Thomas has played a total of 10 regular-season games. He missed all of 2021 and played in just three games last season.

Despite the lingering injury concerns, Allen said he expects Thomas on the field come the fall.

"I expect him to be fully healthy and ready to go," Allen said. "When that point is, I don't want to get into those speculations. But we feel good about where he's at."

If Thomas is truly healthy in 2023, his return will create a promising trio with Chris Olave and speedster Rashid Shaheed. At this point, however, it's impossible to project how the 30-year-old receiver will perform, given that he hasn't played much in two years. All anyone can do is hope the projections on paper can become a reality on the field for the first time since Thomas set the NFL record with 149 catches in 2019.

