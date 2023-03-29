Saints coach Dennis Allen: WR Michael Thomas 'not 100 percent,' but making progress

Allen's comment will likely draw "here we go again" comments from Saints fans, who are all too used to seeing Thomas struggle to stay on the field.

Over the past three years, Thomas has played a total of 10 regular-season games. He missed all of 2021 and played in just three games last season.

Despite the lingering injury concerns, Allen said he expects Thomas on the field come the fall.

"I expect him to be fully healthy and ready to go," Allen said. "When that point is, I don't want to get into those speculations. But we feel good about where he's at."