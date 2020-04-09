DeAndre Hopkins-infused Cardinals will be NFL's Cinderella team

Wide receivers have never been more prominent in NFL offenses. And at this moment, Hopkins has a good argument for being the best of the best at the position. Not to disparage Michael Thomas, who just set the single-season record for receptions with 149, or Julio Jones, who just posted his sixth straight season of 1,300-plus yards -- both of them have definite standing in this debate. But so does Hopkins. Choose your nugget of domination. Nuk's squarely in his prime at age 27. In a related note, only one receiver in NFL history boasts more receiving yards before his 28th birthday than Hopkins: Randy Moss. Over the past six seasons, Hopkins has posted an average annual stat line of 97 catches for 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns. And don't forget: He played more than half of those games with a clown car of crummy quarterbacks. Imagine the sweet music he'll make with Kingsbury calling the plays and Murray delivering the football.