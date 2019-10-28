Dolphins trade RB Kenyan Drake to Cardinals

The Miami Dolphins trade-spree continues.

The Dolphins agreed to trade running back Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a conditional 2020 draft pick, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the pact. The team later confirmed the trade.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that the pick is a sixth-rounder that can become a fifth-round pick.

Miami telegraphed a Drake trade was in the hopper when it left the healthy running back in South Beach as the team traveled to Pittsburgh for Monday's matchup with the Steelers.

Now we know the trade partner.

The Cardinals running back room has been decimated by injury. David Johnson is dealing with an ankle injury that held him out of Sunday's loss to New Orleans and is expected to sideline him at least another week. Chase Edmonds also suffered a hamstring injury Sunday that relegated him to just 30 snaps. After the game, coach Kliff Kingsbury said there was "definitely concern" Edmond's hamstring could keep him out this week.

With the Cards facing the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, the lack of rest placed Arizona's RB situation in dire straits. Zach Zenner, who just signed last week, was the only healthy RB who saw a snap after Edmonds went down Sunday. Alfred Morris was inactive, and D.J. Foster has also been dealing with an injury.

Drake heading to Kingsbury's offense could be a boon for the soon-to-be free agent. The 25-year-old always seemed to be underutilized during his four-years in Miami. Most recently, the Dolphins elevated Mark Walton over Drake in recent weeks.

Perhaps Drake will find a play-caller in Arizona who can get him in open space more frequently. The running back combines shiftiness in the second-level, speed to hit the edge, and is a mismatch in the passing game against linebackers. For all the talent, the previous two coaching staffs didn't view Drake as an every-down player.

With Drake headed for free agency this offseason, the Dolphins were looking to stockpile their chest of draft picks for a player who was likely to leave. They found a dancing-mate in the banged-up Cardinals.