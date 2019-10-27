Kenyan Drake to miss Steelers game amid trade talks

The NFL trade deadline is less than two days away, and Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake might not be long for Miami.

The Dolphins announced Sunday that Drake will not travel with the team for Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for non-injury reasons. That news quickly was followed by a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that Drake trade talks are progressing.

Drake has been the subject of numerous trade speculation throughout the season, as the Dolphins have flipped young players for future draft capital.

Drake thus far has had a disappointing 2019 season after accounting for more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage and nine total touchdowns in 2018. He has yet to eclipse 45 yards on the ground in a game this season and also has failed to break out as a receiving threat.

On the season, Drake has 174 rushing yards on 47 carries and 174 receiving yards on 22 receptions.