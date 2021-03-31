Justin Herbert, Chargers ready to be West Coast's next Cinderella squad

The streak is over.

This is the spot in my annual column announcing my choice for the upcoming season's Cinderella team where I normally recount my string of past successes. The 2017 Jaguars reached the AFC title game. The 2018 Bears captured their first division title in eight years. The 2019 Bills won double-digit games for the first time since 1999.

And the 2020 Cardinals ... well, the 2020 Cardinals lost to two backup quarterbacks in the final two weeks of the season, falling out of the playoff race and finishing 8-8. For the first time in four years, my Cinderella team missed the postseason.

I'm still annoyed, even if this isn't technically supposed to be a playoff pick. Nevertheless, I remain undaunted in my search for a sleeper who can capture the hearts and minds of a nation. And unlike last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sports world, I can seek inspiration from what has arguably been the best NCAA men's basketball tournament ever.

Thinking about the way Pac-12 teams have repeatedly shocked the experts, with 11th-seeded UCLA's stunning win over top-seeded Michigan in the Elite Eight capping a record-setting run of upsets by the Bruins, 12th-seeded Oregon State, seventh-seeded Oregon and sixth-seeded USC, I found myself channeling the words of the great Coolio:

Ain't no party like a West Coast party, 'cause a West Coast party don't stop!

He's right. And the party baton is about to be carried into the NFL season by my 2021 Cinderella team: the Los Angeles Chargers.

The key in this exercise is identifying a team that did not make the playoffs last season and that is not on the radar of most people (which rules out teams like the Cowboys, who should be favorites in the NFC East with Dak Prescott returning). I know the Chargers seem to attract offseason buzz like it's their business, but they also have regularly failed to make good on it -- meaning they are, in a way, an ideal post-hype-ish choice.

Plus, like Cinderella's slipper, the Bolts just feel right.