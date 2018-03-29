Bears poised to follow in Loyola-Chicago's Cinderella footsteps

Last year, Chicago's receiving corps was the worst in the NFL -- 32nd out of 32 teams. And we all knew it in the preseason. That is not how you groom and grow a young quarterback. Credit Ryan Pace for taking a much more aggressive approach this offseason. I love the Allen Robinson signing. He's a legit No. 1 wideout -- and a great teammate. Yes, he tore his ACL last September, but he recently told me on SiriusXM Radio that he's way ahead of schedule in his rehab. Also, let's be honest: His game wasn't built on supreme quick-twitch athleticism in the first place. He'll be just fine. But the Bears weren't satisfied with just adding Robinson to their pass-catching group -- they also went out and got a speed burner (Taylor Gabriel) and a move tight end (Trey Burton). These moves not only significantly help Trubisky, but they'll give Jordan Howard room to operate in the ground game. I think he can go for 1,300 yards this season. And then there's Tarik Cohen, the explosive, versatile back who compares himself to Tyreek Hill. Remember what Nagy did with Hill in K.C.?