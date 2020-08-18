NFL's top nine defenses in 2020: Chargers, Bills, 49ers all loaded, but who's No. 1?

I've been hot on this unit all offseason. Gus Bradley's a tremendous defensive coordinator, and the man has a wealth of talent -- on all three levels -- at his disposal.





It all begins with Derwin James, who burst on the scene as a rookie in 2018 -- earning first-team All-Pro honors with 98 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 3 picks and 13 passes defensed -- only to have his 2019 campaign largely wiped out by an offseason foot injury. Now the safety's back to full health, and this is everything for the Bolts. L.A.'s secondary is loaded and highly versatile -- with free-agent addition Chris Harris Jr. joining multi-talented cover men Casey Hayward and Desmond King -- but James is the straw who stirs the drink. The Swiss Army Knife of the unit, James is a playmaking star who contributes to every single component of this defense, from the pass rush to run support to coverage. His injury last August let the air out of this group's proverbial balloon. How impactful is No. 33? Well, as detailed in a "bold predictions" Schein Nine earlier this offseason, I could see James winning the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year award. He's that dynamic. And the back end isn't the only imposing level of this defense.





I loved the Kenneth Murray pick in April's draft. The first-rounder sounds like the total package at linebacker: a tone-setter with all the tangibles and intangibles you'd want. And he steps into a pretty ideal situation as a rookie MLB, with the aforementioned coverage group in the back end and a terrific tandem rushing the passer up front. Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram offer premium juice off the edges. Bosa's a bona fide star, completely worthy of his new $135 million contract. Only one problem: Now Ingram wants more loot. That's a first world problem GM Tom Telesco will have to smooth over.





Philip Rivers has left the building, but the Chargers' defense is chock-full of established talent. Look for Bradley to field a dominant unit.