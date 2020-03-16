Arik Armstead, 49ers agree to 5-year mega contract

The San Francisco 49ers didn't franchise tag defensive lineman Arik Armstead. Instead, they locked him up long-term.
San Francisco and Armstead reached an agreement on a new five-year contract, the team said Monday. Armstead can earn up to $85 million on his new deal with $48.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed.
"We are very pleased to have come together with Arik and his representatives to complete this contract extension prior to free agency," 49ers general manager John Lynch said in a statement. "Arik's physical tools and versatility have allowed him to be highly productive in our style of defense, and we look forward to watching him take his game to an even higher level as he grows within our scheme. Arik has been an impact player on the field and a difference-maker in our community, and we are excited for what the future holds for him."
It's a big move that keeps most of the 49ers' gangbusters defensive front together after the unit helped lead the team to a Super Bowl appearance this past season. San Francisco parted with one of its stud D-linemen soon after signing Armstead though, trading DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for their 2020 first-round pick (No. 13).
Armstead, 26, is a massive man with long arms who can disrupt the pocket right in a QB's face. Armstead compiled 62 total pressures in 2019, per Pro Football Focus, to go along with 10 sacks, 54 tackles and two passes defended.
By locking down Armstead, the 49ers ensured their front four will remain a powerhouse in 2020 and beyond.