Arik Armstead, 49ers agree to 5-year mega contract

"We are very pleased to have come together with Arik and his representatives to complete this contract extension prior to free agency," 49ers general manager John Lynch said in a statement. "Arik's physical tools and versatility have allowed him to be highly productive in our style of defense, and we look forward to watching him take his game to an even higher level as he grows within our scheme. Arik has been an impact player on the field and a difference-maker in our community, and we are excited for what the future holds for him."