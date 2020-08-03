2020 NFL rookies I can't wait to see: CeeDee Lamb, CEH will thrive

Back on April 23 around noon ET -- just hours before the 2020 NFL Draft began -- Lamb was a guest on my SiriusXM Radio show , Schein on Sports. Our conversation was superb, and one thing that really struck me was how much he obviously lives for the big moment. He loves having the bull's-eye on his back. He covets gigantic games, where he can go out and dominate to help his team win. I came away from our talk thinking Lamb's built to shine on the brightest stage. And then he was drafted by America's Team.

I don't know how CeeDee was still available at No. 17, but this selection was highway robbery for Dallas. And the player-team pairing fits like a glove. Lamb has the chops to be a Cowboy and wear the club's famed No. 88. Put the spotlight on this Oklahoma product -- he craves it. Add in his ball skills, acrobatics and dynamic run-after-catch ability, and I think Lamb will become Dak Prescott's favorite receiver in 2020. Yes, even as a rookie. Yes, even after a highly abbreviated offseason/preseason. Yes, even in a receiving corps that boasted a pair of 1,000-yard guys last season in Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. CeeDee's that good. I can't wait to see him at the pro level.