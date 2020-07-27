NFL training camp amid COVID-19 pandemic: What you need to know

How many practices will there be?

This camp won't look like any other camp we have seen. Because there were no OTAs or minicamps, the league and players union agreed to dramatically change the structure of camp, in the hopes of avoiding injuries as players start to practice. The resulting schedule is essentially a mash-up of OTAs and training camp. From Aug. 3 through 11, players will have an acclimation period -- 60 minutes in the weight room and 60 minutes of on-field conditioning. No conditioning tests may be administered during this period. In addition to strength-and-conditioning work, teams can have 60-minute walkthroughs on each of the first four days and 75-minute walkthroughs on each of the last four days. Aug. 8 is a mandatory off day.

A gradual ramp-up period runs from Aug. 12 through 16, with Aug. 15 being a mandatory off day. The first practice can be 90 minutes, with 15-minute increases each day, up to a maximum of 120 minutes. Players are allowed to be on the field 3.5 hours daily, so the remainder of time will be spent in walkthroughs. On the 12th and 13th, players can wear helmets. On the 14th and 16th, they can wear helmets and shells but have no live contact.

Finally, from Aug. 17 through Sept. 6, 14 padded practices will be allowed. The Texans and Chiefs can start padded practices on Aug. 14th.

That does not seem like much.

It's not, especially because there are no joint scrimmages and no preseason games. It will certainly be harder for coaches to evaluate their rosters, and the expectation, even among coaches, is that play will look ragged in the opening weeks of the regular season. But the goal of this camp is to avoid a rash of soft-tissue injuries after a dormant offseason (like the league saw when it held training camp after the 2011 lockout) and to minimize contact and the risk of exposure in games that don't count (hence, the absence of preseason games). The real losers with this schedule are the undrafted free agents and late-round draftees, who won't get much opportunity to make a big enough splash to make the roster.

What else will be done to try to keep players healthy?

All team personnel will wear high-tech contact-tracing monitors, which should help the league immediately determine who came into close contact with players who test positive, making it easier to isolate and test them. The agreement between the league and union also restricts high-risk COVID-19 conduct off the field -- things like being at an indoor night club or bar, or being at an indoor house party with more than 15 people. No indoor concerts, no pro sporting events, no indoor religious services with more than 25 percent capacity. A team can discipline a player if he violates those rules. The league is also recommending players wear new face shields on the gridiron.

And facilities have undergone a massive change, as teams have to comply with a protocol that emphasizes social distancing. For instance, there must be at least 6 feet between players in the locker room. Some teams will move meetings and weight rooms outdoors.

And some teams have considered taking extra precautions with their quarterbacks to minimize the risk of an outbreak, including holding quarterback meetings remotely instead of in person.

And if a player does not want to play at all?