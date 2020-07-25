Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opts out of 2020 season

Kansas City Chiefs starting right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has announced his intention to opt out of the 2020 season.

In a lengthy post shared via Twitter, the 29-year-old offensive lineman, who is the only active NFL player with a medical doctorate, cited his offseason experience helping to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as an orderly at a long-term care facility in his hometown of Montreal as the reason for his decision.

"This is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make in my life but I must follow my convictions and do what I believe is right for me personally," he wrote. "That is why I have decided to take the Opt Out Option negotiated by the League and the NFLPA and officially opt out of the 2020 NFL season."

He continued, "Being at the frontline during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it puts on individuals and our healthcare system. I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love. If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients."

On the heels of Friday's pivotal agreement between NFL and NFLPA, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that players who voluntarily opt-out of the season will receive a $150,000 salary advance and their contract will toll, as well. He added that all opt-outs are due within seven days of the deal being finalized.

NFL-NFLPA's agreement on a deal that will allow training camps and the regular season to commence as planned.