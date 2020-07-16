The Chiefs just won another Super Bowl! Why Kansas City will repeat

Mahomes' megadeal is also the rare pact that's a true win for the player, agent and team. Whatever Mahomes had received, there would've been a legit "He's still underpaid!" argument. The QB's that special. But his agent got him the biggest deal in American sports history, while also giving the Chiefs the financial flexibility to stay viable as a potential -- nay likely -- dynasty. Fair or unfair, the Mahomes-led team will be expected to annually contend for the Lombardi Trophy from now through 2031, the final year of the extension. Mahomes knows it. He embraces it. He wanted to stay in Kansas City forever and win like no other. And he can still make gobs of money off endorsements. A total win. Especially considering the contract doesn't hamstring the franchise when it comes to locking up other key components.

Enter Chris Jones.

After Mahomes, Jones is the next-most important player in Kansas City's title pursuits. You can argue he's the second-best player, though Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark might want a word. Or not. Jones has the stats -- with 31 sacks over the past three seasons, trailing only Aaron Donald among DTs in that span -- but it goes beyond that. The K.C. defense is just different when Jones is on the field. When he's hurt, you feel his absence. Jones missed four games last season, including the Divisional Round game vs. Houston. The Chiefs gave up 18.9 points per game with him ... and 24.8 without him. The guy is a certified game wrecker with a knack for coming up big in the biggest moments -- like in February's Super Bowl. Ask Jimmy Garoppolo about how frustrating it is when No. 95's batting down passes and forcing ill-advised throws. That's Chris Jones.

And that's why Jones' June tweet about pulling a Le'Veon Bell and sitting out the season if he didn't get an extension rattled Chiefs Kingdom. Personally, I never took the cheese on this stalemate potentially bleeding into the season. Because I trusted that Reid, GM Brett Veach and Co. would find a solution. They get it. And Jones got paid. It was a no-brainer.

With Jones setting the tone up front, Kansas City's defense is no liability. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo does a fine job coaching up the group, and his attacking scheme allows playmakers like Jones, Clark, Mathieu and safety Juan Thornhill to fly around making plays. It's an attacking defense that thrives while playing with a lead. Thus, it nicely complements the Chiefs' video-game offense.