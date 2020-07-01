Around the NFL

Chris Jones looking for $20M per year 'or I won't play'

Standout defensive lineman Chris Jones and his Super Bowl-champion Chiefs have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal.

However, if Jones, who the team applied the franchise tag to in March, doesn't get the deal he's desiring, it might be well past mid-July until Kansas City sees the uber-talented DL again.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday on NFL Total Access that Jones has "always viewed himself as a $20 million-plus" player, but that the Chiefs have never seen him in such a light and have never offered him that substantial an amount. Hence, Garafolo added there is "a lot of work to be done," if a long-term pact is to be had and Garafolo's not confident it will happen.

Jones, a 2019 Pro Bowler, replied via Twitter to a reply to a video of Garafolo's report that a holdout might be in store.

"Or I won't play. Le'Veon Bell told me about this," Jones' tweet read.

Bell famously -- or infamously, pending on your viewpoint or rooting interest -- held out all of the 2018 season while he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers seeking a lofty contract. He was eventually released and signed a lucrative deal with the New York Jets.

Jones, 25, is set to make $16.1 million during the 2020 season on the franchise tag and currently there are only two defensive tackles making north of $20 million annually, per Over the Cap, and that's the Rams' Aaron Donald and the Colts' DeForest Buckner.

Jones, whose 87.6 grade via Pro Football Focus was the seventh-best among interior defensive linemen in 2019, is a four-year pro who really burst upon the scene in 2018 when he tallied 15.5 sacks. Over the last two seasons and 29 games played, he has 24.5 sacks. Aside from his statistics, though, Jones can play all along the line and impacts a game like few others.

Should he hold out, not only would it likely be a blow to the chemistry of the reigning Super Bowl champions, it would also take one of the most talented young defensive players in the league off the field.

It seems as though the honeymoon may well be over for the champs.

Related Content

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward (97) rests during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Oakland, Calif. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Heyward: We must be 'very smart' about playing amid pandemic

As the NFL approaches an unprecedented season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Pittsburgh Steelers DE Cameron Heyward gave his thoughts on the current situation and how it greatly affects him as a player with asthma. 
Julian Edelman welcomes Cam Newton with nod to QB's font
news

Julian Edelman welcomes Cam Newton with nod to QB's font

Julian Edelman has a new quarterback in New England in Cam Newton. The Pats wide receiver gave his new signal-caller a warm welcome Tuesday on Twitter.
Brett Favre: Packers can use Jordan Love like Taysom Hill
news

Brett Favre: Packers can use Jordan Love like Taysom Hill

The Packers surprised everyone when selecting Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and while it's a similar situation when the team drafted Aaron Rodgers upon his own departure from Green Bay, the Hall of Famer thinks they can utilize both QBs on the field.
NFLPA president urges player safety amid COVID-19 pandemic
news

NFLPA president urges player safety amid COVID-19 pandemic

As the NFL continues to prepare for a unique season amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, NFLPA president JC Tretter penned an open letter Tuesday that focuses on player health being of the utmost importance. 
Ron Rivera: Cam Newton 'ready to bust out' in New England
news

Ron Rivera: Cam Newton 'ready to bust out' in New England

In wake of Cam Newton's free-agent signing to the New England Patriots, the QB's former head coach Ron Rivera gives his assessment of the news and what's in store for the star's anticipated comeback.
Odell Beckham rejects Pats trade talk, has 'unfinished business'
news

Odell Beckham rejects Pats trade talk, has 'unfinished business'

Cam Newton worked out with Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason. With the quarterback signing in New England this week, some have already linked the two.
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts throws the ball during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts working out with DeSean Jackson

Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Jalen Hurts has been getting some reps in with teammate DeSean Jackson in Florida, according to videos the rookie posted on Monday.
Cam Newton bids farewell to Carolina, hello to New England
news

Cam Newton bids farewell to Carolina, hello to New England

Former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton officially said goodbye to Carolina with a farewell video posted on Monday night.
Darius Leonard: DeForest Buckner brings 'dog mentality' to Colts D
news

Darius Leonard: DeForest Buckner brings 'dog mentality' to Colts D

The Indianapolis Colts won't hit the field at training camp for another couple weeks but that hasn't stopped linebacker Darius Leonard from theorizing how the addition of DeForest Buckner will transform coordinator Matt Eberflus' group.
NFLPA directs agents to ensure players know COVID-19 risks
news

NFLPA directs agents to ensure players know COVID-19 risks

The NFLPA is directing agents to properly inform their clients to ensure they are armed with all available knowledge related to COVID-19 before deciding on participating in the 2020 season, Tom Pelissero reports.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) in action on defense during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Tampa, Fla. The Giants defeated the Buccaneers 32-31. (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Shaq Barrett: Long-term deal with Buccaneers could be 'pretty hard'

Buccaneers pass rusher Shaq Barrett said Monday that the prospects of long-term contract with Tampa Bay will be "pretty hard" to accomplish.
