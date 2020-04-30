Kansas City Chiefs a 'perfect fit' for Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Edwards-Helaire, who is 5-foot-7 and 207 pounds, has forged his path to the NFL with patience and persistence in the same manner in which he methodically reconstructs classic cars in his free time. He's already restored a few dating back to high school and is currently working on a 1971 Cutlass. Piece by piece, little by little. In Pee Wee football, he was placed on the developmental team. The one that didn't have the "good kids" as he put it. He created the foundation for his pass-catching ability in high school, playing slot receiver because Derrius Guice, who's now a running back for the Washington Redskins, was the team's lead back. He waited for his opportunity in high school and at LSU. Then this past fall, on the way to one of the greatest seasons in college football history, Edwards-Helaire shined as one of the most versatile players in the country.