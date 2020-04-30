Analysis

Kansas City Chiefs a 'perfect fit' for Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Published: Apr 30, 2020 at 04:25 AM
James_Palmer_1400x1000
James Palmer

Reporter

Thursday night, about an hour before the 2020 NFL Draft, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach sent a text to Patrick Mahomes. Head coach Andy Reid was also in the group chat. Veach asked the Super Bowl MVP, "Hey, if you had to name a skill player, go ahead." Veach and Reid were having some fun and, at the same time, have always been enamored with Mahomes' incredible instincts. They were curious what kind of feel he had for who they were interested in and the type of player they were looking to add with the 32nd overall pick.

Within a few seconds, Mahomes' response lit up on both their phones.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

There may not be a stronger relationship between GM, head coach and quarterback in the NFL right now. That's why Veach and Reid couldn't stop laughing after reading Mahomes' reply. Whatever name their star quarterback wrote wouldn't have had any bearing on who they would pick with the final selection of the first round. What the MVP's response did do was reassure them there is a unified vision for how the defending Super Bowl champs want to be constructed around the best player in football.

Veach selected Edwards-Helaire with the 32nd overall pick and it wasn't because of Mahomes. His mind was made up long before a text exchange on draft day. Just as he did after watching a young quarterback from Texas Tech, the 41-year-old GM had been lobbying his head coach to watch the film on LSU's running back. During the scouting process with Mahomes, Veach made the bold statement, "He's the best player I've ever seen." This time around with Edwards-Hilaire, it would be Reid who would make the headline-grabbing comment.

When Reid was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, he would catch games at Villanova University from time to time. The school was near his house outside of the city. There he watched running back Brian Westbrook set record after record at the I-AA university and picked him in the third round of the 2002 NFL Draft. Under Reid, Westbrook would go to two Pro Bowls, be named an All-Pro and was the Swiss Army Knife that lead the Eagles to two NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl appearance. He's currently in the EaglesHall of Fame.

Veach was an intern and coaching assistant for Reid in Philly during Westbrook's career and played against the running back in college. Both men know firsthand the running back's talent and saw his unique skillset on a daily basis. After Veach went over Edwards-Helaire's film himself, he told Reid that he'd see Brian Westbrook when turning on the tape. Reid watched. His response according to Veach:

"He's better than Brian."

Westbrook's final season was in 2010, when Edwards-Helaire was just 10 years old. So I asked him on Friday, the day after he was draft, if he'd gone back and watched old film of Westbrook to get an understanding of the high praise he's receiving.

"Didn't have to look at anything on him," Edwards-Helaire said with a laugh during an interview on Zoom. "He was my guy on Madden. I used to play with Philly and I used to have Westbrook just absolutely running the numbers up on Madden.

"Being able to be compared to him, for a guy like me he's a great and in the same category, as far as my skill set, Barry Sanders, Brian Westbrook, Kevin Faulk, Marshall Faulk. He's in that category for me. So, I was just ecstatic when I heard the comparison. I'm going to have to go in and show them my work."

As the Chiefs' pick was coming in last Thursday night, Mahomes tweeted out a popular GIF that displays Shaquille O'Neal lifting his eyebrows with a sneaky excited look on his face. And why not? It will be an MVP throwing to All-Pros Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, Pro Bowler Mecole Hardman, Sammy Watkins and RB Damien Williams. Add in Edwards-Helaire.

"I know it's going to be special," the Baton Rouge native said of playing with Mahomes. "After I was picked, Pat tweeted out the old Shaq meme. That's self-explanatory. He's completely ready and I'm completely ready. With all the weapons we have on the outside and just this offense in total, add me and everyone is only going to complement each other. It will make the game just that much easier for us on offense."

The Chiefs are returning 20 of 22 starters from their Super Bowl winning roster. With Mahomes at the helm the last two seasons, Kansas City's offense has been one of the most explosive units the league has ever seen. In 2020, they'll return all of its top skill players, yet they still opted for more firepower and drafted Edwards-Helaire. Las Vegas Raiders GM Mike Mayock said after the draft, "They keep getting fast and more athletic and more dynamic every time you turn around."

Edwards-Helaire, who is 5-foot-7 and 207 pounds, has forged his path to the NFL with patience and persistence in the same manner in which he methodically reconstructs classic cars in his free time. He's already restored a few dating back to high school and is currently working on a 1971 Cutlass. Piece by piece, little by little. In Pee Wee football, he was placed on the developmental team. The one that didn't have the "good kids" as he put it. He created the foundation for his pass-catching ability in high school, playing slot receiver because Derrius Guice, who's now a running back for the Washington Redskins, was the team's lead back. He waited for his opportunity in high school and at LSU. Then this past fall, on the way to one of the greatest seasons in college football history, Edwards-Helaire shined as one of the most versatile players in the country.

"There are values placed on certain positions and we do the same thing," Veach said defending the pick of another skill position player on a team full of talent. "But when you have a guy you think is a Pro Bowl running back, that's a high value, too. I think if you get a chance to get a guy that's this talented that can add so much to the offense -- young guy, can run, can catch, can block, can return -- it's hard to pass up those guys for the sake of extra picks or for a guy that you think is good. We think this guy can be great."

Mahomes' text showed Veach and Reid that they all like the same player. It also, and more importantly, showed that the young quarterback sees this offense through the same lens as the architects who have assembled its pieces and how it operates. It's GM, head coach and quarterback all knowing what type of player best fits their scheme.

"This is the absolute perfect fit," Edwards-Helaire said with a smile when I asked him about playing in Reid's system. "They actually did over-the-top homework. This was the opportunity for them to get me and for them to use my skill set. Ultimately, the things I've been hearing is make the best offense ever even better, which just to think that I would make that impact is special."

The fit works in the Chiefs' mind because of the other pieces they have in place. Kansas City likes to force teams to play east to west along with an unmatched vertical threat that allows a back with the size of Edwards-Helaire to be a featured player moving forward. Veach and company believe the way they spread teams out, their new back will thrive and be able to handle the workload since he'll have the opportunity to work in space.

The writing is on the wall. The Chiefs are going to continue to try to put as many points on the board as possible. In turn, the mentality of opposing teams has gone from trying to stop them to trying to outscore them. Look what the Raiders and Denver Broncos did this offseason, adding more offensive speed and versatile players.

"I think teams certainly (have done that); they have to score some points against us," Veach said in his post-draft press conference. "I think even if you have a really good defense, it's hard to stop our offense. So, I think teams are certainly ready for a track meet when they play the Chiefs."

If you asked Edwards-Helaire, he'd prefer a drag race. If he had his pick, it would be in a 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback. Gray with the black stripe.

Follow James Palmer on Twitter @JamesPalmerTV.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

The First Read: Unconventional midseason awards; plus, MVP rankings and Week 10's must-see game

In this edition of The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha hands out 10 unconventional awards at the midpoint of the 2023 NFL season. Plus, a look at who's rising/sliding, a shake-up in the MVP race and a glance ahead at the must-see game of Week 10.
news

Very good Cowboys still nowhere after losing another 'game of inches'

In Sunday's gut-wrenching loss to the Eagles on Sunday, the Cowboys showed once again that they are almost there. And yet, in the only way that ultimately matters, especially in Dallas, they are still nowhere, Judy Battista writes.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Sunday's games

With Travis Kelce quieted, Patrick Mahomes leaned on other receivers to help the Chiefs bounce back against the Dolphins in Germany. Around the NFL breaks down what you need to know from Sunday's action.
news

NFL defenses that CAN win a championship; plus, the early Coach of the Year and A.J. Brown's domination

"Defenses win championships." How much does this age-old adage apply in today's offense-driven NFL? Well, Bucky Brooks spotlights five Ds that CAN spark a run to the Lombardi Trophy. Plus, the midseason Coach of the Year and the secret to A.J. Brown's success.
news

NFL RB Index, Week 9: Re-drafting rookie running backs -- De'Von Achane leapfrogs Bijan Robinson!

Bijan Robinson was the first rusher selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, but has the pecking order changed over the past two months of live action? Maurice Jones-Drew re-drafts top rookie running backs. Plus, an updated ranking of the top 15 RBs in the league today.
news

NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Davante Adams thrives after Raiders restart; Zach Wilson > Justin Herbert

Will significant changes in Las Vegas help Raiders star Davante Adams catch fire? Could Zach Wilson and the Jets get the best of Justin Herbert's Chargers? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 9 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL QB Index, Week 9: Jalen Hurts back on top; Patrick Mahomes slips to No. 3

Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott are trending up in the QB Index heading into their highly anticipated Week 9 matchup. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes is moving in the opposite direction. Check out Nick Shook's full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
news

Top 10 nose tackles entering Week 9 of 2023 NFL season: Dexter Lawrence on a level of his own

The Next Gen Stats analytics team ranks the top 10 nose tackles entering Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. And according to the numbers, one man stands head and shoulders above the rest.
news

Week 9 NFL picks: Eagles defeat Cowboys in massive NFC East bout; Bengals unanimous winners over Bills

Who wins a massive NFC East showdown between the Cowboys and Eagles? Bills or Bengals in a matchup between AFC powers? Can the Seahawks cool off the red-hot Ravens? Check out the Week 9 NFL game picks!
news

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 9: Agree or disagree with three QB decisions?

Are the Falcons making the right call by starting Taylor Heinicke over Desmond Ridder? David Carr reveals where he stands on that move and two other recent QB decisions. Plus, he updates his ranking of the NFL's top 15 offensive players heading into Week 9.
news

NFL win-total projections, AFC: Chiefs secure No. 1 seed; Bengals, Browns join Ravens in playoffs

How tight will the fight for the top spot in the AFC be? Can the Jets sneak their way into the postseason? Cynthia Frelund projects 2023 win totals for each squad in the conference.
news

NFL win-total projections, NFC: Seahawks narrowly win NFC West; Falcons best Saints in NFC South

Can the Seahawks make an improvement that leads to a playoff run? Will the Eagles or Cowboys reign in the NFC East? Cynthia Frelund projects 2023 win totals for each team in the NFC. 