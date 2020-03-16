Colts acquire DeForest Buckner for first-round pick

Buckner is a stud up front, compiling 28.5 sacks in four years. In the past two seasons, he generated 19.5 sacks, and added 2.5 more in the 2019 playoffs, including 1.5 in the Super Bowl. A hulking beast at 6-foot-7, Bucker is an animal in the interior, able to eat up blockers and owns the length to push the pocket into a quarterback's lap.