NFL's top nine offenses in 2020? Watch out for Cowboys, Chiefs, Ravens and ... Bengals?

The 2019 Cowboys ranked first in total offense and sixth in scoring. And honestly? You ain't seen nothing yet! Dallas' offensive numbers are about to explode.





Mike McCarthy is a terrific head coach -- and a major upgrade over Jason Garrett. He's going to get the most out of Dak Prescott, who is somehow still playing for a long-term deal. Dak set career highs in passing yards (4,902), yards per attempt (8.2) and TD tosses (30) in 2019. Jerry and Stephen Jones should've locked him up, because Prescott's production -- and his price tag -- will only go up under the watchful eye of McCarthy. Especially with the wealth of receiving riches at the quarterback's disposal. The Cowboys' WR trio is eye-popping. Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup each eclipsed 1,100 yards last season. They obviously have a great rapport with No. 4. And then there's the All-American wideout who fell into Dallas' lap at No. 17 overall in April's draft. CeeDee Lamb will be an instant star at The Star. In fact, I think he'll be the best receiver on the team this season. Yes, he's that big a talent, an absolute killer in big spots.





And I haven't even mentioned Ezekiel Elliott, who remains the straw that stirs the drink on this Cowboys offense. In his four NFL seasons, he's claimed two rushing tittles (and led the NFL in rushing yards per game three times). Last year, he got off to a slow start following a 40-day contract holdout. Yet still, he rushed for 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns, while catching 54 balls for 420 yards and two more scores. At 25, he's still squarely in his prime and will dazzle behind an offensive line that the grading gurus over at Pro Football Focus rank as the No. 3 group in football entering the 2020 campaign.





Simply put, America's team has America's elite offense.